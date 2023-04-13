For the Sephora-obsessed, you know warmer weather and longer days mean that some serious deals are ahead. In other words: It’s officially time to stock up on your beauty essentials, and finally snag those top dollar items you’ve had your eye on during Sephora’s biannual sale for Beauty Insiders.

Kicking off on April 14, 2023 across all Sephora locations (and online), all eligible products from the buzziest, cult-fave brands on the market will be on sale. And depending on your specific member tier, the deals will get better and better.

Rouge Members: Get 20% off and the earliest sale access, from April 14-24

Get 20% off and the earliest sale access, from April 14-24 VIB Members: Get 15% off and can access the sale from April 18-24

Get 15% off and can access the sale from April 18-24 Insider Members: Get 10% and can access the sale between April 18-24

What’s more? The entire Sephora Collection range will be at 30% off, both online and in-stores.

For all shoppers with a Sephora account at any member level, all you need to do is enter the discount code SAVENOW at checkout. For web scrollers and app users alike, Sephora is offering free shipping, no offer code needed.

In need of a total beauty refresh this spring? Here are a few standout steals you won’t want to miss.

The 12 Best Deals From Sephora’s 2023 Spring Sale

As bigger ticket item, you may want to steal the viral Dyson Airwrap at a discounted rate while you can.

Sunny days are ahead — and this Supergoop! SPF is a fan-fave for a good reason.

Full-coverage skin with a lightweight finish? I for one will be stocking up on this 10/10 foundation recommendation.

For juicy, moisturized lips by way of honey — Gisou’s Lip Oil is sure to be a year-round go-to.

Have your eye on some PAT McGRATH? You may want to use this sale as an excuse to add to cart.

All things Rare Beauty have a cult-following for a reason... The formulas are really, really good. This Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a total must-have.

In need of a burst of moisture? This Clinique find is Emilie Clarke’s fave (yes, *that* mother of dragons).

Have your sights on the Dyson, but not a fan of the price point? This viral Shark styling tool is Bustle-approved.

For lengthened lashes (and the perfect, doe-like bottom lashes without the mess) — this GXVE Mascara has quickly become a fave for many.

The Outset’s beloved Serum is a gentle formula that’s made for sensitive skin in mind. And TBH: You may want to snag products from its entire range, they’re *that* good.

Kayali’s newest fragrance is filled with yummy notes of cotton candy, whipped cream, and pistachio for an aroma that smells as if you are indulging in a fresh cone of gelato throughout the streets of Italy.

At 30% off for all members, this Sephora Collection Eyeliner is an incredibly pigmented formula that effortlessly glides on eyes (and is seriously budge-proof).