103 "Truth Or Dare" Questions That Lead To Hilarious Games

Going out and partying your face off has its time and place, but sitting down with your closest buddies (or even a freshly acquainted flock) and playing some wholesome-adjacent party games just hits different. Of course, there’s the OG Cards Against Humanity and the like, or, you could throw it way back and keep it way simple with a saucy little game of Truth or Dare.

No cards required, just your twisted mind and Twisted Teas (the latter, of course, is optional). The best Truth or Dare questions will make players squirm no matter which option they choose.

Typically, in this classic game, the group will go around clockwise in a circle and the batting player chooses between Truth, wherein they must answer a particularly revealing, embarrassing, or silly question, or Dare — a task equally as goofy, shocking, or humbling. If you’re playing with adult beverages, a refusal to answer or act (or unsatisfactory performance) is penalized by a drink or maybe even a shot — house rules decide.

Whether you’re spicing up a GNI or throwing down games night at your local bar, there’s nothing more delightfully chaotic than a juicy game of Truth or Dare. However, as anyone who frequented the game as a teen can attest, coming up with the actual truths and dares with which to task your friends can kind of put you on the spot. Taking too long to brainstorm can throw a wet blanket on the fun.

Looking for ideas? You’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best Truth or Dare questions to get you started on your juiciest game night yet.

Best Truth Or Dare Questions fotostorm/E+/Getty Images Best Truth Questions What’s the last lie you told? Have you ever re-gifted a present? When was the last time you cried and why? What word do you hate the most? What’s your first memory? What’s your hidden talent? (Demonstrate on your next dare!) What’s the biggest misconception about you? What’s the worst date you’ve ever been on? If you could swap lives with anyone in the room, who would it be and why? Who was your first childhood crush? What’s your most toxic trait? Do you crumple or fold your toilet paper? What was your last dream about? If you could date a fictional character, who would it be and why? Best Dares Sing everything you say until your next turn. Speak without showing your teeth until your next turn. Hand your phone over for 30 seconds and let the group pick a photo to post on your Instagram Story. Post a TikTok draft. Swap drinks with someone for one round. Take a bite out of a raw onion. Twerk for a full minute. Let the group scroll through your Instagram DMs. Text your mom song lyrics one line at a time until you’ve sent the whole song. Let the other players style your hair and leave it like that for the rest of the game. Read the last text you sent out loud with no context. Wink at another player every time you take a drink for the rest of the game. Pat someone on the back every time you talk like you’re giving them some good ole advice. Take a shot of ketchup and chase it with mustard. Don’t laugh until your next turn. For the next 10 minutes, respond to every question you’re asked with another question. Moan every time you eat a bite of food for the rest of the game.

Funny Truth Or Dare Questions Lemon Photo/E+/Getty Images Funny Truth Questions Would you suck toes? What’s the most unhinged thing you remember doing as a child? Have you ever tried pet food? What’s something you were told as a child that you believed to be true for way too long? What’s the most regrettable haircut you’ve had? What’s the worst trend you’ve followed? What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten? What’s the weirdest smell that you secretly enjoy? What’s your most creative pickup line? When was the last time you used someone else’s toothbrush? Which Mean Girls character do you relate to most? Funny Dares Give everyone in the room a backhanded compliment. Go live on Instagram and pretend to be an influencer for 3 minutes. Perform a rap about your favorite book. Give a 3-minute standup comedy routine. Brush someone else’s teeth. Swap one sock with someone. Try to do a somersault. Try to lick your elbow for 30 seconds straight. Don’t use your hands until your next turn. Copy everything the person to your right does for one round. Text a random contact “Happy Birthday!” Pretend to butt dial your crush: call them, sit the phone down, and keep playing until they hang up. Try to make yourself cry in front of the group. Smell another player’s armpit. Remove your socks with your teeth. Let another player draw a tattoo on you. Attempt the next TikTok dance on your FYP.

Juicy Truth Or Dare Questions fotostorm/E+/Getty Images Juicy Truth Questions If you had to get back with an ex, who would you choose? What was your best kiss ever and why? What was your worst kiss ever and why? Have you ever had a crush on a teacher or professor? Who are you most jealous of? How often do you shower? How often do you brush your teeth? Have you ever cheated on a partner? What’s your biggest pet peeve about the person to your left? Name three of the biggest red flags you look for in others Have you ever lied to get out of a bad date? Who is the last person you creeped on social media? If you could take one physical feature from each player, what would they be? What was your first kiss like? What’s the pettiest thing you’ve ever done? What color underwear are you wearing? Who here have you had a dream about? Explain it. Have you ever crushed on a friend’s sibling or a sibling’s friend? What’s something you’re glad your family doesn’t know about you? Juicy Dares Show everyone your most recent selfie. Show everyone your Google search history. Go to your crush’s Instagram and like something from at least three rows down their grid. Say something dirty to the person on your right. Tell the group two truths and one lie and have them guess the lie. Reply to the first three Instagram Stories on your timeline. Recreate the first TikTok trend on your FYP and post it. Comment a fire emoji on the first five pictures on your Instagram feed. Show everyone the last TikTok you sent to someone.

Serious Truth Or Dare Questions andreswd/E+/Getty Images Serious Truth Questions What’s your biggest fear? What’s your biggest insecurity? What’s the worst advice you’ve ever given someone? What’s one mundane life skill you were totally unprepared for? What was your biggest heartbreak? What’s a secret you’ve never told anyone? What’s your biggest regret? What are you most proud of? Do you believe in love at first sight? What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given? What’s your worst habit? Serious Dares Confess your feelings to your crush. Block the most toxic person in your contacts. Sing a song in your best singing voice (and you have to *actually* try!) Give yourself a compliment before every turn for the rest of the game. Sign up for a yoga class taking place within the next week. Give your best therapist’s advice to each player. Give everyone in the room a genuine compliment. Go a whole round without saying “like.” Keep your elbows off the table for the rest of the game. Empty your purse or wallet for a show and tell.