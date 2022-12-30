It’s far too easy to get stuck in a beauty rut this time of year. The weather’s brick, the heat is blasting, and you’re probably so covered in sweaters and scarves and blankets that barely any skin is even showing. But the winter weather is precisely why it’s so important to stay on top of your beauty routine — your skin and your hair need to be protected from the harsh elements. And that’s where December 2022’s best beauty launches come in.

Your wardrobe staples RN are primarily about keeping you warm, and your beauty routine should be functioning in a similar way — namely with skin barrier-fortifying ingredients, nourishing treatments, and lots of moisture. Thankfully, the newest beauty products on the shelves have been formulated with this in mind.

While your skin care regimen may be practical, your holiday makeup lewks can certainly go in the opposite direction. Launches from Simihaze Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, and Rare Beauty are here to make your New Year’s Eve glam a fun and very shimmery undertaking. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for the best of December 2022’s beauty launches, as picked by Bustle’s editors.

1 The Niacinamide Serum Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum Sephora $65 See On Sephora “This water-based serum is a game-changer for my oily and acne-prone skin. It contains 10% niacinamide to control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of large pores, and also has trans-resveratrol, which brightens the appearance of post-acne dark spots to keep your skin looking clear and radiant.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

2 The Lip Treatment Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask Sephora $22 See On Sephora “Give your pout some serious TLC with Fenty Skin's new lip-loving mask. Not only is the thick, deeply hydrating formula filled with yummy ingredients like coconut, pomegranate, and jojoba oils, but the unique packaging allows for more sanitary and non-messy use.” — Olivia Rose Ferreiro, beauty writer

3 The Sweet Scent Ariana Grande MOD Vanilla Eau de Parfum Ulta $68 See On Ulta “Y2K-era vanilla perfumes are getting a modern rebrand — and Ariana Grande's latest fragrance has been my daily go-to since it launched. Subtly sweet plum, creamy musk, soft jasmine petals, and a grounded vanilla absolute note make up this cozy scent.” — Olivia Rose Ferreiro, beauty writer

4 The Dreamy Highlighter Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter Sephora $25 See On Sephora “Rare Beauty’s new highlighters come in the most gorgeous colors — like champagne, rose gold, and a silvery hue — and deliver such a subtle yet stunning sheen that will earn you tons of compliments. Its texture isn’t like your typical powder; I can only describe it as feather-light fairy dust that glides on semi-sheer for a foolproof — and smudge-proof! — strobe.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

5 The Eye Stickers Eye Play Dash Pack Simihaze Beauty $38 See On Simihaze Beauty “With this eye sticker set, you get three minimal designs in silver and black that easily adhere wherever you want. Perfect for NYE (and beyond, really), these new eye crystals from Simihaze make for a great finishing touch to any makeup look.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

6 The Uber-Hydrating Face Oil The Outset Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Botanical Oil Sephora $44 See On Sephora “Especially throughout the colder months, my skin loves an extra boost of deep hydration — and this new drop from The Outset checks all the boxes IMO. Long-lasting and non-greasy? Check. Lightweight yet powerful? Check. Made for sensitive skin? Yup. It’s a major must for the skin care girlies.” — Olivia Rose Ferreiro, beauty writer

7 The Deluxe Eyeshadow Palette PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars™ Edition Sephora $128 See On Sephora “Beauty girlies know that Pat McGrath always delivers on the gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, and this special collab with Star Wars is no different. You get galactic-level shimmers and rich mattes in shades like a purple-periwinkle, deep crimson, and sparkly moss green. Do your makeup bag a favor and snag it.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

8 The Barrier Cream Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream Ulta $48 See On Ulta “This new cream from Kiehl's is just so incredibly soothing. It has a rich velvet feel that isn't too heavy (a huge plus if you're prone to breaking out like me) and, thanks to nourishing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and glycerin, it helps calm down redness, dryness, and itchiness.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

9 The Moisture Booster Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence PerriconeMD $229 See On PerriconeMD “I’ve stopped using toners and essences for some time now, but figured I’d give this a try since it promises moisture. Two weeks later and it’s become a must-have for my wintertime routine. Not only does it boost hydration, but the fermented rice water, niacinamide, and copper tripeptides in the bottle even out my skin while shrinking the appearance of my pores. I’m in love.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

10 The Dream Cream OleHenriksen Dewtopia 5% AHA Firming Night Crème Sephora $60 See On Sephora “There’s nothing better than a product that works its magic overnight. This cream contains a combination of glycolic and lactic acids to even out skin texture, plus nourishing shea butter to provide a moisture boost. Dry skin? I don’t know her.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

