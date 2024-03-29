These 3 Zodiac Signs Would Date A Married Person

They say all is fair in love and war, and for some zodiac signs, that means they have no qualms whatsoever when it comes to dating a married person. While many couples have ethically non-monogamous relationships, not everyone keeps things out in the open — and that can be a big part of the appeal for some.

Certain zodiac signs live for the thrill of sneaking around. They want to hook up in a hotel or meet in a dimly lit restaurant, all the while half-looking over their shoulder to see if anyone recognizes them. This would be especially intriguing to fire signs, who live for saucy stories. Some signs tend to fall for people in relationships because they love the thrill of the chase, while others rest easy knowing they won’t ever have to fully commit if their partner is already taken.

One thing that all of these signs have in common, though, is that they fall in love easily. They can’t help it if a married person strikes their fancy, and they’re always going to their shoot their shot — even if the apple of their eye is wearing a wedding ring.

That said, it doesn’t mean they won’t eventually feel bad about being part of an affair. According to a 2022 poll by The Survey Center of American Life, 70% of women and 61% of men believe it’s wrong for a married person to cheat. And for anyone who’s been cheated on, it goes without saying that it’s likely a painful experience.

Keep reading for the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to date someone who’s married.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When a Cancer starts to fall for someone, it’s like they have blinders on. Ruled by the moon, this water sign tends to let their emotions take the wheel even though it often gets them into trouble.

If a Cancer winds up dating a married person, chances are it started with a harmless crush on someone they didn’t realize was married. They might flirt with a coworker at happy hour and strike up intimate conversations in the break room, and before long, they’ll be so deeply invested that it won’t matter if they suddenly spot a ring.

Cancer might also be able to convince themselves that it’s OK to date a married person if the other person’s relationship isn’t 100% perfect. If they hear about tension or an argument they’ll assume that a divorce is on the horizon or that their love interest might be separated, all as a way to ease a guilty conscience.

They’re hopeless romantics and sometimes that can interfere with their logic, and it’s also what makes them pursue someone so passionately, even when they’re taken.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A marriage has never stopped a Leo from dating who they want to date. This fire sign is ruled by the sun, so they’re used to being the center of attention, and they’ll always go to great lengths to get exactly what they want even if someone else gets caught in the crossfire.

Leo has a lot of charm, and they know how to use it to their advantage. If they start to fall for someone who’s taken they’ll turn it into a kind of game — and they won’t stop flirting, texting, and calling until they win over the object of their affections.

They live for the thrill and drama of wearing sunglasses to a hotel to meet their lover, and they get a rush of excitement when they get away for a secretive vacation. Sometimes a Leo will even daydream about getting caught, just for the story they’d get to tell.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aquarius has a track record of dating married people. As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet associated with nontraditional takes, they rarely let themselves get boxed in by society’s expectations and rules. If anyone’s going to be into ethical non-monogamy, it’s the water bearer.

An Aquarius will gladly be a third in an open relationship, as they know it won’t be long before they can go back to their own apartment and enjoy their independence.

However, some Aquarians end up heartbroken due to these types of relationships. If they’re madly in love, they’ll hold out hope that their partner will divorce their spouse and join them in a brand new relationship that’s just the two of them. When it doesn’t work out, they swear off dating married people, until the cycle repeats itself.