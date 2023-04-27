TikTokers are letting AI choose their makeup.

Forget FaceTiming your friends for makeup advice. Now, you can simply interact with an artificial intelligence bot and you’ll be fully glammed in no time. That’s right: Creators on TikTok are letting AI choose their makeup looks. The only catch? You have to be ready for some pretty, uh, interesting recommendations. Think eyeshadow stars, black lipstick, and so much setting powder you’ll think it’s 2016.

You can turn to AI for your makeup look in a number of different ways. TikToker @natviolette tried it out with Snapchat’s new chatbot, an AI that answers your questions and offers advice — beauty advice included — using search engine tech. (Basically, you type in your query and it brings up an answer from the web, but it’s designed to look exactly like you’re chit-chatting with a pal.) Another option is ChatGPT. Creator @sourandnasty asked this AI to create a “viral makeup look” and then followed it step-by-step — even when it wasn’t turning out so great.

TikTok is, of course, known for its fun filters that morph your face. There’s one that turns you into a painting, another that reveals what you’ll look like when you’re older, and, of course, the bold glamour filter that allows you to live your best ’90s supermodel life, if only for a moment on screen. The best thing about the AI makeup trend, though, is that you actually get to wear it IRL.

To kick off her AI look, Snapchat recommended @natviolette to use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz on her brows because, as it stated in the chat, the Brow Wiz creates “natural, defined brows.”

Next up was foundation. The chatbot suggested two cult classics: Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Longwear Foundation, followed by Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. “The AI is definitely a full-coverage queenie,” @natviolette said in her post. “Love that for them.” To finish the look, the AI was all about Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder. According to @natviolette, the AI seemed to love a matte finish. “It’s giving very 2016,” she said in her video. “Nothing wrong with that though. I miss the full glam.”

In the part two video, the AI suggested its fave blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, eyeliner, lip liner, and lipstick products for her to apply. For whatever reason — maybe because heavy makeup had such a moment in 2016? — the end result wasn’t exactly current, but it did look good.

Creator @christxiee also jumped on the AI makeup trend, and she ended up with full-coverage foundation, bronzer, and thick concealer, too. Clearly, AI isn’t a fan of no-makeup makeup.

For a twist on the trend, @sourandnasty asked ChatGPT to create a viral makeup look and then followed along step-by-step, all the while resisting the urge to add in things the bot seemed to miss, like concealer and brows.

After suggesting primer and foundation, the AI dove right into liquid eyeliner and eyeshadow. Before she knew it, @sourandnasty was drawing stars and dots onto her lids, as per the AI’s instructions.

The AI followed up with a highlighter and lipstick and that was it. That was the look. It was like the bot mashed all the recent viral trends — colorful pops of eyeshadow, glittery Euphoria makeup, and soft goth glam — into one. The creator’s response? “Honestly, I don’t think AI is coming for makeup artists’ jobs anytime soon.”