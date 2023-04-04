Days are suddenly longer, flowers have begun to bloom, and lighter layers have completely replaced cozy knits and thick puffer coats — which means that sweet spring is *finally* upon us. And for the beauty lovers of the world, that calls for some brighter, more colorful manicures.

Whether or not you celebrate the religious holiday with your loved ones, Easter represents springtime, fertility, joy, rebirth, and the start of fresh new beginnings. If you’re a nail art aficionado, it’s also the perfect time to pull out the colorful pastel polishes and experiment with some sweet Easter motifs.

To help, Bustle has curated a selection of Easter-appropriate nail art that’ll have your fingertips on point. While each design is definitely fit for your holiday festivities, they’ll still be a vibe in between your salon visits or next at-home paint sesh (though there’s one absolutely necessary bunny design for good measure).

From the very on-trend vanilla French mani to a J.Lo-approved floral design and a springy update on the ever-popular glazed donut nails, here are 19 seriously cute nail art ideas for Easter 2023 and beyond.

1 Vintage Lace Tips Inspired by the lace on her gown, these stunning vintage lace nails on Kerry Washington are an unexpected vibe for Easter.

2 Watercolor ‘“Smoosh” Mani Grab a few of your fave lacquer shades and DIY this adorable mani.

3 Pastel French Press-Ons Glamnetic Confetti Press-On Nail Kit, Limited Edition Sephora $15 See On Sephora Craving a stunning set in a pinch? These limited edition pastel French press-ons are *everything.*

4 Neon Yellow Chrome Keep all eyes on your manicure with a neon chrome set à la Hailey Bieber.

5 Patchwork Mani This colorful set features unique art on every single nail that’ll look cute for picnics, brunches, and beyond.

6 Whimsical Nail Stickers Upgrade a minimal mani moment with Lights Lacquers’ Calling All Angels Nail Art Tattoos.

7 Butter Yellow Polish Butter London Bit Of Sunshine Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Butter London $18 See On Butter London Swipe a few layers of Butter London’s pastel yellow lacquer to add some brightness to your look.

8 Pretty Pressed Petals J.Lo’s recent set painted by Tom Bachik is perfect for Easter, but you’ll probably want to wear ‘em all season long.

9 Soft Girl Vanilla French The latest French mani movement stays close to the original, swapping out the traditionally stark white-hued tip for something much softer and subdued instead.

10 Strawberry Glazed Donut Nails Give your go-to glazed donut nails are springtime update for Easter and beyond.

11 Violet & Daisies Paint on some daisies atop violet-hued French tips for a springtime mani that feels colorful and fresh.

12 Velvet Cherry Blossoms Cozy velvet nails have been having their main character moment as of late — and with some in-season cherry blossom blooms, this manicure feels refreshed for the holiday.

13 Hello, Lavender Olive & June Lavender Stems Long Lasting Polish Olive & June $9 See On Olive & June Lavender is *always* the move, whether you’re hunting for Easter eggs or headed to an al fresco brunch.

14 Micro Cherries Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent manicure is sure to be a serious nail art trend throughout the spring and summer months.

15 Wrapped In Ribbon Add a bit of those balletcore vibes to your Easter look with ribbons painted on each nail.

16 Dreamy Dots This dotted nail art is a lot easier to recreate than it looks for at-home painters who want to experiment with designs.

17 Feeling Floral Press-Ons Quickies Love Me Not Press-On Nail Set Quickies $29.95 See On Quickies Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking — actually though.

18 Pastel Skittles Paint a unique hue on each tip for a sweet Skittle mani moment.