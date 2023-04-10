Hot girls are focusing on their health and getting stronger this year — just look at Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner for some serious health journey inspo. Whether you are a Pilates princess, a mindful yogi, a serious heavy lifter, or a fan of the viral 12-3-30 cardio routine, it goes without saying that working out makes you feel good. Elle Woods said it best: “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” (If you don’t understand that reference, immediately exit this browser and watch Legally Blonde).

Especially for the WFH girlies of the world (it me), daily gym sessions are a perfect excuse to *actually* get ready and go out into the world for a change. Personally, I find that I get a much better workout when I feel my best. In other words, that’s enough of an excuse to wear some lightweight makeup, sweat-proof “gym lips” and a gorgeous updo that screams effortless beauty.

From slicked-back buns that will take you from barre class to boozy brunch, to a wig-safe ‘do that won’t compromise your fresh new install, here are 10 easy workout hairstyles you’re going to want to recreate as soon as possible. You’re welcome.

A Chic Slicked-Back Bun This slicked-back bun is effortless, chic, and features an on-trend baby part that gives off subtle Y2K vibes.

A Cool-Girl Stacked Braid Two braids are better than one.

A Wig-Safe Must-Have For wig wearers who don’t want to choose between keeping their hair fresh or getting in on a sweat sesh, some strategically placed headbands will secure your ‘do.

A Twisted Pigtail Moment There’s nothing more annoying than having to readjust your ‘do for workouts where you lay down on the Pilates reformer or yoga mat, so these elevated pigtails are cute *and* practical.

A Hair-Boosting Updo Want to get in one more workout before you wash your hair? Drench your roots in a DIY rosemary spray for a slicked-back look that boosts hair growth at the same time.

A Pilates Princess ‘Do A balletcore braided ‘do? Bella Hadid would approve.

A TikTok-Viral Hat Hack No matter your hair type or texture, this claw clip hack instantly elevates any hat-topped hairstyle.

A Bubble Braided Bob If you have a short power bob that doesn’t easily go up into a pony, this style will keep your strands away from your face while you sweat.

A Secured Claw Clip Secure your curls with an XXL claw clip so you’re free to squat it out without any strands in your face.