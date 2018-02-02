19 Romantic Ways To Spend Valentine’s Day With Your Long-Distance Love

With Valentine's Day around the corner, you’re likely starting to think about what to do for the heart-centric holiday. Whether you are in a fairly new relationship or a long-term one, you and your significant other may be apart on February 14. These days, it’s not out of the norm — you could be in a long-distance relationship anyway, or one of you suddenly has a business or family obligation out of town. However, just because you're physically apart doesn’t mean you can’t be emotionally together. After all, there are plenty of Valentine's Day ideas for long-distance relationships, even if the distance is temporary.

Having a long-distance Valentine’s Day might feel like a bummer, but you can still make it a fun, romantic day regardless of physical proximity to your partner. "Valentine's Day is all about celebrating and appreciating your love," Tyler Turk, founder of Crated With Love, a monthly date night subscription box, tells Bustle. "When you're physically apart, it may seem like you cannot enjoy the holiday, but there is always an opportunity to celebrate your love. And remember, you can always celebrate before or after the 14th. The great thing about love is that it doesn't only exist for one day!"

As Turk says, February 14 is just February 14, and there are still 364 more days of the year to celebrate your relationship and love with your significant other. But if you're looking for some long-distance Valentine's Day gifts and date inspo, check out the 19 ideas below.

1 Have A Zoom Or FaceTime Dinner Date simon2579/E+/Getty Images There's no reason you still can't see your partner face-to-face on Valentine's Day. And if the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that seeing someone through a phone or computer screen is definitely a viable option. "Before your date, you can both choose the same dish to make for your romantic dinner," Turk says. "Then, hop on your favorite video streaming app and pick a flick you both have wanted to see. On Valentine's Day, jump onto your go-to video chat program and spend the evening together virtually, making the same dinner and watching the same movie."

2 Send Them A Personalized Playlist Making your partner a playlist of all their favorite songs — or your favorite songs together as a couple — is another thoughtful way to tell them you're thinking about them. In fact, a 2019 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that your brain releases dopamine when listening to music you like — the same chemical associated with pleasure and sex! So, by sending your long-distance lover a personalized playlist, you’re also sending them the feelings you have when you’re together, even if you’re apart. Have them listen to it on their own or when you can both be online together, such as when you're doing a FaceTime dinner date — and this playlist can be your musical ambience.

3 Send Your Partner A Care Package Everyone loves to get things in the mail, especially when those things are not bills or junk mail. So, sending your partner a care package is the perfect Valentine's Day gift and will likely surprise them, too. "While quality time with our partner is best, what really matters is that you find a way to demonstrate your care and attention — no thinking you're off the hook just because you're apart," Laurie-Anne King, relationship expert and relationship coach, tells Bustle. "Come up with creative ways to let your partner know that you're thinking of them. For instance, send a care package filled with things that remind you of your partner."

4 Send Them Kisses In The Mail Similar to sending your significant other a care package, you can also send them kisses — whether you're talking about a ton of Hershey kisses or lipstick ones on a piece of stationery. In general, sending cards and letters is an incredibly thoughtful way to feel closer to a partner who is far away, according to Amy Nobile, dating coach and founder of Love, Amy. “Write cards to each other and mail,” Nobile tells Bustle. “The written word is priceless, and cards are something that some healthy couples exchange just because — not just for special occasions.”

5 Make Them A Book That's right — make the love of your life a personalized book. These days, it's a lot easier than it sounds. You may see pop-up ads on social media sites advertising such books, like LoveBook or Shutterfly Photo Books. Depending on which company you use, you then gather together photos of you and your partner or add text to cartoon figures of you two, and you'll have a nice keepsake in no time. You can also make one for yourself, and then have your significant other wait to open theirs until you are FaceTiming or talking on the phone on Valentine's Day. Then you can go through it together, page by page.

6 Surprise Them All Day Long FrankyDeMeyer/E+/Getty Images Chances are, you know the ins and outs of your partner's day, so everywhere they go on Valentine's Day, you can have a new surprise waiting for them. Of course, this will take some planning and talking to their coworkers or friends wherever they are, but they're likely to want to help you pull it off. It doesn’t have to be anything grand and expensive, either. For instance, you can have their favorite cookies sent to their office and their favorite foods sent to their house for dinner or as an after-work snack. You can also have your care package waiting at home for them, too. “A romantic gesture doesn't have to be expensive or over-the-top; it's the thought and planning behind the act that is the most meaningful,” Samantha Burns, couples counselor and dating coach at Love Successfully, previously told Bustle. “The best type of romance is selfless and involves prioritizing your partner's happiness and showing them how much they mean to you.”

