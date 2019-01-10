The 4 Most Turbulent Zodiac Couples

There are so many factors that can cause a relationship to be turbulent, including whether or not the couple's zodiac signs are compatible. If they are complete opposites, or lack any real chemistry, they may struggle to understand each other, see eye-to-eye, or argue in a healthy way — all thanks to how their personalities clash.

While it's not true for every couple, these problems might stem from where their signs fall in relation to each other on an astrological chart. "Couples who have quincunx signs — signs that are 150 degrees apart — have tremendous difficulties relating," Kristin West, celebrity astrology expert, tells Bustle. "They are neither similar or complementary."

And for some couples, this can lead to misunderstandings. "Quincunx partners simply 'don't get' each other," West says. "It's not even a clash of values. It's like they speak a language that's foreign to one another."

There is good news, though, in that being aware of these astrological differences can help shed light on why an otherwise healthy relationship might occasionally feel dysfunctional. If you and your partner remain aware of your different values and approaches to life — and how it all impacts your partnership — you may even be able to overcome it.

Having incompatible zodiac signs doesn't guarantee your relationship will be difficult, but it may be one small factor to consider if you've been going through tough times with your partner. Read on below for four most dysfunctional zodiac sign pairings, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) & Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle While Aries and Scorpio might be super attracted to each other, their relationship is often packed with drama. "They're both heavily influenced by Mars, the planet of conflict," West says. So even though it may play out in different ways — with Aries being more confrontational, and Scorpio more passive-aggressive — these two are frequently mad at each other. "Aries is very straightforward while Scorpio tends to keep things hidden or in reserve," West says. Over time, it can even lead to trust issues, especially since both signs may find themselves attracted to others. "Inciting jealousy could be a big issue for this coupling as well," West says. If this couple wants to overcome their differences and be less toxic, communication will be key. Aries will have to learn to keep a cool head under pressure, and Scorpio will need to practice opening up and saying what's on their mind. If they both remain committed to the relationship, work on building trust, and remain respectful, these two signs can actually enjoy all the energy they bring to the table, and have an exciting — and healthy — relationship.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) & Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Due to their opposite personalities, a Taurus and Sagittarius couple may find that they don't always see eye-to-eye. "Taurus folks tend to be homebodies who enjoy stability and creature comforts, whereas Sagittarians are wanderers and adventurers," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. This can pose a problem, and lead to a dysfunctional relationship, if they aren't careful. As Alexander says, Taurus may view their partner as too detached or unaffectionate, while Sagittarius may think Taurus is being a total stick in the mud. And when that happens, arguments and resentment won't be far behind. "However, people of both signs are usually good-natured and sociable, so maintaining a congenial circle of friends can give the [Sagittarius partner] the stimulation [they] seek and the companionship the Taurus needs." So if they want it to work, it certainly can.

3 Leo (July 23 - August 22) & Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) WAYHOME studios/Shutterstock Due to the fact they're both hardworking and goal-oriented, a Leo and Capricorn couple may find themselves in a competitive — and very tumultuous — relationship. As West says, it's not uncommon for them to be "constantly exhausting each other in one-upmanship games." They also struggle to "get" each other, and often experience resentment when the other finds success. Leo, ruled by the sun, "likes to be recognized as the leader, but Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, is a workaholic [and] likes to pay their dues and put in their time," West says. "Both want to be 'on top' but Capricorn often feels like Leo hasn't earned it or that Leo's dazzling personality sometimes gives them an unfair advantage — all flash and no substance." Without even understanding why they're feeling that way, this pairing can struggle with jealousy, and even take to undermining each other's success — which is all sorts of toxic. To create a healthier situation, they'll need to save their competitive energy for others, and learn to root each other on instead.