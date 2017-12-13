These Are Your 5 Worst Habits, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever noticed that you have a particular set of hangups that seem to have formed out of nowhere? Well, believe it or not, it may have a little something to do with the bad habits associated with your zodiac sign. And that's because, while there are many factors involved in the formation of habits, astrology can help explain a lot.

"Each sign has a specific ruling planet and place within the zodiac," professional astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle. "They also have unique combinations of elements (earth, air, fire, or water), or qualities (cardinal, fixed, or mutable). They have different go-to strategies for handling life’s stressors and pressures."

As with all paths of self-discovery, it never hurts to consider every facet. Learning more about the bad habits associated with your sign — if they happen to ring true — can mean getting to the bottom of what ails you, and working on improving habits that might be holding you back. If you tend to overwork or overspend, for example, learning more about why you feel compelled to do so might mean doing it less often.

Here are a few bad habits astrologers say are most common for each zodiac sign, as well as ways to turn things around so you can strike a better balance. And maybe even learn to overcome these bad habits.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Swearing: Do you curse like a sailor, especially when it's not necessarily appropriate? "Aries has a very expressive way with words," Lang says. "They want to communicate their point with emphasis." And while it's not always a big deal, this habit may be one that gets you into trouble. Acting without thinking: "This has gotten [Aries] into hot water more than a few times, and has likely caused accidents or at the very least needing to do something all over again because it wasn't done right," astrologer Lisa Allen, MH, tells Bustle. Interrupting: "When Aries has something to say, they feel a drive to speak, even if someone else is talking," Lang says. Twirling their hair: Aries often has an obsession with hair, Lang says, and that can lead to a hair twirling habit. Definitely not the worst thing in the world, but does it sound familiar? Drinking too much coffee: While there's nothing wrong with drinking coffee, drinking too much of it can be a symptom of Aries' overly ambitious nature, Lang says. If this is you, chances are you've used coffee as a way to pull all nighters more than once. All of that said, Aries has lots of good habits, too. As a fire sign, they are known for dishing out encouragement to those they care about, Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. Should you want to balance out your bad habits, you can start by "taking deep breaths and really listening to others," Lang says. Doing so will help you handle stress-induced habits, like interrupting and impulsivity.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Saying no immediately: Do you blurt out "no" before someone's even finished asking you a favor? "While you have terrific boundaries because of this habit," Allen says, "you can be saying 'no' to amazing opportunities if you are not fully listening and opening your possibilities." Shopping too often: Go ahead and shop whenever you like, but remember to keep your credit card balance in check. Taurus often turns to retail therapy to deal with their problems, Lang says, and doing so can really mess you up financially. Jaw clenching: Taurus folks often have a habit of grinding their teeth and clenching their jaws, Lang says — especially when stressed. And that can lead to a lot of pain. Being rigid: If you have a favorite way of doing things, no one can sway you or convince you to try something new. "As a fixed sign, you tend to be very rigid and fixed in your routines," Allen says. And unfortunately, that habit can hold you back. Fearing change: As Lang says, Taurus has a pretty hard time with change, and thus tries to avoid it at all costs, often at the expense of trying new things. To turn things around, "Taurus could benefit from meditation and community when these habits present themselves," Lang says. "A lunch date with a good friend would feed the soul more than a [monetary] splurge." It may also help to keep your good qualities in mind. As Barretta says, Taurus is the most logical sign of the zodiac, as well as one that is loyal and patient.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Buste Gossiping: "Gemini loves a good story, and they tell the best ones. However, this can lead them into gossip," Lang says, which can negatively impact their relationships. Obsessively checking their phone: Is your phone essentially glued to your hand? If so, you're like a lot of people, but especially like your fellow Geminis, Lang says. Getting distracted: Everyone gets distracted, but Lang says this habit is often a big problem for Gemini. Do you zone out while someone's telling you a story? If so, it leave you feeling disconnected. Feeling scattered: In the same vein, Allen says it's common for Geminis to feel scattered. "And this can make [them] run late everywhere." Getting bored easily: Gemini get bored easily, and as a result "they are always on the move," Lang says. So don't be surprised if you don't ever really feel settled. If any of these habits have caused issues in your life, it's totally possible to make a change. "[A Gemini's bad] habits play out when they have too much going on," Lang says, which is why you could benefit from practicing mindfulness on a regular basis. That said, your quick-thinking is a positive, too, and you know how to be "resourceful even during the most stressful times," Barretta says. So don't tamp that side of yourself down too much.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Watching too much TV: As a Cancer, chances are you have some level of Netflix addiction. "A quiet night at home is Cancer’s comfort zone," Lang says, and it can mean missing out on other adventures. Complaining: Everyone needs to vent, but Lang says Cancer often takes it to the extreme. Holding things in: That said, "Cancer can hold in frustration or resentment," Lang says. "This can lead to some negative thinking," as well as the aforementioned complaining. Being extra sensitive: It's good to be sensitive, but being overly sensitive can lead to excess stress. "They can be so sensitive, and when intense emotions arise, Cancer looks for comfort to quell those feels," Lang says. And it's often in ways that aren't particularly healthy. Holding onto clutter: "While this talent is something that makes you a good collector of antiques and vintage goods," Allen says, "hanging onto things that have outworn their use because you attach memories to them can weigh heavy in your home, as well as emotionally." So, are you holding things in, or feeling down? "Cancer can benefit from talking through emotional experiences with a therapist or good friend," Lang says. "This keeps them from withdrawing into a sad place. When they can connect with others, feel seen and heard, they can change those unhealthy habits." You can also embrace your sensitivity for the good quality it is. "This sign is very caring and will bring you soup when you are sick and dry your tears when you are sad," Barretta says. "No other sign is as nurturing as Cancer."

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Fearing change: Change can be scary, but Leo often takes this fear to the extreme by holding onto the past at all costs. "This can lead to problems for Leo, especially if they are in a dead-end relationship or unsatisfying job," Lang says. "They can feel stuck." Oversharing online: It's totally fine to be into social media, and to share thoughts and photos online. But is there a chance you're going overboard? "If Leo is looking for a distraction, they can find it online," Lang says. "This can be time-consuming, though, and Leo may find a decrease in productivity." Feeling insecure: While not a bad habit, per se, it is important to keep in mind how often you feel insecure, especially about appearances. "Leo likes to look their best," Lang says. "They can obsess about every detail." Tanning: Seeing as Leo is ruled by the sun, you probably like to catch some rays. But that's why "SPF is a cosmetic essential for every Leo," Lang says. "Tanning can be rough on your skin over time," so try not to go overboard. Taking things personally: Leo's feelings are easily hurt, Allen says, which may cause you to take every little thing personally — even if it wasn't someone's intention to hurt you. And that can result in a lot of stress. If you feel like your bad habits are affecting you regularly, check in with yourself emotionally. "If Leos do not get these needs met, they can act out in unhealthy ways," Lang says. So you may need to make a few adjustments, in order to feel better. And don't forget about your good habits, either. "They have great big hearts and are very generous," Barretta says. "They are also extremely protective of their friends and loved ones and always have your back."

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Offering unsolicited advice: This can come off as criticism, Lang says, so be careful with how and when you offer advice. Worrying: Virgos often have a perfectionist streak, and that can lead to excess worry. "All that troubleshooting can put [Virgo] into a state of permanent damage control, which can attract (you guessed it) more damage to control," Allen says. Procrastinating: Virgos are often so worried about doing everything right, Lang says, that it can occasionally lead to procrastination. Negative self-talk: Again, due to Virgo's tendency toward perfectionism, Lang says you may beat yourself up when things don't go 100 percent the way you planned. Nit-picking: Virgo has an eye for detail, Allen says, but often take it too far, sometimes to the point they get into arguments with others who aren't doing things the way they'd do them. "Virgo can get caught up in the details of life," Lang says. "They could benefit from seeing the big picture, relaxing, and enjoying life. They are highly creative, and having a creative outlet helps a Virgo let go of any need for control." This attention to detail, though, can be a good thing. As Barretta says, you may find it helps you take good care of your health, keep your life organized, and even help friends do the same.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Spending money: Libra is another sign that often turns to retail therapy, Lang says. If this is you, watch your spending habits, especially if you have a tendency to splurge. Name dropping: "Libra loves their social circle," Lang says. "They also love being among influencers." But, as you might know, name dropping isn't always a good look. Flaking out: Do you have a hard time saying no? "Libra likes to please others, and often they give a half-hearted yes to others," Lang says. "This can lead them to an overcommitted schedule." And that, in turn, may cause you to flake out. Falling in love too quickly: It's common for Libras to fall in love with the idea of a person, Allen says, and not who they actually are. "[Libras] are romantic, but not in the way a Cancer is," she says. So make sure you're heading into a relationship for the right reasons. People-pleasing: Libras will go out of their way to avoid conflict, Lang says, which is a habit that can leave you feeling drained. If this sound familiar, there's plenty to do. "Libra could take a lesson from Aries, their astrological counterpart, and be a little more [focused on themselves] from time to time," Lang says. "This would help them avoid the stress of trying to make everyone else happy." On the positive side of things, you are an excellent host, Barretta says, and know just how to make your friends feel welcome and special. As a Libra, you're also fair-minded, and like to help others see both sides of a situation.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Obsessing: Out of all the signs, Scorpio is known for being quite obsessive, Lang says. And it's a habit that can get them into trouble. Being controlling: "Scorpio may feel a need to control everything in their lives," Lang says, "and this can lead to challenges in relationships, especially." Fearing failure: Nobody likes to fail, but Lang says the thought can keep a Scorpio up at night, and lead to a lot of stress. Being secretive: Scorpios have a hard time opening up, Allen says. This is a bad habit you might have in relationships, leading your partner to think you're being sneaky or closed off — even though that isn't your intention. Having high expectations: Scorpio is a highly loyal sign, Allen says, and that can mean you expect others to be the same. While there's nothing wrong with wanting loyal friends and partners, be care of having unfair expectations of others. If any of these habits ring true, you might benefit from meditation to help with your obsessive thoughts, Lang says. And working towards being a little more trusting of the people in your life which is something you can achieve via therapy. Of course, Scorpio is chock full of positive qualities, too. "They are loyal friends (as long as you don't scorn them) and make excellent listeners," Barretta says. "They help you read between the lines because they are also very perceptive."

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Gambling: This habit can be a big problem for Sagittarius, and Lang says, and it may even turn into an addiction. Saying what they don't mean: "Sagittarius doesn’t mean to offend anyone, but they can have a habit of speaking without thinking," Lang says. Overworking: According to Lang, Sagittarius has a tendency to work a little too hard. Do you stay at the office till all hours, and burn out on the regular? Join the Sagittarius club. Breaking promises: "Sagittarius loves their freedom and do not like to be fenced in," Allen says. "Because of this, they can go off at any time onto a new project or idea, and forget their prior commitments, letting a lot of people down." Being impatient: As a Sagittarius, you have big ideas, Allen says, but often go after them without a plan. That's fine in general, but it can make getting things accomplished a little bit difficult. Sound familiar? Then make sure you're taking care of yourself, and your boundless energy. "Sagittarius needs physical outlets," Lang says, as well as plenty of rest. In terms of positive traits, you have them in spades. "This sign has the best sense of humor," Barretta says. "They will laugh with you and even laugh at themselves. They are optimistic and help you always see the glass as half full."

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Being in their heads: Allen says Capricorns are problem solvers, and often get lost in their thoughts as a result. Criticizing themselves: "This is a big one for Capricorn," Lang says. "They can be quite hard on themselves." Working too hard: Do you live in your office? Or find yourself endlessly chasing new goals? "Balance is helpful for Capricorn," Lang says. "They often need to be reminded to have fun." Fearing the worst: Out of all your friends, you may have the greatest predisposition to negativity, Lang says. Don't be surprised if others call you pessimistic. Drinking too much coffee: Capricorns are another sign that tend to have coffee addiction. "To keep up with their busy schedules," Lang says, "Capricorn can develop a caffeine habit." The best way to cope with your busy life, and your negative self talk, is by taking good care of yourself. And if more than one person calls you a "workaholic," take it as a sign. That said, don't hesitate to use your Capricorn traits to your advantage. "Capricorns are practical planners who get the job done," Barretta says. "They have excellent work ethics and a good way with money."

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Obsessing about the news: Aquarius cares a lot about the goings on of the world, often to a degree that stresses them out. "Aquarius can get wrapped up in new stories and lose faith in the world," Lang says. Gaming: If you're spending too much time gaming, make sure you balance this hobby by doing other things, to. As Lang says, "Aquarius can get lost in a whole other tech world." Spending too much time online: Related to the above, you might also find yourself going down the proverbial rabbit hole online. "They can lose hours looking at their Instagram feed or reading blogs," Lang says, which can be quite time-consuming. Staying up late: If you go to bed at 2 a.m. every night, take note. "Aquarius isn’t always the best at taking care of their health," Lang says. "Their minds are usually so engaged, they can forget to eat, stay up too late, or not get enough exercise." Spacing out: Since you have a lot of ideas, and a busy mind, Lang says you might find yourself spacing out while others are talking. In terms of positive qualities, feel free to bask in your free-thinking ways, Barretta says. You have also inventive, and love to embrace "unusual" things. If you think your habits could use an overhaul, take this moment to rethink ways to take better care of yourself. Could you stand to go to bed a little earlier? Spend more time outside? Or take a social media break? Go ahead and give it a try.