7 Set Up A Scavenger Hunt For Them Plan a scavenger hunt for your partner by having their friends or family strategically place items around town. For instance, maybe you two often went to a certain park together, and you'll have a note waiting for them under the slide. You can also use messaging app voice recordings or even a series of TikToks dictating where your partner should go during the scavenger hunt. Each physical clue can lead to the next, or you can voice record them step-by-step and have your significant other follow along.

8 On Valentine's Day, Surprise Them IRL Who doesn't love surprises? One Valentine’s Day option is to surprise your significant other in person. "Make a surprise trip to where they are," Courtney Watson, LMFT and sex therapist at Doorway Therapeutic Services, tells Bustle. Of course, it helps to make sure they won't be tied up at some business conference or work event. But once you know their schedule is clear, plan your trip and send them hints so you can meet up IRL for an in-person date night.

9 Write Each Other Notes In Advance, Then Open Them On Valentine's Day As nice as texts may be, there is nothing like getting a handwritten letter from your love interest. If you two are apart on Valentine's Day, with a little pre-planning, you can be in each other's minds and hearts through good old-fashioned letters. "Before Valentine's Day, you can each write a series of 'Open When' letters that you open at different parts of the day," Turk says. "If you're at work during one of the times, just sneak away for a minute to read it — we've got to add some thrill! Then, at the end of the night, try to be online together (via video) and exchange the final letter (and open presents if you have them)."

10 Have A PowerPoint Night If you’re looking for something goofy, wholesome, and memorable to do with your long-distance lover on Valentine’s Day, consider hosting a PowerPoint night. You can do this over the screen-sharing feature on Zoom and take turns presenting funny slideshows to each other. It can be anything from recaps of your favorite memories to silly “persuasive” slideshow essays, such as your partner’s outfits ranked, why a certain pop song is the defining song of the decade, or which of your mutual friends would fare best in an apocalypse and why. The important part is that the both of you bond over a fun, light-hearted activity and chat the night away. "Date nights don’t always have to be fancy and expensive," therapist Jordan Madison, LGMFT previously told Bustle. "You can use these date nights to try something new, create more memories, or relive moments from the past that you two enjoyed.”

11 Answer Questions Over Video Chat Sergey Gurin / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Whether you just started dating your partner or you've been together for years, there are always new things you can learn about each other. An easy way to do that is by answering psychologist Arthur Aron's 36 questions that lead to love, which are broken up into three sets and get more intimate as they progress. During your Valentine's Day video chat date, set some time aside to answer the questions. You may be surprised at what you learn. At the same time, don’t sweat it if you don’t get through the whole (massive) list. “When I personally tried it, my partner and I made it to question 28 until we both decided we need to take ‘a break’ together,” Mike Goldstein, founder of EZ Dating Coach, previously told Bustle. The process should be fun, not a chore!

12 Gift Your Partner A Journal Pick a time frame — a couple weeks, a month, a year — to keep a journal, and write a thought or feeling you're having about your partner each day. For Valentine's Day, send them the journal in the mail to remind them that they're always on your mind. When it comes to gift giving, in general, the more thought you put into it (even if it takes you a while), the better, according to relationship and sex coach Michele Lisenbury Christensen. "Above all, go into the process with love and a sense of fun," Christensen previously told Bustle. "Your enjoyment will shine through the gift. Second, think of it as a puzzle: you get to crack the mystery of what would delight your partner and make them feel loved and cherished." A journal is just one example of something personal you can give your SO.

13 Plan An Experience For The Next Time You're Together If you can't physically be with your partner on Valentine's Day, you can at least start planning an experience for the next time you're together. You could get tickets to a show, find an interesting museum to go to, or simply find something you want to watch on Netflix the next time you spend a weekend together. This will give you something to look forward to and make the days apart just a little bit easier. “Remember that distance makes the heart grow fonder,” Dr. Suzana Flores, clinical psychologist and author of Facehooked: How Facebook Affects Our Emotions, Relationships, and Lives, previously told Bustle. “The nice part of being involved in long-distance relationships is that even the simplest things — spending time together, holding hands, or going for coffee — can be all the more meaningful when you are together.”

14 Send Them A Jar Filled With All The Reasons You Love Them Your partner knows you love them, but sometimes it's nice to send them a sweet little reminder. And what better time to do that than on Valentine's Day? Cut out small pieces of paper and write something you love about your partner on each strip. Sharing thoughts like these “can bring people closer in connection,” as sex and intimacy coach Irene Fehr previously told Bustle. Once you've written out all the reasons, stick them in a mason jar, top it off with some ribbon, and mail it to your partner. With that jar in their life, your partner will always have something to cheer them up on bad days.

15 Spice Things Up Over Video Chat Even when you and your partner live in different places, it's still important to maintain the intimate part of your relationship. Find a time in the evening when you know you'll be alone, and turn up the romance with your partner over video chat. You can send each other sexy texts during the day to get yourself in the mood before you can finally connect at night. “Video chat on V-Day — clothed or naked!” says Nobile. “Regular video dates are a great way to keep the spark alive.”

16 Have An At-Home Movie Night FG Trade/E+/Getty Images If going out to a movie isn’t an option, opt for bringing the movie theater to you. "You could do what you would usually do when you're together — for example, catching up on your Hulu or Netflix queue," Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman, tells Bustle. "The thing is to remember it doesn't have to be a big ordeal. What's most important is that you're sharing that moment with the one you love the best way you can." And with all of the browser add-ons out there that can sync up your screens while using a streaming platform, you can seamlessly enjoy the at-home, shared movie experience.

17 Record Valentine’s Day Video Cards Another heartfelt idea is to record video “cards” for one another, instead of physically writing them, as Nobile suggests. You can get creative and make them funny, sappy, incredibly heartfelt — or all of the above. Whereas a handwritten note might get lost as you travel through life, a video is something you can store on your phone or computer and play over and over again when you or your partner need a pick-me-up. “They can be funny or sweet or serious,” Nobile says. “And rewatched for years!”

18 Try Reading Erotica Another thing you and your long-distance SO might consider if you want something steamy for V-Day is reading erotica together. “Erotic reading and talk can add a new dimension to your couple date,” Dr. Martha Lee, D.H.S., relationship counselor, clinical sexologist, author, and owner of Eros Coaching, previously told Bustle. It can be anything from an excerpt from a book or a poem to an audio erotica app, such as from Dipsea, Emjoy, Femtasy, Aural Honey, Literotica, and more. As long as you’re listening to something that excites you both, it will be a fun shared experience that will bring you closer together, regardless of whether it’s your first time or you’ve experimented with erotica before.

19 Host A Virtual Game Night Valentine’s Day doesn’t exclusively have to be spent between just you two. You can always bring your coupled-up friends together — even if just for an hour of your night — to play a virtual game together, such as trivia, charades, or pictionary. “Activities like this make couples feel like a team and build connection,” Julia Bekker, matchmaker and dating coach with Hunting Maven, previously told Bustle. Plus, it’s just plain fun to laugh the night away with your partner and friends.

As you can see, there are plenty of ways you can still be "together" with your partner on Valentine's Day, even if you're physically apart. And you can probably think of variations on these tips, giving you more than enough ideas for a memorable night with your love.

Study referenced:

Ferreri, L., Mas-Herrero, E., Zatorre, R. J., Ripollés, P., Gomez-Andres, A., Alicart, H., Olivé, G., Marco-Pallarés, J., Antonijoan, R. M., Valle, M., Riba, J., Rodriguez-Fornells, A. (2019). Dopamine modulates the reward experiences elicited by music. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Feb 2019, 116 (9) 3793-3798; DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1811878116. https://www.pnas.org/content/116/9/3793

Experts:

Tyler Turk, founder of Crated With Love

Laurie-Anne King, relationship expert and relationship coach

Amy Nobile, dating coach and founder of Love, Amy

Samantha Burns, couples counselor and dating coach at Love Successfully

Courtney Watson, LMFT and sex therapist at Doorway Therapeutic Services

Jordan Madison, LGMFT and therapist

Mike Goldstein, founder of EZ Dating Coach

Michele Lisenbury Christensen, relationship and sex coach

Dr. Suzana Flores, clinical psychologist and author of Facehooked: How Facebook Affects Our Emotions, Relationships, and Lives

Irene Fehr, sex and intimacy coach

Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman

Dr. Martha Lee, D.H.S., relationship counselor, clinical sexologist, author, and owner of Eros Coaching

Julia Bekker, matchmaker and dating coach with Hunting Maven