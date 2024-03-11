Every year, the film industry’s biggest stars attend the Academy Awards with the hope that they might just receive their very own Oscar. While the red carpet is known for its endless glamour and timeless looks, it’s really the after-party that brings out every A-lister’s spiciest side.

On the evening of March 10, after much of the world had already gone to sleep, countless stars showed up and showed out for the always-anticipated Vanity Fair After-Party. Aside from nipple-baring gowns and eye-catching side boob moments aplenty, the hairdos, glam, and manicures were a serious serve.

Margot Robbie and Emily Ratajkowski kept their hair on the minimal side, with messy, undone textures that looked low-key and lived-in. Other starlets like Kim Kardashian and Lupita Nyong'o opted for structural tresses that all but screamed “couture.”

Red lips owned the red carpet, with Kendall Jenner, Hunter Schafer, and more tapping the timeless trend, while cool-girl takes on the French tip nail obsession reigned.

In case you missed it, keep scrolling to see the best hair, makeup, and manicure moments from the 2024 Oscars After-Party.

1 Sydney Sweeney’s Retro Bob Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On March 5, Sweeney debuted a freshly chopped lob at Paris Fashion Week. At the after-party just a few days later, she revealed a darker, even shorter cut, courtesy of colorist Jacob Schwartz and stylist Glen Oropeza.

2 Lupita Nyong'o’s Structural Halo Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the Vanity Fair After-Party, Nyong'o went for drama, pairing her black lip gloss and cool-toned eyeshadow with a structural hairstyle reminiscent of an angel’s halo.

3 Kim Kardashian’s Jessica Rabbit Bangs Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Skims founder served modern-day Jessica Rabbit with swooped bangs that looked extra fitting with her structural couture white gown, a very glam hairstyle courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

4 Sabrina Carpenter’s Black French Tips Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Staying true to her signature look, Carpenter rocked a bouncy blowout, fluffy bangs, and neutral lips on the red carpet. Her nails, however, were a standout: The singer swapped traditional white French tips with black polish that matched her gown.

5 Kendall Jenner’s Cherry Red Lips Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The eldest Jenner sister traditionally sticks to more natural lip colors, but at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, she went for it with a bold, crimson-colored pout. Makeup artist Mary Phillips mixed L’Oréal Paris Matte Resistance lipsticks in French Kiss and Wine Not for the look.

6 Margot Robbie’s Messy Waves Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2024 Oscars marks the formal closure of Robbie’s larger-than-life Barbie era. Sticking true to her more minimal glam M.O., she went for rocker chic, perfectly messy hair for the after-party.

7 Vanessa Hudgens’ Goddess Waves Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images After debuting her growing baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, Hudgens paired an even more belly-revealing ‘fit with goddess-style waves at the after-party.

8 Emma Stone’s Strawberry Pout Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In place of a true red lipstick shade, Stone opted for a flattering strawberry color that beautifully complemented her copper hair hue.

9 Florence Pugh’s Dreamy Updo Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh took her silvery platinum blonde strands off the nape of her neck for the after-party and styled them into a saucy, piece-y updo for a night of dancing.

10 Emily Ratajkowski’s Undone Strands Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Although Ratajkowski’s side boob-baring Loewe gown was undoubtedly the star of her ensemble, the multi-hyphenate expertly paired the look with undone bed hair and understatedly chic bronze makeup.

11 Halle Bailey’s Bedazzled Nails Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bailey brought the heat to the red carpet with her lace gown, and finished off the look with smoky eyes, twisted tendrils styled into a bun, and a bedazzled manicure that caught the paparazzi’s flashing lights.

12 Camila Cabello’s Silver 3D Nails Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Cabello embraced cool tones on the red carpet. She used her silvery gown and newly dyed platinum strands as inspiration, wearing the metallic hue on her lids and her 3D manicure.

13 Anya Taylor-Joy’s Smoky Eyes Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Taylor-Joy stunned in a 1920s-style headpiece, which complemented her cool-toned smoky eyes — a glam moment courtesy of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell.

14 Kylie Jenner’s Glowing Décolletage Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Kylie Cosmetics founder went for a soft siren beat on the after-party red carpet, pairing very mermaidcore-style damp hair with a glistening glow all over her décolletage.

15 Ariana Greenblatt’s Piece-y Bangs MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Last year’s Met Gala sparked an Audrey Hepburn-inspired, piece-y bangs trend — and Greenblatt’s latest look indicates the elegant vibe isn’t fading away anytime soon.

16 Emma Chamberlain’s Copper Eyes Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Grunge glamour is having a total revival. Chamberlain has co-signed this trend, formally adding this soft goth copper eye moment to her recent collection of grunge makeup looks.

17 Jodie Turner-Smith’s Platinum Finger Waves Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party red carpet, Turner-Smith wore her gray-white pixie cut in gorgeous, ’20s-era finger waves.

18 Madelyn Cline’s Mid-Length Chop Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cline debuted a mid-length haircut — courtesy of Marc Mena — on the Oscars After-Party red carpet, styling her honey-hued strands with a volume-filled side part.

19 Becky G’s Babydoll Bangs Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the after-party, Becky G sported a very coquette two-piece ‘fit and a half-up hairstyle with babydoll bangs to match.

20 Cardi B’s Bombshell Blowout Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Bongos” rapper’s most recent red carpet look exemplifies full-beat beauty: She wore a silver-hued cut crease on her eyes, an expertly lined pout, and impossibly voluminous waves in her hair.

21 Hunter Schafer’s Orange-Red Lips Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Like many others on the red carpet, Schafer went for a red lipstick moment. Instead of a true red, however, the actor opted for an orange-tinted shade that matched her fairer skin tone.

22 Cynthia Erivo’s Emerald Frenchies Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Always one to step out in a “more is more” set of stiletto-shaped nails, Erivo rocked emerald green French tips covered in rhinestones.

23 Hailee Steinfeld’s Tucked-In Tresses Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Steinfeld kept her after-party look noticeably casual and endlessly chic, with her wavy brunette strands tucked into her cropped blazer.

24 Da'Vine Joy Randolph’s Black Lips Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Randolph went for bold glam on the red carpet by styling her honeyed hair into a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo and painting her pout in a high-shine black color.