Once upon a time, many years ago, Kim Kardashian wasn't a household name, and instead, she was working for her famous friend Paris Hilton. While that feels like ancient history, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian's friendship is what kickstarted the now-megastar's rise to fame. It's been more than a decade since they were first spotted by the paparazzi together, so hopefully this Hilton and Kardashian friendship timeline will help fill in any gaps if you're a little fuzzy on the details.

Kardashian and Hilton may not be as close today as they were back when they walked red carpets side-by-side on a regular basis, but they still occasionally hang out. And it's always such a trip to look back at the way things used to be — before Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian's KKW beauty empire, her marriage to Kanye West, or her four children. Even Kardashian has repeatedly acknowledged the role Hilton played in getting her career started.

So here's everything you need to know about Kardashian and Hilton's friendship, from when they met to where they stand today. A piece of pop culture history like this should never be forgotten.

Sometime In The 1980s: The Beginning

It's hard to place where Hilton and Kardashian's friendship officially began, but in multiple interviews, Hilton has said they've been close since they were "little girls." They both grew up in Los Angeles, but attended separate high schools, so that crosses one possibility off the list. They did, however, share a mutual friend growing up: Nicole Richie.

2003-2006: The Simple Life

Elle Kate on YouTube

While Hilton was filming The Simple Life with former bestie Nicole Richie, Kardashian made several appearances on the show. She even helped Hilton get her closet under control with her organizing business, as seen in the clip above. It's reality television gold, honestly

2006: Kardashian & Hilton's Friendship Went Full Force

As Hilton's friendship with Richie came to an abrupt end, Kardashian stepped up to fill that BFF-shaped hole in Hilton's heart. And in 2015, Kardashian told Rolling Stone that back then, she and Hilton were all about getting attention. She recalled,

"We'd go anywhere and everywhere just to be seen. We knew exactly where to go, where to be seen, how to have something written about you. All you had to do is go to this restaurant, or this party, talk about whatever you want to talk about, and it would be in the paper the next day."

At some point during 2006, Hilton and Kardashian took a trip to Ibiza that they've both shared throwbacks from over the years. Clearly the vacation was meaningful to them — and based on the photos, so were headbands apparently.

2007: Kardashian Reached Out To Hilton When She Went To Jail

Hollywood.TV on YouTube

In May 2007, Hilton was sentenced to 45 days in jail after driving with a suspended license. And in an interview with Hollywood.TV, Kardashian confirmed that she did reach out to Hilton after her sentencing, adding, "You have to support people that you love."

2008: Their Friendship Officially Came To An End

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As TMZ reported in April 2008, during a Las Vegas radio show interview, Hilton said that Kardashian's butt looked like "cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag," which pretty much guaranteed she and Kardashian were no longer on good terms. Kardashian did say later on that Hilton called her to apologize, so at least there's that.

February 2011: Kardashian & Hilton Definitely Weren't Talking

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar that year, Kardashian explained she drifted apart from Hilton, but she seemed to be very at peace with it. She told the mag:

"We don't really talk. As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. And she was in my life for a long time ... There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and you realize you're not as similar as you thought. And I never run into her anywhere. Isn't that so weird?"

August 2014: They Talked About The Good Old Days

Kardashian and Hilton were looking pretty friendly at Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party in 2014... in Ibiza. And judging by Kardashian's caption, they talked about what happened during their 2006 trip. She even threw in Hilton's signature phrase, "Loves it."

April 2015: Hilton Shared Pride In Her Old Friend

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Hilton shared she's proud of Kardashian, squashing the rumors that a feud still existed between them. She said,

"She's always had a great work ethic like me and she's always been determined. And that's what it's all about. I'm so proud of her. When she's at home, she's very normal like anyone else with a glamorous life. She's chill; she's so sweet."

December 2016: They Reunited At A Christmas Party

Hilton attended Kardashian's family Christmas party that year, and shared photos on Instagram with several members of her family, including Khloé Kardashian and Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner. If the rest of the fam was cool enough with Hilton to do that, there's a good chance that any bad blood there was between Kardashian and Hilton is long gone.

February 2018: They're Still In Each Other's Lives — Kind Of

Hilton received one of Kardashian's coveted fragrance chocolate heart boxes. And while Kardashian did send some to her haters, Hilton seemed to take her box as purely a nice gesture. Also, in early 2018, Hilton was one of the models for West's fashion line and was dressed just like Kardashian. She even hung out with Kris Jenner at a fashion show.

December 2018: Hilton Attends Yet Another Holiday Party

When Kanye West calls you "Bff," you must be best friends. As seen in this video from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, Hilton joined the family's holiday festivities yet again. Based on social media posts from that night, Hilton and Kardashian went sledding together, too.

May 2019: Kardashian Has A Cameo In Hilton's Music Video

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on YouTube

As if the title didn't speak for itself, Hilton's "Best Friend's Ass" video featured Kardashian. In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kardashian talked about filming the video with Hilton, explaining, "I really would wanna do anything for her. She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that."

October 2019: Kardashian Credits Hilton For Her Fame

E! Entertainment on YouTube

The new season of E! True Hollywood Story includes an entire episode about Kardashian's rise to fame. The 38-year-old makes sure to note that she wouldn't be where she is without Hilton. "I really am grateful for my experiences with her… She’s a huge, huge reason of my success," Kardashian said, calling the Simple Life star her "mentor."

Like any friendship, Kardashian and Hilton have had their ups and downs, but they finally seem in a good place. Maybe one day they'll even celebrate their decades-old bond by returning to Ibiza for a KUWTK episode and finally explaining what really happened on their first trip.