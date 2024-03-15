Thanks to Gen Z tastemakers like
Billie Eilish and Emma Chamberlain, ’90s grunge beauty is having a renaissance.
In a few words, the nostalgia-driven aesthetic is typically dark, and androgynous, and embraces imperfections. What’s more, a decidedly grunge look aims to challenge the norm in some way, departing from the traditionally classic or elegant (like a perfectly applied cat eye, for example).
Typically, this translates to smudged black eyeliner from the night before, vampy lip shades, and
lived-in wet hair — though the “grunge girl” aesthetic applies to edgy manicure moments, too.
The overall vibe of grunge nails? Think both glossy and matte
black nail polish shades, cross motifs, cool-toned aura art, and Y2K-esque chromatic finishes on dark hues.
From celeb-approved
silver chrome sets to more minimal mani details that still have some edge, keep scrolling to find 14 nail art ideas that match the trendy grunge aesthetic. 1 Cherry Chocolate Ombré
This cherry chocolate-colored manicure mixes matte and glossy finishes with an ombré and French nail design for an unforgettable set.
2 Black Corset Tips
To embrace your inner grunge girl, rhinestone crosses and black corset-inspired lace details perfectly hit the mark.
3 Sterling Silver Vein Details
Elevate a low-key silver-tipped French manicure with metallic silver vein-like detailing and silver
nail jewelry. 4 Glossy Swirls On A Matte Base
Create a completely head-turning manicure that matches the “grunge girl” aesthetic with a sheer matte base topped with glossy black swirls.
5 Sterling Silver Chrome Frenchies
For those who prefer an understated set of nails, you can’t go wrong with a crisp French tip. Opt for a sterling silver metallic instead of white for some grungey edge.
6 Fire Red Checkered Design 7 Stiletto Spider Manicure
Bring all of the fierce vibes to your nails with these ultra-sharp stilettos covered in realistic spider designs, spooky webs, and “grunge girl”-approved piercings.
8 3D Clear Glass Tips
This
crystal clear set with 3D texture truly pushes the boundaries of the norm, and is one of the most unique takes on a classic French manicure yet. 9 Cool-Toned Lavender Aura Art 10 Black Lace Mani
Inspired by the lacy black fabric found on ’90s-era vintage finds, this stunningly different manicure is dark and seductive in the best way.
11 Molten White Aura Nails
If you prefer a light-colored manicure, go with white airbrushed aura art. Top it off with molten detailing for an edgy set that’s so grunge-chic.
12 Micro Black Cherry Print 13 Abstract Black Smoke Nails
This hypnotizing, black smoke-inspired design is the perfect addition to any “grunge girl” outfit, and is sure to bring on the compliments.
14 Barbed Wire-Lined French Tips
If you’re a total French nail aficionado, lining each tip in barbed wire detailing adds a fashion-forward flare to the more traditional set.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >