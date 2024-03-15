Thanks to Gen Z tastemakers like Billie Eilish and Emma Chamberlain, ’90s grunge beauty is having a renaissance.

In a few words, the nostalgia-driven aesthetic is typically dark, and androgynous, and embraces imperfections. What’s more, a decidedly grunge look aims to challenge the norm in some way, departing from the traditionally classic or elegant (like a perfectly applied cat eye, for example).

Typically, this translates to smudged black eyeliner from the night before, vampy lip shades, and lived-in wet hair — though the “grunge girl” aesthetic applies to edgy manicure moments, too.

The overall vibe of grunge nails? Think both glossy and matte black nail polish shades, cross motifs, cool-toned aura art, and Y2K-esque chromatic finishes on dark hues.

From celeb-approved silver chrome sets to more minimal mani details that still have some edge, keep scrolling to find 14 nail art ideas that match the trendy grunge aesthetic.

1 Cherry Chocolate Ombré @adusk_nail This cherry chocolate-colored manicure mixes matte and glossy finishes with an ombré and French nail design for an unforgettable set.

2 Black Corset Tips @llelesnails To embrace your inner grunge girl, rhinestone crosses and black corset-inspired lace details perfectly hit the mark.

3 Sterling Silver Vein Details @sansungnails Elevate a low-key silver-tipped French manicure with metallic silver vein-like detailing and silver nail jewelry.

4 Glossy Swirls On A Matte Base @ Create a completely head-turning manicure that matches the “grunge girl” aesthetic with a sheer matte base topped with glossy black swirls.

5 Sterling Silver Chrome Frenchies @addiisnails For those who prefer an understated set of nails, you can’t go wrong with a crisp French tip. Opt for a sterling silver metallic instead of white for some grungey edge.

6 Fire Red Checkered Design @avrnailswatches In your red nail era? Turn the buzzy “red nail theory” mani trend on its head with a checkered print that nods to ’90s-era skater shoes.

7 Stiletto Spider Manicure @anjsnails Bring all of the fierce vibes to your nails with these ultra-sharp stilettos covered in realistic spider designs, spooky webs, and “grunge girl”-approved piercings.

8 3D Clear Glass Tips @curedspaces This crystal clear set with 3D texture truly pushes the boundaries of the norm, and is one of the most unique takes on a classic French manicure yet.

9 Cool-Toned Lavender Aura Art @addiisnails You can always rock some celebrity-approved aura nail art — and this black and lavender combo screams “grunge.”

10 Black Lace Mani @setbysoly Inspired by the lacy black fabric found on ’90s-era vintage finds, this stunningly different manicure is dark and seductive in the best way.

11 Molten White Aura Nails @the.nail.nest If you prefer a light-colored manicure, go with white airbrushed aura art. Top it off with molten detailing for an edgy set that’s so grunge-chic.

13 Abstract Black Smoke Nails @sansungnails This hypnotizing, black smoke-inspired design is the perfect addition to any “grunge girl” outfit, and is sure to bring on the compliments.

14 Barbed Wire-Lined French Tips @anjsnails If you’re a total French nail aficionado, lining each tip in barbed wire detailing adds a fashion-forward flare to the more traditional set.