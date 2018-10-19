Friday is finally here, and what better way to celebrate the end of a long week than by staying in and marathoning all of the movies & TV you need to watch this weekend? That's especially relevant if you're a true crime obsessive, as the highly-anticipated Making A Murderer: Part 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, Oct. 19.

And considering that Part 1 of the docuseries — which chronicled the case of Steven Avery, who was wrongfully convicted of assault and attempted murder, exonerated, and then arrested and convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbach, along with his nephew, Brendan Dassey — became a cultural phenomenon, fans can expect Making A Murderer: Part 2 to give even more insight into the criminal justice system and hopefully answer new questions about Halbach's murder.

Of course, if you're not into true crime, there's still plenty to be excited about this weekend: Season 3 of Daredevil is here to protect the citizens of Hell's Kitchen once more, and if you're in the mood for a more traditional Halloween spook, Halloween sees Jamie Lee Curtis face off against her arch-nemesis, Michael Myers, one last (very scary) time.

Here's everything that's worth checking out or catching up on this weekend, so you can ensure that the next three days are jam-packed with all things scary, shocking and superhero-centric.

1 'Making A Murderer: Part 2' (Netflix) Netflix on YouTube If Part 1 of Making A Murderer was all about introducing the Steven Avery case to the world, then Part 2 chronicles everything that happened after the show became a worldwide phenomenon, as well as the process of potentially overturning Avery and Dassey's convictions and setting them free.

2 'Daredevil' (Netflix) Netflix on YouTube The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is back on the streets, and unfortunately for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), so is Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has gotten out of prison and is looking to take Daredevil down once and for all. But, considering things between Matt and his friends are still complicated, it doesn't look like the lawyer/vigilante will be able to slip the mask back on without handling a whole lot of drama first.

3 'Halloween' (Theaters) Universal Pictures on YouTube The perfect way to scare yourself silly this Halloween season? By watching Halloween on the big screen, of course! The sequel to the 1978 slasher classic is set forty years after the fateful Halloween night when Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) tried to protect the children she was babysitting from the murderous Michael Myers. Now, Myers is out of prison. And Laurie is out for revenge.

4 'Black-ish' ABC, Hulu Giphy Everyone get ready to make it rain with Monopoly money: The Johnson family are back on the small screen! Season 5 of black-ish premiered on Oct. 16, and brings plenty of family drama and answers a few questions about the status of Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) marriage in the wake of their "rough patch" last year.

5 'Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash', Freeform Giphy It's not Halloween without Hocus Pocus! Freeform is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Sanderson sisters on Saturday, Oct. 20 with a Hocus Pocus reunion special featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi and Thora Birch. Is it too much to hope for a sing along of "I Put A Spell On You"?