Days are suddenly longer, flowers have begun to bloom, and lighter layers have completely replaced cozy knits and thick puffer coats — which means that sweet spring is *finally* upon us. And for the beauty lovers of the world, that calls for some brighter, more colorful manicures.
To help, Bustle has curated a selection of Easter-appropriate nail art that’ll have your fingertips on point. While each design is definitely fit for your holiday festivities, they’ll still be a vibe in between your salon visits or next at-home paint sesh (though there’s one absolutely necessary bunny design for good measure).