Everyone has a few favorite, go-to sex positions — you know, the ones that never fail to turn you on and always get the job done — but on the other side of the same coin, it's totally normal to have some least favorite sex positions, too. No two bodies are the same, and everyone has different sexual tastes and preferences, so it makes sense that not every position will work for every person.

"People prefer certain sexual positions for a variety of reasons," Rachel Needle, Psy.D., licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist in West Palm Beach, Florida, tells Bustle. "Our preferred sexual position can say a lot about us and our sexuality. However, sometimes it's more simple than that. When a woman is first with a partner, their preferred or 'go-to' sexual position will likely be a position she is most comfortable in, gets the most pleasure from, or feels the sexiest in."

Of course, you can't know for sure whether or not a position will work for you until you try it — but if you're in touch with your sexuality, you'll probably have a general idea of which positions you love, and which ones you hate. And there's one other thing that can help you predict your fave and least fave positions: your zodiac sign. Here's the one sex position you're most likely to dislike, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Spooning While Lying Down Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Whether you're cuddling or having sex, the spooning position can be super pleasurable — but for aggressive Aries, this low-key position might be a little blah. "The ram is aggressive and full of vigor; hence this position might bore this fire sign to death," astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Bustle. "Competitive at heart, Aries will stop at nothing to make sure their partner is fully satisfied."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Standing Up Against A Wall Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle As a stereotypical Taurus, I can personally attest that my sign's desire to always be comfortable totally translates to the bedroom, too — which means that laborious positions like standing sex don't always ~do it~ for me. "Taurus needs to be comfortable at all times; hence this position might feel like too much work," Mesa says. "Earthy and sensual, Taurus wants hot sex on satin sheets surrounded by plush pillows."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Sitting Face-To-Face Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle When you're face-to-face with your partner, sex can be a lot more intimate — but for playful, naughty Gemini the intense eye contact in this kind of position might be a bit too much. "In the bedroom, Gemini wants to taunt, tease and whisper filthy thoughts; hence this position might be a little too intimate for the sign of the twins," Mesa says. "Curious and childlike, some Geminis even giggle during sex. This air sign wants sex to be quick, lighthearted and fun."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Doggy style is one of those classic sex positions that can be super versatile, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's pleasurable for everyone. "Given Cancer's insecurities and constant need for reassurance, this position might be a little intimidating for them at first," Mesa says.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): One Person On Bed, One Person Off Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle While this position is definitely a twist on traditional missionary, it might not be adventurous enough to satisfy the super showy, over-the-top Leo. "For Leo, sex is an all-nigther theatrical experience; hence this position might be a little too basic for the lion," Mesa says. "Those born under this fire sign pride themselves on their love making skills, so it’s no doubt their partners will get the royal treatment."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Squatting Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Because they prefer sex to be intimate and sensual, a Virgo won't enjoy having on-top sex as much in a "squatting" position as they would if they were lying down against their partner's chest, for example. "Virgo is reserved but incredibly sensual," Mesa says. "This earth sign prefers to be grounded before anything; hence this position might not be their favorite."

Libra (September 23 - October 22): In A Chair Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle When it comes to having hot sex, chairs can be a great tool — but because Libra likes sex that's ultra romantic, a chair might not be their ~ideal~ setting. "In the bedroom, Libra is sensual and romantic," Mesa says. "In other words, they expect their surroundings to be just as gorgeous as their partner; hence sex on a chair might be a little rough for a child of Venus."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Legs Over Shoulders Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Scorpio has a reputation for being the most sexual sign of the zodiac — and according to Mesa, that intensity means they prefer to be in control in the bedroom. "Scorpio is extremely sexual and dominant with their partner," Mesa says. "This water sign desires intense closeness and intimacy; hence this position might not be up to par with their sexual needs."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Missionary is one of the most classic sex positions for a reason — it's easy, intimate, and almost always gets the job done — but that doesn't mean it's universally loved. "Sagittarius will try anything once, meaning they could honestly care less about the missionary position," Mesa says. "This fire sign is adventurous, spontaneous and always on the go. They'd much rather participate in something new, preferably the unknown."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 69 Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Sex doesn't necessarily involve penetration, and there are plenty of oral sex positions that are worth a try. But while some people swear by the 69 position, Capricorns might find this twisted position a little too out-of-the-box. "Capricorn is traditional and romantic; hence this erotic position might be a little too risqué for the goat," Mesa says. "Although, this doesn't necessarily mean they don't know a thing or too about [having sex]. A Capricorn's endurance is a magnificent thing."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Face-To-Face Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle There's something super intimate about being pressed up against your partner, face-to-face — but for Aquarius, this intense intimacy might be a turn-off rather than a turn-on. "Aquarius isn’t intimate or emotional; hence they might find this position is a little too close for comfort," Mesa says. "The water bearer's sexuality is raw and animalistic. They much rather an exciting one-night stand."