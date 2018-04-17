7 Sex Toys You Can Control With Your Phone

To say that sex toy technology has come a long way would be a severe understatement. Not too long ago, the world of vibrators and other toys was limited to Hitachi Wands — or maybe just your shower head, if you were lucky enough to have one that was detachable.

Sex toys also weren't something many people felt comfortable talking about — either with friends or a partner — which is why so many of us were masturbating secretly and shamefully, and then hiding our toys in a bedside table. But now, slowly but surely, this world is becoming more mainstream.

You no longer have to pretend to be buying a "back massager," when really you want something to rub on your clitoris, perineum, balls, nipples, etc. Sure, there's still a lot of work to be done when it comes to destigmatizing sex toys, but according to Searah Deysach, a sex educator, there's no denying they're an important and healthy part of an active sex life. They're fun to use alone, as a way of masturbating and exploring your own sexuality, and they're also fun to use with a partner — even if that partner is far away.

And that's where sex toys that can be controlled with your phone come into play. "If you allow your [long-distance] partner to control your toy from afar, you're sharing something pretty special with them, and that can go a long way to help maintain the feeling of intimacy," Deysach tells Bustle. "Even if you're not using a remote-controlled toy, using a toy while on the phone or video chat with your SO can be a fun, sexy activity."

So, are you looking for ways to expand your solo sex life, get a bit kinky, and/or feel closer to a long-distance partner? Then here are seven toys you can control with your phone, that might just be worth a try.

1 We-Vibe Sync We-Vibe Sync We-Vibe $149 When We-Vibe initially showed up on the scene, this idea of controlling your vibrator with a phone was a brand new concept. And yet, what a concept it was. When you have to be physically apart from your partner for some time, as many couples are experiencing right now, this particular toy can be a sex lifesaver.

2 Vibease Vibease Vibease $89 Back in 2016, Vibease was just a small vibrator with a lot of power that could be worn in your underwear and synced to some really hot dirty talk through your phone, by downloading whatever audiobooks fit your appetite. But since then, Vibease has expanded to include the option of playing with your partner via your phone. All you have to do is connect to Vibease app to allow long distance remote control via Bluetooth.

3 Elvie Trainer Elvie Trainer Elvie $199 While not technically a sex toy, per se, this is a great way to work out your pelvic floor muscles, and ultimately have better sex. Elvie puts a whole new spin on Kegel exercises by tracking your progress with its app. In fact, you may not realize just how competitive you are until you're sitting on the couch one Friday night trying to beat your own Kegel record from the weekend before, with pizza in one hand and Gilmore Girl reruns on the TV.

4 Crescendo Crescendo MysteryVibe $119.99 When it comes to sex toys that can be controlled by your phone, Crescendo stands out for a couple reasons. For starters, it's probably one of the most flexible sex toys out there. Secondly, its flexibility means you can use it anywhere. Whether you want clitoral stimulation, or to work that kink out of your neck, Crescendo combines different vibrations and patterns, thanks to the app, to open up a world of possibilities.

5 We-Vibe Verge We-Vibe Verge We-Vibe $119 Coming across a cock ring that can be controlled by your phone isn't something you find every day, so it would be a shame not to include the We-Vibe Verge on this list of sex toys. It's definitely a must-try.

6 OhMiBod Freestyle: W CLUB VIBE 3.OH PANTY VIBE OhMiBod $119 The Club Vibe 3 is a wearable and wireless remote controlled vibrator. When in Music Mode, it can be synced to the music on your phone or the OhMiBod app. If you're someone who has your phone chockfull of fun, sexy music then this is something you absolutely want to try. Having all your senses engaged at once must be one hell of a treat.

7 Lovense Lush LOVENSE Lush Bullet Vibrator Amazon $89 This Bluetooth egg vibrator, is the perfect toy for in the bedroom, across the globe, or even across the room at home or in an outdoor cafe — just in case you're down for some discreet in-public fun. When fully charged, this toy can last up to two hours, while you — or your partner — takes control with the app and its unlimited patterns.

Expert:

Searah Deysach, sex educator and owner of Early to Bed