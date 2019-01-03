The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Psychic

Some people believe in psychic abilities and others do not. Regardless of how you feel about psychics, intuition has validity. According to an astrologer, some zodiac signs are more intuitive or have more "psychic" energy than others. But there are ways every sign can hone into these abilities.

"Intuition is the ability to understand something rapidly without relying on conscious reasoning," Kyle Thomas, Love by Luna's resident astrologer, tells Bustle. "When it comes to intuition, we all have the ability to harness this power and use it in our day-to-day lives."

To be clear, having psychic abilities doesn't always mean that you can read minds or see the future. Instead, it's can be that little voice in your head telling you that someone is off. It's also in that feeling you get when you meet someone new and you just know they're going to be someone special to you. Thomas says we tap into that "psychic" energy every single day, whether you're aware of it or not.

If you're a Capricorn, Sagittarius, Gemini, and Aries, Thomas says you're less likely to listen to that "inner voice." Capricorn tends to be more logical, Sagittarius tends to run from their emotions and aren't really known for having a strong intuition, Gemini can be a little bit internally conflicted so they're likely to tune out, and Aries tends to be more ego-driven.

"The concept of intuition is strongly connected to emotions and feeling, rather than logic or reason," Thomas says. So here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to be "psychic."

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is blessed with the natural ability to connect with their emotions. They also have the ability to read between the lines. "Cancer naturally picks up the feelings of those around them almost like a sponge," Thomas says. "Then, they tend to internalize them to discern the motivations and thoughts of these other people." While they may not be as "blatantly psychic" as the others on this list, Cancer is still one of the most intuitive signs among the entire zodiac. "Cancers lead with their hearts," Thomas says. "Though they may at times be led astray because of this, they always learn and rarely make the same mistake twice."

2 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Scorpio holds a very strong connection to the deeper realms," Thomas says. "Naturally, this is the zodiac sign that holds the strongest relation to the 'occult' and all things that are hidden, private, and divine." Scorpios understand that both darkness and light exist within all people. They're known for being intense and hypnotic. Sometimes talking to a Scorpio can leave you feeling like they looked deep into your mind. "Never lie to a Scorpio," Thomas says. "They’ll instinctively know and that might just be the last time you ever try to get away with it!"

3 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is the most forward-thinking sign with "visionary and genius abilities." But that's only if they can get out of their heads. According to Thomas, many Aquarians can be enlightened and attracted to unique or esoteric ideas. Because of this, they're more likely to practice Tarot or astrology. "They tend to be intrigued by culture, so this innately allows them to intuitively pick up things about other people that some other zodiac signs tend to miss," he says. When Aquarians aren’t being too "stuck in their heads" to perceive the people around them, they can make the most out of their intuition.