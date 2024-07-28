Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

While you might be on a literal vacation, now’s not necessarily the time to take a break from your love life. The week ahead is full of possibilities when it comes to meeting new people — though maybe not in the ways you’d expect — as well as plenty of chances to strengthen the relationship you already have.

To find out exactly what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and he also shared some helpful advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

If you’re currently looking for love, the Eight of Pentacles is a reminder that you do, in fact, have to “get back out there.” This phrase is the bane of single people everywhere, but it really is the only way to meet someone new.

In an ideal world, you’d run into the love of your life without having to try. A crush would admit their feelings or your hottest coworker would randomly profess their love. While this dream scenario definitely happens to a lucky few, everyone else has to leave the house, go on dates, and put in the work.

“The Eight of Pentacles reveals that this is a week of dedication and effort in your love life,” says Wang, so set aside some time to actually reply to messages and go on a few dates. Get over that initial hump and you’ll soon find yourself trotting out the door for a quick drink or a breezy meet-up — and just like that dating will feel easy and fun again.

If you’re already in a relationship, the Eight of Pentacles reminds you that relationships take work. It’s tempting to throw in the towel when things get tough or when you’re suddenly stricken with a random ick, but why not look for ways to repair your connection instead? “Just as a skilled craftsman perfects their art, your dedication to love will yield rewarding results over time.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Knight of Cups is a card of romance, charm, and emotional expression,” says Wang. It shows a person calmly approaching with a goblet, which in tarot represents the element of water, feelings, and connection.

When this card appears in a tarot reading, it often means love is coming — but perhaps not in the way you’d expect. If you’re on the lookout for big displays of affection or flashy personalities, you might overlook the quieter person who’s been trying to catch your eye or the low-key ways your date has been expressing interest. Adjust your focus and you might realize you’ve been surrounded by love all along.

This is also a good reminder for those already in a relationship. Sometimes genuine affection isn’t about a fancy dinner or big vacation, but the small, meaningful gestures that happen every day. Wang recommends leaning into them to boost your love. Make each other coffee, send funny TikToks throughout the day, and you’ll be surprised by how much closer you feel.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

If it seems like someone is taking forever to text back, you’re right. It isn’t just in your head. “The Seven of Pentacles suggests that they’re in a reflective and contemplative state regarding your relationship,” says Wang. Just like the person on the card, who seems to be taking a quick break from gardening, it’s possible your partner also needs to press pause and rest for a few.

If you find yourself searching to meet someone to no avail, know that deleting your dating apps for a bit can be healthy. When you return to the dating scene, your refreshed energy will radiate a glow.

While it’s not always fun to check your phone and see zero missed messages, try to remember that you both have your own lives and that it’s OK to have some time apart. Use this lull as a chance to focus on yourself, especially since the Seven of Pentacles suggests good things are coming your way.

“Your partner may be evaluating the time and energy invested in your connection and considering the potential for growth,” says Wang. “This week, they might exhibit patience and a desire for stability, too.” Instead of rushing through the early days of your relationship or scrambling to hit certain milestones — like meeting the fam or going on your first vacation — take a breath and let it all unfold naturally.

To ease your impatience, Wang recommends having an open conversation where you share your relationship goals with your SO. From there, the Seven of Pentacles is all about planting proverbial seeds and enjoying the process of watching them grow.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor