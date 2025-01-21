These 3 Zodiac Signs Thrive The Most In Winter

For some people, the idea of loving winter sounds like a foreign concept. Who could possibly enjoy a season that’s cold, dark, and endlessly gray? A 5-minute errand requires 15 layers a blast of arctic air. And going out to see friends on a Friday when it’s snowing? Forget about it.

Meanwhile, there are quite a few people who genuinely enjoy this stretch of the year. From an astrological perspective, certain zodiac signs are at the top of the list thanks to their unique personality traits that set them up to enjoy this time of year — often with a passion.

These are the folks who embrace the cold and love what the season has to offer, whether it’s snow days, hot chocolates, or wintery hikes in the woods. They want to make snow angels and go sledding, even if they have to do it alone.

On the other side are the zodiac signs who love winter because it gives them an excuse to stay in and fully embrace their introverted side — all without an ounce of guilt. Oh, it’s quite literally freezing? Perfect. They’ll see you in April.

Below, the top three zodiac signs who truly and unabashedly love winter.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Jecapix/E+/Getty Images

Nothing fills a Taurus’ heart with joy quite like a beautiful, glistening snow day. They know it sometimes means they won’t have to venture outside, which fills them with actual joy. They also know how to make the most of it.

As the ultimate homebody, this earth sign will gather blankets, make endless cups of tea, and spend all day reading on the couch, never once feeling bored, blah, or cooped up. While other zodiac signs may feel weighed down by winter, Taurus sees it as a beautiful season full of twinkling lights, cute holidays (they love Valentine’s Day), and the coziest, cutest ‘fits. (Seriously, their winter wardrobe is next-level.)

Taurus is also ruled by Venus, the planet beauty and aesthetics, which means they’re experts when it comes to creating a cozy home. They’ll make their house as comforting as possible by lighting candles and living their best life, often with the heat blasting. Some might even put their phone on DND to truly revel in the quiet of the season. Haven’t heard from them lately? Don’t take it personally. They’re just vibing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

taseffski/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio is a big fan of winter because it means they can easily say “no” to plans and invites that come their way. Instead of experiencing FOMO like they do in summer, the winter season feels like a slower, quieter time where they can finally be alone and have a deep think.

As a water sign ruled by transformational Pluto, a Scorpio will hunker down in November (often their birthday month) and begin their winter arc, which is all about reinventing themselves. They’ll shed old habits and beliefs and make way for the new by journaling, meditating, and focusing on themselves.

Like Taurus, Scorpios also love all things cozy. Give them a big coat and a fluffy scarf and they’ll feel right at home. They love a candle and a cup of tea, but they’ll also venture out to a coffee shop. Catch them through frosted cafe windows with a good book.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarians truly embrace their inner child on a snow day. If they wake up and see a fresh dusting on the ground, they’ll be the first to race to a hill to go sledding. As an energetic and adventurous fire sign, they’re all about embracing the moment and having as much fun as possible, and they understand that the winter has endless outdoor activities.

They’ll go skiing, ice skating, and snow shoeing. They’ll drag all their friends to a cozy cabin in the mountains for a weekend getaway. And they’ll also brave the cold on a Friday night when they want to go out. Nothing — not even frigid temps — will keep them home.

Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and wisdom. It means they’re well aware that life is too short to hate on several months of the year. They embrace winter and all of its glory just as much as they love spring, summer, and fall.