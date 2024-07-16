In the ever-evolving world of beauty, food (and specifically fruits) have served up some serious inspo.
Case in point? Last summer was no doubt taken over by the “strawberry girl” aesthetic, with makeup, manicures, and sweet-smelling perfumes to match. Those with a red obsession fell for “cherry girl” nail art, and this past spring, A-listers like Sydney Sweeney fell in love with juicy “berry girl” glamour.
Now, in summer 2024, all things peachy are truly taking over.
For one, the “peach fuzz” happens to be one of the biggest hair color trends this season, no doubt inspired by Pantone’s color of the year. What’s more, warm orange-y pink blush tones are having their main character moment (mostly because they are flattering on literally *every* skin tone).
“Peach girl makeup” is also very much on the rise, with Kylie Jenner exclusively telling Bustle that “peach glazed lips” are her current fave go-to.
So if you’re planning to spritz on peach-scented perfumes and rock the color all summer long, why not apply the theme to your manicure, too?
Ahead, find some nail art inspiration that will take you through the carefree season.