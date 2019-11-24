There are always going to be dating rumors swirling around any female A-list celebrity and any man she happens to hang out with. But to set the record straight, Selena Gomez is not dating anyone in 2019, and she said so herself. That doesn't mean she's not open to dating someone, she's just (understandably) waiting until she's ready and he's the right guy.

Gomez's most recent relationship was with Justin Bieber (again) and it ended around March 2018, according to Cosmopolitan. Since then, she's been linked to a couple of men, including One Direction's Niall Horan and her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost. According to Entertainment Tonight, after Gomez and Krost were spotted at dinner together in October, Gomez quickly hopped on Instagram to quell the speculation. She didn't mention the Krost (or the Horan) rumors specifically, but ET reported that she posted a message on her Instagram stories. "I am not dating anyone. I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine," she wrote.

Gomez has been very open recently about her love life, beginning with the release of two songs that are (probably) about Justin Bieber. "Lose You To Love Me" is a soft ballad about how she needed to lose her ex to learn how to love herself, and "Look At Her Now" is a powerful number about her journey to the other side of her post-relationship pain. That song contains the lyric, "She knows she'll find love, only if she wants it," which firmly puts her in the driver's seat of her own love life.

According to ET, Gomez spoke on the Zach Sang Show in October about how she's learned from her past relationships and she knows what she's looking for in her next one. "When you're young, you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, 'Oh that's love.' I believed that for a long time," she said. Now that she's been single for a while, she's not looking for what she's had in the past. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength," she said.

So she's not rushing into anything at the moment, with People magazine reporting that she also told the Zach Sang Show that she's happy being with herself. "I've been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, 'I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.' But now it feels good, it feels awesome," she said, adding that she will wait for as long as it takes to find the right person this time. "I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists," Gomez said. "I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever."