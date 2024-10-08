Fall is synonymous with back-to-school vibes — whether you’re actually heading to class or not. Even for those who graduated years ago, this means one thing and one thing only: It’s time to shop.

While the shopping carts of your youth were filled with fresh notebooks, binders, and colorful gel pens, it’s now about stocking your wardrobe, beauty cabinet, and home with new seasonal finds that get you as excited as that Lisa Frank folder used to make you.

Whether you’re partaking in brat autumn or a more demure fall, the season’s trends are graciously filled with options. Aesthetics are a spectrum, after all.

Here, Bustle’s editors have done the hard work for you: Behold, the buzziest items that’ll scratch your back-to-school shopping itch *and* keep you stylish and productive.

Fashion

Back-to-school shopping is but a distant memory for many post-academe stylistas. Luckily, fall’s biggest trends fully lean into the nostalgia — and so do these picks. From preppy school girl faves (see: neckties) to leather blazers à la Lorelai Gilmore, these products are a chic traipse down memory lane.

A Bag That Checks All The Boxes

No matter how old you are, a new bag in the fall just feels right. As for the color, there’s none more befitting of the season after brat summer than green. Yes, Charli XCX’s go-to hue remains the gold standard — but instead of the bright, slimy color you’re used to, autumn’s shades lean toward darker, moodier tones that’ll pair perfectly with your neutral ’fits. Kurt Geiger’s dark green tote fully leans into that vibe. Bonus: The snakeskin print will be extra on-brand once Taylor Swift finally announces Reputation (TV).

A Zendaya-Approved Accessory

You know the transition from summer to fall has reached its peak when plaid starts to return, and “basic autumn lover” Taylor Swift recently broke out one of her signature checkered skirts on a GNO with Gigi Hadid, signifying that the time has finally arrived. If going all out with the print isn’t your bag, you can still add a hint to your ensemble with one of Ralph Lauren’s ties like Zendaya did at Wimbledon. Wear it tight, wear it loose, tie it around your purse — there’s no right way to style it — and, more importantly, no wrong way.

For Gilmore Girls Stans

Fall is basically synonymous with Gilmore Girls. Bust out your best Lorelai-core with her wardrobe staple: a leather blazer. While her go-tos were all fitted, slightly cropped, and in deep dark hues, the 2024 iteration gets a “quiet luxury” upgrade (think: sophisticated neutrals like creams, beiges, and whites). For an effortless vibe, consider an oversize topper like Banana Republic’s Boyfriend Leather Blazer. All you need is a cup of Luke’s joe.

A Beribboned Choice

Per the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, the beribboned look isn’t going anywhere. Fall’s take on the bow-clad style is particularly overzealous: the more bows, the better. If you’re not ready to commit to ribbon-coated dresses or designer bags, jeans are a low-key entry point into the frenzy. This Alice + Olivia pair can be dressed up or down. Plus, the high-rise waistline hugs curves in the best way (always a plus in denim shopping).

For Foolproof Styling

Mixed metal jewelry has been trending for a hot minute and for good reason: It takes the guesswork out of styling. These Epifene boxy dual-toned studs combine white and yellow gold tones artfully and lean into the popular chunky ’80 aesthetic Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are big fans of. Hitting two trends in one pair.

A Balletcore Staple

Fashion’s it girls have spoken, and they’re in collective agreement: Ballet flats are so back right now. In recent months, Zendaya, EmRata, Camila Cabello, and Kylie Jenner have all been spotted in neutral-toned variations of the shoes. A pink suede version of Jimmy Choo’s Ade Flat — with a pearl embellishment — is a cutesy way into the trend, but still just as chic.

Tech

Instead of getting crisp new notebooks and pencil cases, you’re probably thinking of ways to upgrade your tech for WFH, in-office life, and personal use. And if you’re using the same basic phone case you purchased on a whim when you got your phone or can’t even remember the last time you cleaned your laptop, these items are a good place to start.

Get In The Right Headspace

Whether you’re listening to your favorite podcast, playlist, or ASMR for focus (guilty), you’ll want headphones that can do it all. These Sonos Ace headphones, made in collaboration with the brand Sporty & Rich, combine quality, durability, and luxury. The active noise cancellation works wonders if you want to avoid interruptions, and they fold up flat into a handy hard case so they’re easy to pack on the go.

A Charming Accessory

Your phone is likely your most-worn accessory, so you might as well spruce it up with this glam crossbody strap from Susan Alexandra. Made with colorful crystal beads of varying sizes, the strap clips onto your phone and can be slung across your torso so you don’t have to dig to the bottom of your tote the next time you want to snap a quick pic or check your messages.

Protect Your Tech

With a fun and vibrant laptop case like this one from Baggu, you’ll brighten up even the most mundane workday. Choose from designs that feature fan-favorite illustrations by Keith Haring or characters from the Peanuts gang, or opt for on-trend patterns like camo and gingham. Nothing says “adulting” quite like having a place for everything and keeping everything in its place.

Swipe Right On Cleanliness

Be honest: When was the last time you gave your laptop a serious wipe-down? If you’re embarrassed to answer that, you could probably use this OXO laptop cleaner tool. It has a brush side to sweep away dust and a microfiber side that’ll help your screen stay totally smudge-free.

This Is How You Roll

Between your phone, laptop, smartwatch, and headphones, keeping your charging cords organized is a hassle. If you’re over throwing a bunch of tangled cords in the bottom of your work bag, opt for this Mark & Graham leather roll-up case that will keep everything in order — and comes in bright hues or classic neutrals.

A Fashion-Forward Phone Case

Showing off your taste with your tech brings personal style to a whole new level. This Wildflower phone case collaboration with Sandy Liang is a worthy purchase for fashion it girls and clumsy girls who tend to drop their phones. Plus, imagine the wow factor this case would bring to a mirror selfie. Win-win.

Fitness & Wellness

There’s something about the crisp fall air that makes you want to get your life in order. (Is it the Virgo energy? The back-to-school vibes? All of the above?) Whether that means drinking more water, getting more sleep, or finally finding the perfect workout routine, the products below will help you get one step closer to your goals.

Pack Your Lunch

Miss the days of Lunchables and perfectly-packed snacks? Bring it all back with your very own Bento box that comes with a travel-size utensil set. This leakproof case from Dreamroo is essentially the adult version of your favorite lunchbox from back in the day. It has three slots so you can mix and match your meal — and it also comes in an array of cute colors like pink, mint, and blue.

The Very Best Gym Bag

If you think the perfect gym bag doesn’t exist, think again. The All Me 2 tote from Adidas has an adjustable strap that allows you to wear it on your shoulder or crossbody style, and it also comes with a plethora of pockets. There’s one main compartment that’ll hold your sneakers, water bottle, and a change of clothes; two internal zipper pockets (one’s mesh!); and three external options that are perfect for keeping your phone, keys, and headphones handy. The bag’s also made of a slippery recycled polyester, so you won’t have to worry about getting it dirty.

A Stylish Sneaker

The TikTok-viral Salomons look just as cute with an everyday ’fit as they do during a workout. The Speedcross 6s, in particular, are perfect for trail running thanks to their lightweight, grippy soles that are made to shed mud as you stride. Wear them while you jog through the woods and splash through puddles or out for a slow and steady hike. They’ll quickly become your go-to shoe as the season starts to change and you feel the sudden urge to get outside.

Drink Your Water

If your goal is to (finally) drink more water, we’ve got you covered. This colorful water bottle from Suplmnt has a flexible handle that makes it easy to carry wherever you go. Work? Class? Plane? Train? You’ll have no excuse not to take a few more sips. This water bottle holds 24 ounces of liquid, and thanks to its insulated stainless steel interior, it’ll keep your drink cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. As a bonus, it also has a leak-resistant straw.

Wear-Everywhere Leggings

There’s just something about a new pair of leggings that makes you feel more motivated to move. Whether you’re starting a new workout routine or sticking to your hot girl walks, do yourself a favor and snag a pair of these. The highly buzzed-about SET Active brand just dropped a collab with Reebok, and these light blue high-rise leggings come in the line’s famously buttery Formcloud material. You won’t want to take them off.

Get Your Gratitude On

Everyone’s always talking about the benefits of journals and gratitude lists, but it can be tough to know where to start. To get the ball rolling, pick up this wellness journal and follow its guided prompts. The pages include sections to jot down thoughts and feelings, daily intentions, and routines. There are also cute little mood and energy level trackers, and a spot to record how many hours you slept.

