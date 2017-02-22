Streaming

13 Shows On Netflix Perfect For Couples Who Can’t Agree On What To Watch

Stuck aimlessly scrolling? Try pressing play on one of these gems.

Courtesy of Netflix
By S. Atkinson, Jessica Lachenal and Arya Roshanian
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

Being coupled up is great. You love the same pizza toppings, punk bands, and probably each other. But somehow, when it comes to television, y’all just can’t see eye to eye. The cure for TV-based conflict? This list of the 13 best Netflix shows for couples who can’t agree on what to watch.

Netflix o’clock should never be a cause for arguments, and there are plenty of shows that cross genres and will have you lovesick dummies spooning and watching for 12 hours straight on a rainy Sunday. Just make sure you make the necessary preparations for your marathon session.

Once you get started on any of the following series, it's going to be a chore to tear yourself away from the screen to stock up on chips and ice cream. Same for any pressing tasks that you need to get done: calling your mom, taking the garbage out, or any other activity that might require getting off the couch. So put your phone on silent, get your pillow fort built, consider calling in sick for the next day or seven, and let the harmonious TV watching-slash-cuddling time with your sweetheart commence. Indeed, even though the neo-Roaring ’20s are upon us, it may be hard to leave your home after starting one of the best shows on Netflix for couples.

1

BoJack Horseman

Courtesy of Netflix

BoJack Horseman remains one of the best-ever original Netflix series, period. It might look like a kids’ show, but this animated cult classic touches on very adult themes: addiction, fame, family, and mental health. Cartoon horse BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett) once had a hit show in the ’90s called Horsin' Around, but now struggles to make a comeback in Hollywood in the modern era. The results are both hilarious and thought-provoking.

BoJack Horseman manages to be funny and sad all at once, with recurring inside jokes that weave throughout seasons (like that infamous photo of BoJack sneezing on Marisa Tomei). So if you're into dramas, you're all set — and if your partner prefers comedy, they'll love it, too.

Watch On Netflix

2

Making A Murderer

Netflix

The Guardian called this show "frighteningly addictive," and that's an understatement. Made over the course of 10 years, this epic documentary series focuses on Steven Avery's enthralling story of exoneration and incarceration. It is ideal for fans of True Detective or the podcast Serial, and has become a must-see true crime show — and one that even critics of the genre can get into.

Watch On Netflix

3

Gilmore Girls

Netflix

Gilmore Girls is like chicken broth for the soul. Both razor sharp and incredibly charming, this mother-daughter BFF duo makes for the ultimate feel-good series. Made back when cable TV ordered over 20 episodes per season — seven times over — Gilmore Girls will take a while to watch in its entirety, so get comfortable with your partner. Oh, and once you’re done with the original series, you can start the four-part revival, also on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix

4

Master Of None

Netflix

Dev (Aziz Ansari) is an actor who loves pasta and isn't quite sure about the direction of his life and relationships. Viewers follow him along his many misadventures of being single and in a relationship — while also acting, auditioning, and just asking the questions most Millennials have asked themselves about life. The humor is witty and the drama is poignant, so this series is a good fit for both drama and comedy fans.

After a four year hiatus, Master of None is set to return this May. Season three will focus more closely on Denise (Lena Waithe), though specific plot details are still unclear. The only way to find out is to watch its premiere on May 23.

Watch On Netflix

5

Pose

Pose is one of those shows that is both educational and fiercely entertaining. Set within the New York ballroom scene in the ’80s and ’90s, Pose also sheds light on the lives of queer and trans people during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The subject matter is serious overall and shouldn’t be taken lightly, but that’s not to say there aren’t some iconic lines sprinkled in.

Pose’s third and final season just began airing on FX, so it’ll be a while before it’s on Netflix. But you can enjoy the first two seasons on loop with your boo, and catch up with new episodes on Sunday nights.

Watch On Netflix

6

Narcos

Netflix

Narcos focused on the life of Pablo Escobar for its first three seasons, then spawned the companion series Narcos: Mexico. This show is so compelling that you're going to skip a few nights of sleep to get through it in the shortest possible time. It's a perfect fit for a couple who spend their time fighting over whether to watch true crime or Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Watch On Netflix

7

The Great British Baking Show

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show is so irresistible, you don’t need to be a baker to enjoy it — just a healthy appetite. You’ll definitely want to stock up on your sweet treats before pressing play.

This isn’t your typical reality competition series with all the bells and whistles. Complete with farm animals and (mostly) polite judging, GBBO is more soothing than anything. No soggy bottoms here!

Watch On Netflix

8

The Crown

Netflix

Unlike fellow British import GBBO, The Crown is intense. Whether or not you like the British royal family, you will definitely want to marathon this series after just one episode. The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy and later Olivia Colman) and the British royals through the years. Written by Peter Morgan (the man behind 2006’s Oscar-winning The Queen) and rumored to have cost 100 million pounds to make, this series is always making headlines.

Watch On Netflix

9

Stranger Things

Netflix

Could any person on this planet not enjoy the Duffer Brothers’ love letter to ’80s pop culture? Seems unlikely, because whether you're into the supernatural or just nostalgic old Spielberg movies, Stranger Things ticks the box. The series follows the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, which has had several face-offs with the spooky creatures from the mysterious Upside Down. But don't worry, the kids of Hawkins (and some of the parents) seem to always be able to save the day in time. The show has a mixture of pre-teen and teen hijinks with science fiction elements that should appeal to everyone.

Watch On Netflix

10

Arrested Development

Netflix

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, and Michael Cera all featured in one of TV's smartest comedies — a series so beloved, it was even recently revived on Netflix. The show follows the wealthy Bluth family after their patriarch is arrested and their assets are frozen.

We dare you to try and not laugh at this show's humor. Go ahead, try. You'll definitely recognize several of the show's iconic lines, as they've become mainstays in pop culture. Truly, there's always money in the banana stand.

Watch On Netflix

11

Schitt's Creek

POP TV

Aside from its wonderfully punny name, Schitt's Creek is a winner of a show in many senses of the term. It's got incredible writing, some truly iconic characters (played by comedic heavy hitters like Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara), and a madcap story that should satisfy anybody who's even remotely into comedy. The series finale aired last year, and its sixth season went on to sweep this year’s Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.

Watch On Netflix

12

I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix

This series is a bit like if Sixteen Candles collided with Carrie — two very different stories that actually go great together. It's a truly wild coming-of-age series that manages to subvert and play with some classic tropes. Not only does this one feature queer romance, but it also has some freaky sci-fi twists. At times, it can feel a little Stephen King (partially thanks to It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff reuniting as series leads), and that's certainly a good thing. Be warned: It's not the longest entry in our list of best Netflix shows for couples, but it is a quality one.

Watch On Netflix

13

The Good Place

Netflix

The final season of The Good Place has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can’t revisit the series on Netflix. The NBC sitcom follows Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason as they figure out their posthumous home in the universe. You and your love can ponder life, death, the Good Place, the Bad Place, the Medium Place, and the mysteries of Janet as you watch together.

Watch On Netflix