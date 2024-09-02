Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

As you come out the hazy delights of vacation flings and sultry summer romances and look ahead to fall, you might be wondering what’s in store for your dating life. Will you stay with your situationship? Find someone new? Enter a new stage with a long-term love?

To see what’s in store for the week ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of love-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

In a tarot reading, the Ace of Pentacles is considered to be one of the best cards you can pull. According to Wang, it represents new beginnings, growth, stability, and success, and as it relates to love, it can also point to good things to come in a relationship.

“The Ace of Pentacles signifies potential growth and stability, suggesting that you and your partner are about to embark on a fresh phase that enhances your bond,” he says. If you’ve only been on a few dates, you might have one whirlwind, love-filled evening that proves you’re going to be inseparable from here on out.

If you’re deeper into a relationship, you might have a moment this week where you look over at your partner and think, “Yup, that’s the one.” The realization could come during a chat where you’re both on the same page or while navigating a disagreement in the healthiest of ways. It’ll become clear that you’ve truly figured each other out, and it’ll fill you with a sense of security and calm.

The Ace of Pentacles can also point to fresh starts, so be open to each other’s suggestions when it comes to trying something fun and differrent. “Whether it’s initiating a project together, exploring new shared interests, or simply deepening your commitment, the energy of this card encourages you to embrace these promising developments with an open heart.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

While the Ace of Pentacles is full of good vibes and shiny promises, The Tower is a bit more dramatic and foreboding with its lightening strikes, fire, and destruction. According to Wang, this card points to upheaval and big change, but don’t panic. It can also bring about much-needed transformation.

In your quest for love this week, you might feel the need to reassess certain long-standing beliefs, like the type of partner you think you want. Sure, the six-five guy in finance sounds nice in theory, but if that’s your one and only version of the ideal partner, then you might accidentally miss other people who would be an even better match.

The appearance of The Tower also suggests a situationship could crumble and fail in the days ahead. Just like the tower that’s toppling over, situationships often go the same route because they were never built on a solid foundation to begin with.

According to Wang, it’s important to let go of the outdated beliefs, patterns, and people who no longer serve you, even if you do so while kicking and screaming. “Embrace the chaos as a chance to rebuild your approach to love from the ground up,” he says.

If you’re already with someone, The Tower suggests you’ll have a lightening-bolt moment of clarity in the days head. A truth might come out about you, your partner, or your relationship that’ll allow you to rework the way you relate to each other. While it might be tough to navigate in the moment, it’ll ultimately make your connection feel stronger and more genuine.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

Wondering what your partner is thinking this week? Wang pulled the The Hanged Man from his tarot deck, which means your significant other is likely looking at your relationship from a fresh perspective. This card also represents patience, sacrifice, and contemplation, so chances are they’ll be by their phone waiting for your texts.

If you’ve been unsure about a relationship, or if you’ve been asking for a little more time to think about what you want going forward, just let them know and they’ll take a step back to give you space and time to reflect.

In the early days of a relationship, it’s common to want answers ASAP. Will you commit? Are you in love? Will you be together forever? The person you’ve been dating really wants to know, but they’re going to hang back — even though it makes them a little nervous — and respect your boundaries while you decide.

“Ultimately, this reflective phase could lead to deeper understanding and connection in the future,” says Wang. In fact, their simple act of being calm, patient, and respectful could be what wins you over.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor