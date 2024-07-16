In the ever-evolving world of beauty, food (and specifically fruits) have served up some serious inspo.

Case in point? Last summer was no doubt taken over by the “strawberry girl” aesthetic, with makeup, manicures, and sweet-smelling perfumes to match. Those with a red obsession fell for “cherry girl” nail art, and this past spring, A-listers like Sydney Sweeney fell in love with juicy “berry girl” glamour.

Now, in summer 2024, all things peachy are truly taking over.

For one, the “peach fuzz” happens to be one of the biggest hair color trends this season, no doubt inspired by Pantone’s color of the year. What’s more, warm orange-y pink blush tones are having their main character moment (mostly because they are flattering on literally *every* skin tone).

“Peach girl makeup” is also very much on the rise, with Kylie Jenner exclusively telling Bustle that “peach glazed lips” are her current fave go-to.

So if you’re planning to spritz on peach-scented perfumes and rock the color all summer long, why not apply the theme to your manicure, too?

Ahead, find some nail art inspiration that will take you through the carefree season.

1 Peachy Vertical Lines @anouknailedit If traditional Frenchies are much too simple for you, try these unique vertical lines instead. Mixing in peach and pink tones will make the final product so special.

2 Peachy French Tips @gelsbybry For a easygoing manicure that’s also classic — and feels fun and fresh in hot weather — trade your crisp white tips for peach-toned ones instead.

3 Vibrant Orange Ombré @avrnailswatches If you love vibrant popsicle shades, consider creating the orange-toned ombré manicure of dreams.

4 Peach-Toned Gingham Print @by_hayle_thecollective Dip your toe in the cottagecore craze with these light orange-toned gingham print nails.

5 Soft Orange Chrome @nailsbynicole.__ Give some basic peach-colored nails a cool girl upgrade with a mirror-like chrome finish that’s celebrity-approved.

6 3D Peach Blossom Details @nails_by_arlene The addition of 3D blossoms and super square edges will have all eyes on your colorful tips.

7 Minimal Pastel Peach Nail Cuffs @bagabieva_nails For the total mani minimalists who prefer to keep the color to a minimum, unexpected nail cuffs painted with a pastel peach polish are a fun way to switch things up.

8 Peach Sunset Aura Nails @brushedbyb_ You know those orange and peach-colored sunsets that define summer? Create a similar vibe on your nails with this glowing aura art.

9 Colorfully Groovy Swirls @thegspottt ICYMI, all things ’70s are very much in, making these yellow, orange, and chestnut brown groovy swirls a must for the warm months ahead.

10 Pretty “Peach Fuzz” Art @sansungnails Artists and nail art lovers alike are sure to be obsessed with this Pantone swatch inspired by 2024’s “peach fuzz” color of the year.

11 Y2K Airbrushed Art @disseynails K-beauty’s viral “blush nails” are so sweet and playful. This heart-covered option, in particular, is giving some seripous Y2K vibes as well.

12 Peach-Colored Daisy Design @by_hannahtaylor Create the prettiest manicure this season with a few statement nails painted in a playful peach daisy print.