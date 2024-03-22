Just like that, sweet summertime is only but a handful of weeks away. And this year countless it-girls have gone for a serious a chop, no doubt influencing the haircut trends for the upcoming season.
Most recently, Sydney Sweeney cut off her blonde lengths, debuting a shoulder-skimming lob at Paris Fashion Week (which she later shortened into a jaw-length bob). Similarly, Gigi Hadid entered spring with a newly-shortened ’do.
“I think the trends are going to be multifaceted in a way we haven’t seen in a long time,” explains Harry Josh, a celeb-loved hair guru and founder of Harry Josh Pro Tools. “I think they will be either very extreme — like very short — or they will be very classic, evergreen looks.”
Rogério Cavalcante, The Second Floor Salon owner and pro stylist, echoes Josh’s sentiments. “We are seeing two trends: Fully androgynous, shorter styles with downtown edge. On the opposite end, we’re seeing longer, more relaxed, voluminous styles that have a natural aesthetic.”
Whether you’re looking to try a completely new look this summer season, or just want to refresh your strands with a subtle cut — below, find the 7 haircuts that will define summer 2024.