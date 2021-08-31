Nail designs are infinite, which can make buckling down to choose a look feel overwhelming. There are just too many options! Taking inspiration from celebrities is one easy route. Or you can simply listen to a sound prediction of fall 2021 nail art trends from its source: industry experts, who are sharing their intel with Bustle.
“With ‘70s patterns being such a popular go-to this year, I see the design being a hit even into the fall,” says Morgan Dixon, nail artist, owner of M.A.D Nails, and lead nail stylist for the TV show Claws says. According to Dixon, that translates into color schemes, too. “Think warm colors like mustard yellow, burnt orange, and dark browns in lots of retro prints and patterns,” she tells Bustle. Nail artist Natalie Pavloski also predicts gothic hues to be everywhere this season, like gray, navy, dark vampy reds, and browns.
The buzziest manicures of summer 2021 were all about fun with both nail length and shape, and Pavloski sees that continuing through fall. “I think we can expect to see the experimentation again this season but with a moodier color palette,” she tells Bustle.