At this point, it’s safe to declare that French tip nails are timeless. Besides being the go-to mani of ’90s icons like Pamela Anderson and Princess Diana, the look is also a favorite for It girls such as Kendall Jenner. In short? The addition of some little stripe details will always be a vibe.

Of course, plain white tips with a sheer pink base is the most traditional route to take. But these days, manicurists are truly leveling up their art by creating modern, cool girl versions of the classic look.

For instance? Striking 3D details — like realistic dew drops and jewelry-inspired waves — have been seriously on the rise, with Sydney Sweeney and Halle Bailey most recently tapping the trend. Meanwhile, mirror-like chrome finishes are also having a moment, claiming the likes of Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya as repeat fans.

And that’s just scratching the surface. These days you can also jazz up a French manicure with pretty pearls, sparkling rhinestone studs, and graphic designs.

If you love the look of elegant white-tipped Frenchies, yet still want to elevate your look, here are 12 nail art ideas for a set that’s anything but basic.

1 Chrome French Tips @nailsideasmagazine If you love a more traditional French manicure, subtly switch things up with a the simple addition of a high-shine chrome finish. You’ll maintain the same essential look, but it’ll read more modern.

2 Crystal Clear 3D Details @_byalyssa_ Consider adding some subtle 3D details for a minimal mani moment that has major star quality.

3 Sweet Swirls @disseynails Next time you’re looking to take things up a notch, work in some whimsical swirls that feel both fun and fresh.

4 Pretty Pearl Adornments @nailedbykimlie “Pearlcore nail art” has been having its main character moment in recent months, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter getting in on the fun. You can, too, but incorporating tiny pearl details for a pop star-approved set.

5 Luxe Croc Print Tips @sansungnails You’re sure to make a lasting statement by dabbing a bold crocodile print effect on each tip.

6 Unexpected Nail Cuffs @anouknailedit These unexpected nail cuffs painted with pure white polish are a sleek, understated alternative to a French manicure. Give them a try whenever you want something different, but not too out there.

7 Pearlescent Oyster Nails @badbrignails Why not create a pearlescent effect on your French tips with an oyster-inspired texture? After all, even Kylie Jenner co-signed the look.

8 Invisible Frenchies @brushedbyb_ These barely-there outlined Frenchies — otherwise referred to as “invisible” French nails” — exude a clean and minimalistic aesthetic.

9 White Flames @amyle.nails Match your fiery personality and outfit by replacing your simple white tips with edgy flames instead.

10 Tonal Ribbon Decals @nailsbymarlene.b Take cues from stars like Emily Ratajkowski and add on some oversized ribbon decals to your next lengthy French tip mani. Coquettecore much?

11 Glazed Ombré Fade @nailsbyzola For the loyal “glazed donut” manicure stans who want to incorporate French tips, this faded ombré nails is it.

12 Glitter-Lined Edges @nailss_go As if the unique, squarish shape her wasn’t interesting enough, accentuating each edge with some rose-tinted glitter makes the finished product so special.