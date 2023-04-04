Beauty

19 Easter 2023 Nail Art Ideas That Are A Pastel Lover's Dream

They’re cute for the holiday — and beyond.

Instagram/@sansungnails
Days are suddenly longer, flowers have begun to bloom, and lighter layers have completely replaced cozy knits and thick puffer coats — which means that sweet spring is *finally* upon us. And for the beauty lovers of the world, that calls for some brighter, more colorful manicures.

Whether or not you celebrate the religious holiday with your loved ones, Easter represents springtime, fertility, joy, rebirth, and the start of fresh new beginnings. If you’re a nail art aficionado, it’s also the perfect time to pull out the colorful pastel polishes and experiment with some sweet Easter motifs.

To help, Bustle has curated a selection of Easter-appropriate nail art that’ll have your fingertips on point. While each design is definitely fit for your holiday festivities, they’ll still be a vibe in between your salon visits or next at-home paint sesh (though there’s one absolutely necessary bunny design for good measure).

From the very on-trend vanilla French mani to a J.Lo-approved floral design and a springy update on the ever-popular glazed donut nails, here are 19 seriously cute nail art ideas for Easter 2023 and beyond.

1

Vintage Lace Tips

Inspired by the lace on her gown, these stunning vintage lace nails on Kerry Washington are an unexpected vibe for Easter.

2

Watercolor ‘“Smoosh” Mani

Grab a few of your fave lacquer shades and DIY this adorable mani.

3

Pastel French Press-Ons

Craving a stunning set in a pinch? These limited edition pastel French press-ons are *everything.*

4

Neon Yellow Chrome

Keep all eyes on your manicure with a neon chrome set à la Hailey Bieber.

5

Patchwork Mani

This colorful set features unique art on every single nail that’ll look cute for picnics, brunches, and beyond.

6

Whimsical Nail Stickers

Upgrade a minimal mani moment with Lights Lacquers’ Calling All Angels Nail Art Tattoos.

7

Butter Yellow Polish

Swipe a few layers of Butter London’s pastel yellow lacquer to add some brightness to your look.

8

Pretty Pressed Petals

J.Lo’s recent set painted by Tom Bachik is perfect for Easter, but you’ll probably want to wear ‘em all season long.

9

Soft Girl Vanilla French

The latest French mani movement stays close to the original, swapping out the traditionally stark white-hued tip for something much softer and subdued instead.

10

Strawberry Glazed Donut Nails

Give your go-to glazed donut nails are springtime update for Easter and beyond.

11

Violet & Daisies

Paint on some daisies atop violet-hued French tips for a springtime mani that feels colorful and fresh.

12

Velvet Cherry Blossoms

Cozy velvet nails have been having their main character moment as of late — and with some in-season cherry blossom blooms, this manicure feels refreshed for the holiday.

13

Hello, Lavender

Lavender is *always* the move, whether you’re hunting for Easter eggs or headed to an al fresco brunch.

14

Micro Cherries

Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent manicure is sure to be a serious nail art trend throughout the spring and summer months.

15

Wrapped In Ribbon

Add a bit of those balletcore vibes to your Easter look with ribbons painted on each nail.

16

Dreamy Dots

This dotted nail art is a lot easier to recreate than it looks for at-home painters who want to experiment with designs.

17

Feeling Floral Press-Ons

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking — actually though.

18

Pastel Skittles

Paint a unique hue on each tip for a sweet Skittle mani moment.

19

Minimal Bunny Ears

What’s an Easter nail art roundup with at least *one* bunny ear mani?