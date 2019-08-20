Though Comedy Central hasn't confirmed if Alternatino with Arturo Castro will return for Season 2, there are a number of reasons the network should keep it around. Aside from the fact that it's flat-out funny, the sketch show includes a lot of illuminating commentary about racial stereotypes and immigration under President Donald Trump's administration. And especially as we head into the 2020 election, including that perspective on TV will continue to be important.

If Alternatino doesn't get a second season, Castro could always continue it online; the show started as a web series before becoming a full-fledged TV show, so it wouldn't be that much of an adjustment to reformat it. That being said, the original web episodes were only a few minutes long, and moving the project to Comedy Central has allowed Castro to tackle the same themes, but in much more depth.

Of course, as the below list of sketches shows, Alternatino isn't always covering heavy topics. But even when it is, it's doing so in a humorous and easily digestible way. Fingers crossed that Comedy Central will see the value in renewing Alternatino, but in the meantime, fans anxious for news can relive these standout sketches from Season 1 — all of which prove the show deserves to return.

1. Paper Towels In Puerto Rico BroadwayLatinBear on YouTube In the premiere episode, Castro set the tone of the series with a musical spoof on Trump's reaction to Hurricane Maria during his press conference in Puerto Rico. "I never thought I'd be able to laugh at Hurricane Maria, so it's become kind of a healing thing for me and my family to be able to show the absurdity of what that press conference was meant to do and then to laugh at it," Castro told Fast Company of the sketch.

2. Fifty Shades Of Abbi Castro's Broad City co-star Abbi Jacobson joined him for a Fifty Shades of Grey parody: instead of engaging in BDSM, Castro's character spends the sketch giving Jacobson's tiny little kisses. (Abbi's unofficial Broad City roommate Bevers, aka John Gemberling, also showed up on Alternatino as Barry the deer spirit animal).

3. What "The Sex Talk" Looks Like Now Comedy Central on YouTube "At the end of the day, we just found it funny and appealing to explain to this older, middle-age person how to talk about sex," Castro told Fast Company of this sketch, in which a father tries to have a sex talk with his son, only to learn his son knows way more than he does. "It's not meant in a mean way, though. This show doesn't have a mean bone in its body. It's about empathy."

4. The Truth About Border Crossers Comedy Central on YouTube In this powerful sketch, Castro embodies every negative stereotype that Trump has promoted in his rhetoric about people immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico.

5. The Drunkest Person At The Wedding Comedy Central on YouTube Here, Castro shows off his versatility by playing Jecca, a woman who expected to be the first of her college roommates to be married, but instead ends up as "the drunkest person at the wedding." For millennials spending nearly every weekend at a wedding, this might hit particularly close to home.

7. Pitbull's Moment Of Reckoning Comedy Central on YouTube Instead of Trump or current events, Castro decided to lampoon Pitbull in this sketch where the rapper realizes he might not be as cool as he thinks he is. Castro also called out Macklemore in a Make-A-Wish-themed sketch.

8. When You're Latinx But You Can't Dance Comedy Central on YouTube Here, Castro helps to dispel the misconception that every Latinx person can dance. As he told Entertainment Weekly, the sketch is based on some real dates he had with women who expected him to fit into this stereotype, since he's from Guatemala originally. "I've had dates where they want me to take them salsa dancing. I'm a terrible salsa dancer! So I'd try to dance and they'd say, 'Oh keep going! That's so spicy,'" he said. "So I found it hilarious to hear about all these expectations they had of me being this macho Latino lover. When all I really love are mimosas, man. There's nothing wrong with that."

9. Cage-Free Kids Children of immigrant families started being separated from their parents in 2018 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Castro addressed the unethical and unhealthy conditions of these detention centers with his "Cage-Free Kids" skit, but it may be hard to laugh at considering these inhumane conditions still exist in 2019.

10. How Netflix Manages To Have So Many Shows Comedy Central on YouTube Even though Castro's series is on Comedy Central, he knows all too well that Netflix has taken over the TV landscape. In the Season 1 finale, Castro riffs on the absurd number of shows the streaming service pumps out — including cheeky titles like Britain's Smallest Pies, Big Pointy Houses, and The Shrimp Whisperer.

11. The White House Rewrites The Poem On The Statue Of Liberty Comedy Central on YouTube Castro and his team predicted the future with their sketch about the White House wanting to rewrite the poem on the Statue of Liberty since, speaking to NPR earlier this month, the acting head of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli essentially did just that. "Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge," he said, twisting Emma Lazarus' famous words to serve his agenda.