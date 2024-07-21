Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If it feels like you’ve had zero luck in the love department this summer, the week ahead could finally see things turning around for the better. Instead of wondering when your love life will begin, you’ll might have more success on dating apps or a few serendipitous run-ins with your crush. If you’re already in a relationship, things could finally progress to the next level.

To find out exactly what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions that apply to every relationship status, and he also shared some helpful advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What will happen in my relationship this week?

The Nine of Cups, which is often referred to as the wish card, suggests you’ll see all your hopes and dreams come to life in the days and weeks ahead. “Whether it’s a deeper connection with your partner or a significant milestone being achieved, joy and happiness are on the horizon,” says Wang.

The suit of cups in tarot is associated with emotions, connectedness, and love. The artwork on this card, in particular, shows a content person sitting happily amongst nine goblets, and it indicates they have everything they could ever want or need. In a love reading, the Nine of Cups promises to bring the same sense of emotional satisfaction and contentment, says Wang, so get ready for some extra attention.

Your good luck could manifest in a variety of ways. Maybe you’ll have an overwhelming amount of matches on Tinder or you’ll see your crush in a coffee shop and start the flirtiest convo ever. If you’re already talking to someone, you’ll see your relationship shift into high gear. “Embrace this period of harmony and relish the special moments you share together,” says Wang.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

To attract more love into your life this week, the Queen of Pentacles encourages you to ground yourself and nurture those around you. “Her energy is practical and caring,” says Wang. “Whether through small acts of kindness, thoughtful gestures, or simply being there for your partner, embodying the Queen of Pentacles’ qualities will magnetize love towards you.”

These are things you already do without even trying, but there’s no harm in ramping up your efforts even more during your search for love. If you have a crush on your cute neighbor, go ahead and bake them cookies or leave them a cute note. If you hit it off with a Tinder date, spend a little extra time connecting via text.

In a love reading, this card also reminds you to look for someone who matches your generosity. If it feels like you’re constantly attracting people who drain your energy, take it as a sign to switch up your type and go for someone who’s just as ambitious, thoughtful, and giving as you are. From here on out, don’t settle for anything less.

If you’re currently swiping on the apps, Wang recommends taking dating advice from the earth signs in your life, since they’re associated with the Queen of Pentacles. If your Taurus BFF doesn’t like your Hinge match or your Virgo roommate gets a bad vibe from your boyfriend, definitely listen to them and let that person go. It’ll make way for someone better to come into your life.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The King of Cups signifies deep, balanced, and compassionate emotions,” says Wang. When this card shows up in a love reading, it’s a sign your partner feels deeply connected to you — and that’s great news if you’ve been wanting to define your relationship or take things to the next level.

“The King of Cups is a sign of a solid emotional bond, so expect a week where feelings are communicated with sincerity and actions reflect genuine care and affection,” he says. While it can be awkward — and even a little stressful — to talk about the future, this is the perfect moment to do so. This card also represents emotional maturity, so your partner will likely be just as keen to chat as you are.

The same is true if you’ve been with your partner for ages, but are secretly wondering if you’ll ever move in together or get engaged. This is your sign to stop playing it cool and get yourself some answers. With the King of Cups in your reading, the timing is right for a genuine heart-to-heart where you sit down, get honest, and talk about the direction of your relationship.

If you’re still looking for someone to love, Wang says the King of Cups is a hint you’ll find your perfect match in a water sign, like Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces. This suit is associated with water, which is all about emotional depth, consciousness, and intuition, and it’s just the vibe you’ve been looking for. Give that Scorpio a chance on your next Hinge date, and you might just find the love of your life.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor