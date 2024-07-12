In recent months, Kylie Jenner has been on a total minimal manicure movement.

Case in point? She’s not only been a fan of ultra-short, square-shaped tips, but has recently rocked simple shades of glossy pink, milky off-white, classic cherry red, skin tone-matching beige, pearly neutral, and the like. However, it seems the vibes are shifting...

Her most recent mani is not only a different nail shape, but an entirely different aesthetic than before — and what Jenner herself says is the start of her “fun nails era.” Color me obsessed.

Kylie’s Whimsical Floral Nail Art

On July 11, the youngest Jenner sister took to Instagram stories and shared a few snaps of her latest nail art. Painted atop mid-length, almond-shaped nails coated in a sheer pink polish shade, she revealed colorful, unique flowers adorned every tip.

Using colors like white, orange, red, butter yellow, and two shades of blue, celeb-loved manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (who is known for creating Hailey Bieber’s still-viral “glazed donut” nails) added a sense of whimsy to the pop art bouquet.

The result? A very cottagecore-inspired manicure that feels playful and fresh for The Kardashians reality star.

ICYWW, the cottagecore aesthetic is heavily inspired by nature and romanticizes simple moments like running barefoot in the grass (with a pretty dress on, of course).

When it comes to cottagecore nail art, flowers are surely a major inspiration alongside other popular motifs to the aesthetic like adorable strawberries, picnic-esque gingham print, tiny mushrooms, and the like.

The Khy founder may be the most recent A-lister to be obsessed with the cottagecore aesthetic, but she isn’t the only one trying more subdued looks lately.

Most recently, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the early July holiday weekend in a very relaxed, off-duty ’fit (complete with a raffia sun hat and flip flops). Not long before that, supermodel Elsa Hosk took the cottagecore vibes to the beach in a dainty, pale blue bikini with florals and frills.

She’s In Her Cottagecore Beauty Era

Since her earliest days in the spotlight, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has always been associated with full-beat, full-coverage glam looks. In recent years, however, the young entrepreneur has evolved her signature look to be much more minimal, glowy, and low-key.

Her latest flower-filled mani moment only further cements that she’s firmly in her sweet cottagecore beauty era.