These 5 Zodiac Pairings Are Least Likely To Survive Past The Honeymoon Stage

While some relationships are built to last, others may not survive past the honeymoon stage. And that can be due to any number of factors. After dating for a while, you may discover that you and your partner were never truly compatible, or that your personalities clash. Or you might decide you're not interested in anything long-term — and that's perfectly OK.

But if your relationship was on fire, and then fizzled out for seemingly no reason, it may have something to do with the way your zodiac sign interacts with theirs. "The most ungrounded, flighty, and fickle signs in the zodiac are air signs: Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra," Susan Shumsky, Vedic Astrologer and author of Maharishi & Me: Seeking Enlightenment with the Beatles’ Guru, tells Bustle. "They are compatible with each other, but in relationships, they tend to want independence."

And that can make long-term relationships tricky, especially when they're dating a sign that wants to settle down. "If they are paired with signs that are [more dependent], the relationships might not last past the honeymoon," Shumsky says.

It all has to do with what each sign values, the traits they bring to the table, and how well is all meshes in the long-term. With that in mind, here are the five zodiac pairings that may not last past the honeymoon stage, according to an expert.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A Gemini and Scorpio couple may start off strong. But once they get past the honeymoon stage, they may realize they want different things. "Geminis tend to be flighty and fickle. Scorpios, on the other hand, need to feel secure and safe," Shumsky says. "When Geminis don’t come home on time or forget to call, Scorpios don’t take that well." Scorpio may read into moments like these, and feel unhappy. "Scorpios hold grudges and keep score. Whereas Geminis don’t remember what happened yesterday and don’t care what happens tomorrow. They live in the moment." Of course, if this couple wants to make things work, communication may help. Gemini can learn to be more open about their day, for example, so their Scorpio partner feels like they're on the same page. But even still, "these two signs might not make it long-term in their relationship," Shumsky says.

2 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) & Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Ashley Batz/Bustle Virgo and Sagittarius could be drawn together initially, due to their differences. But while these things may seem intriguing at first, it may drive them apart before long. "Sagittarius is a sign of expansion of knowledge, of energy, of personality, and of vision," Shumsky says. "A Virgo might get lost in a relationship where the Sagittarius only sees the wide angle vision of the entire forest and positive outcomes, when the Virgo sees negative results and perceives only details and can’t look past individual trees." They may also, quite simply, want different things. And that's OK. "Sagittarius might want to travel [and] see the world [...] but Virgo wants to stay home and make a nest," Shumsky says. "Their values may be incompatible."

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) & Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle While Libra and Pisces might be initially attracted to each other, over time they may find that they don't think in a similar — or compatible — way. And once they're faced with the day-to-day life, this difference can really start to bug them. "Libras are highly intellectual and are interested in the pursuits of the mind, whereas Pisces are focused on feelings and the heart," Shumsky says. This may leave Pisces feeling unseen and unloved. And, "if Libras fail to communicate with Pisces regarding how much they love their partner, the relationship might not last." To try and fix things, these two signs should ask what the other needs, so they aren't left guessing. But many times, they decide to go their separate ways.

4 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) & Aries (March 21 - April 19) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Aries is a highly passionate sign, while Capricorn can be incredibly conservative. And while these differences may be intriguing in the early days of their relationship, it may be what drives them apart further down the road. As Shumsky says, this "is a combination that might be doomed to failure. Clashes in values might make this pairing not such a compatible match." Of course, they can always try to play to each other's strengths — and find balance that way. An active and impulsive Aries might pull Capricorn out of their shell, for example. And Capricorn might be able to teach their Aries partner how to slow down, and think before they act. These two have fun dating for a short while, but tend to move on to someone else who's more compatible.