Beauty

While your summer beauty routine was centered on sun protection and bright makeup colors, fall calls for a decidedly moodier, more moisturizing approach. Scalp SPF can be replaced with nourishing hair treatments, lightweight gel creams should be swapped with richer hydrating essentials, and vibrant pink and peach pigments can take a rest in favor of vampy berry hues. These beauty picks have your autumnal hair, skin care, and makeup needs covered.

Revive Your Hair

Hair goes through the ringer in the summer months, so it’s a good time to make reparations. Apply this bond repair treatment to your strands before washing, let it sit for five minutes, then shampoo as usual. The peptides and citric acid bond repair complex in the formula will provide TLC deep into the inner fibers of your hair, and it’ll also make your tresses appear smoother and shinier — a win-win.

The Head-Turning Fall Fragrance

Make way for a dark and sultry fragrance that’ll have everyone asking what you're wearing. Lancome’s Oud Bouquet is an enticing blend that’s rooted in the rich wood, but has a sweetness to it by way of praline and rose. It’s a unique take on a gourmand that’s alluring, warm, and utterly perfect for fall.

Bright Eyed & Bushy Tailed

Cloud skin is having a moment, so don’t skip the setting powder. This two-in-one compact (with a built-in mirror, mind you) is your new best friend: One part is a silky pressed lavender-colored powder that brightens your under-eye area, while the other is a translucent formula that absorbs oil. Make it look like you got nine hours of sleep with just a few dabs of product.

A Fall-Coded Lip Balm

Get you a lip balm with an attitude. While a few swipes of this Rouge Dior lippie will douse your pout with long-lasting moisture (thanks to shea butter and sweet almond oil), it’ll also deliver a wash of berry-red pigment. That’s so brat.

Make Moisturizing A Treat

Keep your limbs moisturized in the most decadent way of all: via Glossier’s Crème de You Dry-Touch Body Butter. The luxe cream is rich, thick, and uber-hydrating (not sticky!), and — as a bonus — envelops your skin in Glossier’s cult-favorite musky fragrance.

Beauty Sleep In A Bottle

Now that you’re not frolicking outside as much, it’s time to get serious with your skin care routine. Incorporate a skin-smoothing retinoid into your regimen with this night oil, which features the star ingredient without being harsh to your complexion. It also contains borage oil and blueberry extract, two soothing, reparative actives that help this elixir live up to its name.

Home

Frankly, who cares what their place looks like during the summer? There are better places to be — the beach, for example. But come fall, as the cooler temps drive you indoors, you deserve a cozy haven you won’t want to leave. The six items below add a colorful dose of charm to your space.

Playful Coupes

Simply put, everything tastes better in cute stemware. From above, the wavy rim makes these coupes look like flowers or clouds. Also available in pale pink, grass green, dark amber, and clear, these glasses are just plain fun to drink from — trust.

Peak Fall Vibes

Ease into the cooler months with a chunky sweater, a juicy glass of red, and the glow of cult-favorite brand Hotel Lobby Candle’s latest scent. With its notes of black currant berries, French oak, and sweet soil, you can traipse around Californian vineyards without leaving your couch.

A Rug With A Fierce Print

Interior designers are all about earthy, warm hues this year, and there’s no better time than autumn to embrace the trend. At first glance, this washable carpet has a classic colorful, geometric look reminiscent of Persian and Aztec rugs. But close up, the design actually features a quartet of leopards — meow.

Sinfully Good Soap

Once you try this soap, you’ll be making up excuses just to wash your hands. The scent is merely called “rum,” but the heady aroma veers into smoky, leathery, amber territory, too. The fragrance lingers for a few minutes — it has a nice staying power without overwhelming the senses.

The Perfect Couch

Fellow childless cat ladies, if you’re hunting for a sofa that’ll squeeze through your building’s narrow door in a pet-resistant material, consider this pick. It’s on the firmer side but not too rigid, and the endless customization (129 fabrics, 13 leg styles, multiple lengths and depths) means you can make it just right for your space.

Dreamy Coasters

Protect your furniture from hot and cold drinks with this pair of sun-streaked coasters from buzzy kitchen and dining brand East Fork. The freeform shape and warm tones are both right on trend for this season.