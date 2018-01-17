11 Sex Positions That'll Maximize Pleasure For Both Partners

How to do it: For this one, you can start either by lying down on your stomach, as your partner climbs on top and penetrates you from behind, or in traditional doggy style and lower yourselves down together.

Why it maximizes pleasure for both partners: Again, rear vaginal penetration is always a winner for both partners. And, similar to the sofa brace, you have the comfort of the bed against you, as opposed to putting pressure and weight on your wrists and knees, as well as on the knees of your partner. Because your bodies are on top of each other, either you or your partner has easy access to stimulating your clitoris, in addition to the phenomenal penetration.

“Try this one with a few pillows beneath your hip so that you still play with the arch of your back but can also relax and enjoy the ride without using your core strength or tiring out your muscles,” says O’Reilly. “Changing the pillow height can allow you to find the perfect fit/angle — and you might find that your preferences change throughout the course of the month depending on your menstrual cycle, which can affect cervical position and sensitivity.”