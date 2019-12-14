Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron is puzzled by a certain type of praise he's gotten. After Hannah Brown told Tyler C. she didn't want to have sex on The Bachelorette this year, "I was like, 100%," the model recalled in a Paper magazine profile published on Friday, Dec. 13. "But the response to that was so big, which is scary... No is no."

During the ABC reality dating series' July 15 Fantasy Suite episode, Hannah explained she wanted to explore other areas of their relationship, rather than have sex, as has become the connotation of what goes down at that stage of the show. Tyler responded that he believed in honoring and respecting boundaries and that he'd never "press" or "pressure" Hannah. "I want you to be 100% confident in whatever we do together," he told the Alabama native.

When it came to "honoring" Hannah and "being true to that," he added to Paper that he had no hesitation in respecting her decision. "This should be normal," he remarked. "We should not even bat an eye at it." This became one of several reasons he had Bachelor Nation swooning.

As Tyler further theorized, however, fans celebrating him for honoring the concept of consent is symptomatic of a larger societal issue. In his opinion, the bar is currently pretty low and "men need to step up" and "call each other out" when they witness women being disrespected. In terms of his own life, he added that his friends "have no problem calling me out on my sh*t" and quickly humble him. As Tyler explained to Paper, "I think we do need to keep each other accountable and humble each other."

Hannah has taken her own modern stance as it pertains to intimacy, having openly discussed her multiple sexual encounters with Peter Weber (aka ABC's newest Bachelor, "Pilot Pete") in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date night. Following that episode, she ultimately sent Tyler home on the Bachelorette finale in favor of Jed Wyatt. After she found out that Wyatt wasn't up front with her about not going on the show "for the right reasons," Hannah ultimately ended the engagement.

On ABC's July 2019 After the Final Rose special, "single girl" Hannah asked Tyler out on a date. It seemed the pair might even rekindle their romance, with Tyler reportedly spending the night at the Dancing with the Stars winner's Los Angeles apartment shortly afterward. Hope seemed lost, however, when Tyler began dating Gigi Hadid. The fellow models have since split, however, and Tyler was most recently linked to Kendall Jenner's close friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

Whomever Tyler chooses to date, his emphasis on the importance of respect and consent is one worth mirroring.