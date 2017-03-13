8 Signs Your Heart Isn't In The Relationship Anymore

Few things are scarier than feeling like you don't love your partner anymore, especially if you've been together for a while. It might dawn on you in the middle of an argument, or on a random Tuesday afternoon. And just like that, you have to consider what happens next.
If you're like most people, your first instinct might be to downplay it. "It's only natural to want what's so familiar to you to stay the way it is," psychotherapist Katherine Schafler, tells Bustle. You might also throw yourself into fixing things, which could very well work.
Research published in the Journal of Marriage and Family analyzed data from 47,000 couples and found that they felt happiest when spending time together. That's why reinvesting in each other — by going on dates, having fun, talking more, etc. — could help you feel more in love. That said, if you make a plan with your partner, try really hard, and still feel disconnected, don't force yourself to stick around.
"If you're staying out of guilt or a desire to not hurt the other person, your heart's definitely in a good place — it's just not in the relationship anymore," Schafler says. "Staying with someone out of pity is not kindness and ultimately it hurts your partner more in the end, which is not loving at all." So, how do you know if you don't love someone anymore, and that you may want to consider moving on? Chances are the 8 signs listed below will sound familiar.
