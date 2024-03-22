Just like that, sweet summertime is only but a handful of weeks away. And this year countless it-girls have gone for a serious a chop, no doubt influencing the haircut trends for the upcoming season.

Most recently, Sydney Sweeney cut off her blonde lengths, debuting a shoulder-skimming lob at Paris Fashion Week (which she later shortened into a jaw-length bob). Similarly, Gigi Hadid entered spring with a newly-shortened ’do.

“I think the trends are going to be multifaceted in a way we haven’t seen in a long time,” explains Harry Josh, a celeb-loved hair guru and founder of Harry Josh Pro Tools. “I think they will be either very extreme — like very short — or they will be very classic, evergreen looks.”

Rogério Cavalcante, The Second Floor Salon owner and pro stylist, echoes Josh’s sentiments. “We are seeing two trends: Fully androgynous, shorter styles with downtown edge. On the opposite end, we’re seeing longer, more relaxed, voluminous styles that have a natural aesthetic.”

Whether you’re looking to try a completely new look this summer season, or just want to refresh your strands with a subtle cut — below, find the 7 haircuts that will define summer 2024.

7 Summer Haircut Trends

1 The Micro Mini Bob @riawna Just ahead of spring 2024, Riawna Capri — a celebrity hairstylist and founder of West Hollywood’s Nine Zero One salon — chopped a “micro mini bob” on Julianne Hough. Since then, ultra-short bobs that fall just an inch or two below one’s ears have been gaining popularity. Capri tells Bustle she believes the style will be a total summer 2024 staple. As for her expert tips on styling the Parisian-inspired ’do? “For this cut, round blow dryer brushes are great. You just want to get it tight and sleek, going in a downward direction,” she says. “Short hair usually looks best with a lot of smoothing and shining product to give it that polished look.”

2 The Edgy Pixie Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the mood for a completely new look? Cavalcante suggests the tousled pixie, an edgy look seen on Lori Harvey and Florence Pugh while she was growing out her shaved head. “Pixies are short, androgynous, and edgy. Short hair with texture and layers can be tucked behind the ears, or slicked back for a more formal, timeless, and sexy look,” he tells Bustle.

3 The Shaggy Wolf Cut @ryennesnow.hair For the girlies with texture (curly and coily strands included), shaggy wolf cuts are a green flag for summertime, says Josh. ICYWW, “wolf cuts” are essentially a combination of a shag and a mullet. It sounds weird, but actually results in major texture and movement, with a total ’70s influence.

4 The Futuristic Midi Bangs @glencocoforhair Move over, micro bangs — a slightly longer bang length is taking over. “‘Bot Bangs’ — AKA midi bangs — give a futuristic fashionista look,” notes Cavalcante. Barbie’s breakout star, Ariana Greenblatt, recently rocked the edgy cut at Paris Fashion Week, while Julia Fox experimented with the mid-length bangs at New York Fashion Week.

5 The Effortlessly Refreshed Bob @gigihadid In March of 2024, both Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney stepped out with freshly-chopped bobs. Because of it, Harry Josh predicts that refreshed bobs will be the move for the hot months ahead. Cavalcante agrees, recommending “gel and mousse to give hold and definition.” According to him, bobs with a more effortless feel look best with added texture.

6 The Cool-Girl Curtain Bangs @ggalore__ For those who have a hard time parting ways with their signature look, Cavalcante says curtain bangs are an effortless way to switch things up. “It offers a modern and trendy appearance, without necessitating a drastic commitment.” Sabrina Carpenter and Kim Kardashian are a few A-listers who have experimented with the bouncy look. You really can’t go wrong.

7 The Classic Layered Length @sofiarichiegrainge While many summer 2024 trends are about going for a big change, both Josh and Cavalcante agree that well-layered hair is always a mood. “Classic hair is going nowhere,” says Josh. The minimally chic look will continue in popularity, thanks to the still-rising “quiet luxury” aesthetic. For those looking to grow their hair out to achieve the look, scalp care is key. Try the SpoiledChild A22 Bitoin Boost Hair + Scalp Serum ($49) — it works to increase fullness for your healthiest head of hair ever.