13 Shows On Netflix Perfect For Couples Who Can’t Agree On What To Watch

Being coupled up is great. You love the same pizza toppings, punk bands, and probably each other. But somehow, when it comes to television, y’all just can’t see eye to eye. The cure for TV-based conflict? This list of the 13 best Netflix shows for couples who can’t agree on what to watch.

Netflix o’clock should never be a cause for arguments, and there are plenty of shows that cross genres and will have you lovesick dummies spooning and watching for 12 hours straight on a rainy Sunday. Just make sure you make the necessary preparations for your marathon session.

Once you get started on any of the following series, it's going to be a chore to tear yourself away from the screen to stock up on chips and ice cream. Same for any pressing tasks that you need to get done: calling your mom, taking the garbage out, or any other activity that might require getting off the couch. So put your phone on silent, get your pillow fort built, consider calling in sick for the next day or seven, and let the harmonious TV watching-slash-cuddling time with your sweetheart commence. Indeed, even though the neo-Roaring ’20s are upon us, it may be hard to leave your home after starting one of the best shows on Netflix for couples.

1 BoJack Horseman Courtesy of Netflix BoJack Horseman remains one of the best-ever original Netflix series, period. It might look like a kids’ show, but this animated cult classic touches on very adult themes: addiction, fame, family, and mental health. Cartoon horse BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett) once had a hit show in the ’90s called Horsin' Around, but now struggles to make a comeback in Hollywood in the modern era. The results are both hilarious and thought-provoking. BoJack Horseman manages to be funny and sad all at once, with recurring inside jokes that weave throughout seasons (like that infamous photo of BoJack sneezing on Marisa Tomei). So if you're into dramas, you're all set — and if your partner prefers comedy, they'll love it, too. Watch On Netflix

2 Making A Murderer Netflix The Guardian called this show "frighteningly addictive," and that's an understatement. Made over the course of 10 years, this epic documentary series focuses on Steven Avery's enthralling story of exoneration and incarceration. It is ideal for fans of True Detective or the podcast Serial, and has become a must-see true crime show — and one that even critics of the genre can get into. Watch On Netflix

3 Gilmore Girls Netflix Gilmore Girls is like chicken broth for the soul. Both razor sharp and incredibly charming, this mother-daughter BFF duo makes for the ultimate feel-good series. Made back when cable TV ordered over 20 episodes per season — seven times over — Gilmore Girls will take a while to watch in its entirety, so get comfortable with your partner. Oh, and once you’re done with the original series, you can start the four-part revival, also on Netflix. Watch On Netflix

4 Master Of None Netflix Dev (Aziz Ansari) is an actor who loves pasta and isn't quite sure about the direction of his life and relationships. Viewers follow him along his many misadventures of being single and in a relationship — while also acting, auditioning, and just asking the questions most Millennials have asked themselves about life. The humor is witty and the drama is poignant, so this series is a good fit for both drama and comedy fans. After a four year hiatus, Master of None is set to return this May. Season three will focus more closely on Denise (Lena Waithe), though specific plot details are still unclear. The only way to find out is to watch its premiere on May 23. Watch On Netflix

6 Narcos Netflix Narcos focused on the life of Pablo Escobar for its first three seasons, then spawned the companion series Narcos: Mexico. This show is so compelling that you're going to skip a few nights of sleep to get through it in the shortest possible time. It's a perfect fit for a couple who spend their time fighting over whether to watch true crime or Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Watch On Netflix

7 The Great British Baking Show Netflix The Great British Baking Show is so irresistible, you don’t need to be a baker to enjoy it — just a healthy appetite. You’ll definitely want to stock up on your sweet treats before pressing play. This isn’t your typical reality competition series with all the bells and whistles. Complete with farm animals and (mostly) polite judging, GBBO is more soothing than anything. No soggy bottoms here! Watch On Netflix

8 The Crown Netflix Unlike fellow British import GBBO, The Crown is intense. Whether or not you like the British royal family, you will definitely want to marathon this series after just one episode. The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy and later Olivia Colman) and the British royals through the years. Written by Peter Morgan (the man behind 2006’s Oscar-winning The Queen) and rumored to have cost 100 million pounds to make, this series is always making headlines. Watch On Netflix

9 Stranger Things Netflix Could any person on this planet not enjoy the Duffer Brothers’ love letter to ’80s pop culture? Seems unlikely, because whether you're into the supernatural or just nostalgic old Spielberg movies, Stranger Things ticks the box. The series follows the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, which has had several face-offs with the spooky creatures from the mysterious Upside Down. But don't worry, the kids of Hawkins (and some of the parents) seem to always be able to save the day in time. The show has a mixture of pre-teen and teen hijinks with science fiction elements that should appeal to everyone. Watch On Netflix

10 Arrested Development Netflix Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, and Michael Cera all featured in one of TV's smartest comedies — a series so beloved, it was even recently revived on Netflix. The show follows the wealthy Bluth family after their patriarch is arrested and their assets are frozen. We dare you to try and not laugh at this show's humor. Go ahead, try. You'll definitely recognize several of the show's iconic lines, as they've become mainstays in pop culture. Truly, there's always money in the banana stand. Watch On Netflix

12 I Am Not Okay With This Netflix This series is a bit like if Sixteen Candles collided with Carrie — two very different stories that actually go great together. It's a truly wild coming-of-age series that manages to subvert and play with some classic tropes. Not only does this one feature queer romance, but it also has some freaky sci-fi twists. At times, it can feel a little Stephen King (partially thanks to It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff reuniting as series leads), and that's certainly a good thing. Be warned: It's not the longest entry in our list of best Netflix shows for couples, but it is a quality one. Watch On Netflix