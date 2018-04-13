As the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, he perfected the art of the the hilarious observation. But even months after the show has wrapped, he hasn't lost his touch — Wells Adams' hilarious tweet about the Kardashians is the perfect summation of all the feelings you have about the famous family. In 140 characters or less, he's made fans and critics of the Kardashian-Jenner clan feel both seen and heard, and given them a laugh for good measure.

"I'm gonna be honest," the Bachelor Nation alum tweeted to his 161,000 followers on Thursday, "It's getting hard to keep up with the Kardashians." The 33-year-old used the name of the family's own show as a play on words to highlight all the drama that's going on with them now — and really, always. And you're going to find it hard to argue with him, whether you love the Kardashians or seriously can't stand them.

Obviously Wells comes from a reality TV background himself, so it's unlikely that he's intending to throw any real shade at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars. He's just pointing out a truth that everyone was feeling, because it really is getting hard to keep up. Unless you have a family tree ready, Instagram on refresh, and IMDb tabs open at all times, you're almost certainly forgetting a baby, a spin-off, or a new relationship that everyone else can't stop talking about.

There was a time when the only Kardashians you had to Keep Up With™ were the three sisters: Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé. But these days, the roster of names to keep track of has expanded through immediate family members like Grandma MJ, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — and far beyond. As if they don't know that fans are trying to stay informed, they keep forming their own personal relationships, some of which pan out and some of which don't, but almost all result in some kind of drama, so it's important to keep yourself updated.

But how? Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently in its 14th season, and it's already spawned a jaw-dropping 10 spinoffs, including Life of Kylie, I Am Cait, and Kocktails with Khloé. Just with the original series alone, that's over 200 episodes of television to watch, but just watching that will leave you far behind on the family's happenings. In order to stay truly current, without waiting months for the release of an episode on the latest controversy, you have to follow the reality stars in real time, not only on their social media, but in the news.

Otherwise, there's absolutely no way you can expect to stay current on the family's multiple business ventures like Kim's new makeup palette, for example, or personal milestones like the birth of Khloé's baby daughter. Or the birth of Kylie's daughter Stormi. Or the birth of Kim's daughter Chicago via surrogate. All of which happened in the past three months, by the way. The family's fourth generation is rapidly growing, with new members of this family being added every time you turn around. On April 12, the reportedly unnamed Thompson baby joined cousins Mason Disick, 8; Penelope Disick, 5; North West, 4; Reign Disick, 3; Saint West, 2; Dream Kardashian, 17 months; Chicago West, 3 months; and Stormi Webster, 2 months.

And although she's only days old, Khloé's daughter is being born into a firestorm of controversy. Her father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, has been accused of cheating on her mother with multiple women. (Bustle reached out to Khloé and Thompson's reps about the rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.) And that's not even the only cheating scandal that's rocking the family at the moment; Kourtney's boyfriend Younes Bendjima has been accused of being unfaithful as well, although E! reports that he has denied the rumors. And that's just the current boyfriends.

To stay really informed, you'd have to be able to speak eloquently on the exes, too: everyone from Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie, to Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, and all the attendant controversy that comes along with both. (And everything in between.)

In short, it's a lot to keep up with, more than any one brain could manage, so Wells hit the nail right on the head with his tweet. It's not so easy to stay up-to-date with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, so maybe they should change the name of their show to Do Your Best To Keep Up With the Kardashians, But We're Very Busy And You're Doing A Great Job? Just a suggestion.