These 3 Zodiac Signs Don’t Care About Marrying Rich

Nothing will woo a Pisces quite like a first date at a dive bar. While some zodiac signs crave fancy dinners and even fancier cocktails — often to test a person’s financial status — others appreciate someone who excels at finding charming venues with sticky menus and a jukebox in the corner.

Those people are way more likely to fall in love over a $3 plate of disco fries than a $100 steak, and they aren’t afraid to say it. For the zodiac signs who don’t care about money — or marrying rich — cute, low-key first dates will tell them everything they need to know about a potential partner.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs who marry for love have a very different checklist when it comes to dating, and it often includes looking for someone who is adventurous, laidback, and maybe even a little bit broke.

If their date takes them somewhere fun and affordable, they know right away that they don’t necessarily prioritize money as the most important thing on the planet. These zodiac signs also find not-so-rich people to be more relatable, especially since they often come with an interesting story.

Chances are, they’ve been through some tough times. It might also mean they’ve followed a career path that they love, even if it doesn’t pay super well, and that’s something they’ll always value and appreciate.

Below are the three zodiac signs who never marry for money, according to an astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Sagittarius likes to fly by the seat of their pants. They don’t value stability, so the last thing they want is to get stuck in the ‘burbs — or even in a penthouse in the city — with a spouse who has it all figured out. Nothing could be stuffier or less appealing to them than a predictable lifestyle.

This fire sign craves adventure, so they’ll pass over anyone with a solid career in favor of someone free to live with them in a van or move to a new city at a moment’s notice. “They are ruled by Jupiter, so they have a bit of a lucky perspective on life,” says Garbis, and it explains why they don’t mind getting married with $5 in their pocket.

For Sagittarius, finding their way with an equally broke partner is always going to be more exciting — and way more romantic — than what would happen if they married rich. While this sign loves to travel, they prefer to sleep in hostels and book tickets on rickety trains, as it gives them a better story.

They have zero interest in flying first class or staying in luxe hotels. What they really want is the thrill that comes with not knowing what will happen next. As long as they have their partner by their side, that’s all that matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

While Aquarius is naturally talented in running their own finances, they don’t mind if they end up with someone who’s never even heard of a credit score. For this air sign, mismatched finances aren’t a dealbreaker in a relationship.

Aquarius is ruled by the unpredictable Uranus, so they don’t care about achieving traditional goals or milestones, like buying a house with a white picket fence. That’s why, on a first date, they won’t even bother to ask what their partner does for a living.

In fact, nothing makes an Aquarius yawn quite like a conversation about paychecks or personal savings. “To them, money is just a concept or a social construct,” says Garbis, so they’re never wowed when someone says they make six figures.

As long as their partner-to-be is interesting and kind, it won’t matter if they can only afford to take them out for $4 beers at a dive bar. “They always marry for love,” she says, versus financial security.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Maca and Naca/E+/Getty Images

Pisces is obsessed with living a laidback, artist’s lifestyle, so they rarely match with rich people who value the finer things in life, like shiny sports cars or destination vacations. They’ll happily hop into someone’s rusty 1994 Toyota any day of the week.

This intuitive water sign is drawn to people who haven’t always been able to make ends meet, especially since it builds character. Pisces doesn’t chase after high-paying careers, so they’re perfectly happy with someone who shares that same point of view.

Pisces will fall in love with anyone, regardless of how much (or how little) money is in their bank account. “They have a ‘baby, we’ll make it no matter what’ kind of attitude,” says Garbis.

It helps that instead of receiving gifts, a Pisces’ love language is likely to be quality time or words of affirmation. They don’t care about jewelry or clothes or other material possessions, so it’s no problem at all if they don’t marry rich.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer