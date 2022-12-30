We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It’s far too easy to get stuck in a beauty rut this time of year. The weather’s brick, the heat is blasting, and you’re probably so covered in sweaters and scarves and blankets that barely any skin is even showing. But the winter weather is precisely why it’s so important to stay on top of your beauty routine — your skin and your hair need to be protected from the harsh elements. And that’s where December 2022’s best beauty launches come in.
Your wardrobe staples RN are primarily about keeping you warm, and your beauty routine should be functioning in a similar way — namely with skin barrier-fortifying ingredients, nourishing treatments, and lots of moisture. Thankfully, the newest beauty products on the shelves have been formulated with this in mind.
While your skin care regimen may be practical, your holiday makeup lewks can certainly go in the opposite direction. Launches from Simihaze Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, and Rare Beauty are here to make your New Year’s Eve glam a fun and very shimmery undertaking. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for the best of December 2022’s beauty launches, as picked by Bustle’s editors.
Studies referenced:
Wen, S. (2019). Role of Resveratrol in Regulating Cutaneous Functions. Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine : eCAM, 2020. https://doi.org/10.1155/2020/2416837