These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Totally Relaxed During The Eclipse

If you’re worried about the chaotic new moon in Aries that’s set to rise on April 8, never fear. While some zodiac signs will experience a wave of emotion and moments of major change, quite a few signs will sail through relatively unscathed.

According to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, the new moon in Aries (arriving at 2:21 p.m. EST, 11:21 a.m. PST), coincides with a total solar eclipse. It’s kind of a big deal. “Eclipses typically bring about sudden, seismic shifts in the collective,” he tells Bustle. “However, individuals can also be affected, especially if they have major placements near the area of the zodiac where the eclipse occurs.”

For certain signs — namely Aries, Libra, Capricorn, and Cancer — this solar eclipse could inspire a desire for change, and with an eye on fiery Aries, it could also reveal olds wounds or past problems that need to be forgiven, according to Grim.

“This is because [these] signs are in a hard aspect to the eclipse,” he says. “Hard aspects — square, conjunction, and opposition — manifest at the forefront of our conscious experience, while soft aspects sometimes go unnoticed and are more passive.”

While the signs with hard aspects to the eclipse will feel the need to scramble and make changes immediately, others will take this celestial event in stride. Below, the three zodiac signs that will be the least affected by the April 8 new moon, according to astrologers.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re hoping to have a relatively normal Monday, good news: Taurus is one of the signs that’s least affected by the solar eclipse. This fixed earth sign isn’t in a harsh aspect to any of the major transits that define this eclipse, says Grim, so you should be able to go about business as usual.

The fixed signs might even experience a few benefits from the eclipse, says Grim, thanks to a Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus. “This conjunction promotes expansion of awareness and breakthrough discoveries,” he says. If anything, a few new doors might open, and a little luck might come your way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Leo can also expect to have a normal day, even with all the celestial events going on in the sky. As another fixed sign, the lion won’t feel the ripple effect from the eclipse as intensely as other members of the zodiac. That means you can find a viewing point for the eclipse, don protective eyewear, and watch as the moon blots out the sun — and then return to your day as if nothing happened.

While others signs will be arguing with their partners or contemplating their job, you’ll feel at ease. In fact, according to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, Leos might find that the eclipse brings creative inspiration, opportunities for leadership, and a renewed sense of adventure thanks to their relationship to Aries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As an astrology-loving Scorpio, you’ll have a grand time on April 8 as you ponder the solar eclipse and what it means for the universe.

According to Grim, solar eclipses always coincide with thee new moon, which is a great time to set intentions and work towards goals, regardless of your sign.

That said, as a fixed water sign, you won’t experience the eclipse’s energy as directly as others, says Bell. With Scorpio’s distant relationship to Aries, the eclipse will bring about minor adjustments and subtle shifts — rather than dramatic changes.

Sources:

Evan Nathaniel Grim, astrology and horoscope expert

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion