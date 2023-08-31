Though Bridgerton Season 3 isn’t expected to arrive until later this year, it’s never too early to start brewing a warm cup of tea and tightening your corsets in anticipation. One of the ways you can prepare for the return of the steamy show is to figure out which regal, romantic, or royal character matches your zodiac sign once and for all. So if you’re waiting on the edge of your seat to see what secrets Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers will reveal next, at least you can use this list to channel your favorite member of Regency-era England’s high society in the meantime.

Everyone has a favorite Bridgerton character, but you might be surprised to discover that the character you love to live through vicariously might not be the persona you’re most spiritually connected with. To determine which character matches your zodiac, you need to know the personality traits your sign is most closely associated with first. If you’re a water sign, you’ll likely be represented by a sensitive, hopeless romantic type. If you’re an earth sign, you can expect your character to be headstrong, stable, and pragmatic. The kingdom’s most lofty and unpredictable personalities are the embodiment of air signs, while fire signs get to claim the most passionate and adventurous characters on the show. That being said, each sign has a character that’s specific to them, so to get a better understanding of how you would fit into London’s high society, make sure to revisit your birth chart before checking out this list.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX As the fiery leader of the zodiac, it’s not hard to understand why Aries and King George III are one and the same. A natural-born leader, the King refused to do what was expected of him and chose to make his own rules instead — a very Aries-like quality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Taureans are infamous for being stubborn, and Kate Sharma’s refusal to admit her feelings for Anthony proves she’s a bull at heart. She didn’t want to give into the societal expectations and get married either, but no Taurus can deny true love, not even Kate.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Geminis are some of the biggest gossips of the zodiac, and no one spills secrets about the members of London’s high society quite like Penelope Featherington. Not to mention, she really leans into the two-faced stereotype that Geminis often have to deal with, as she lives a double life as an innocent wallflower and the talebearing Lady Whistledown.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX A sweet and sensitive hopeless romantic, Edwina was so obsessed with finding her happy ending that she didn’t notice Anthony was in love with her sister the whole time. And because Cancer is one of the signs known to overlook red flags in a relationship, it’s fair to say the water sign and the younger Sharma sister have a lot in common.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX It’s a well-known fact among the members of London’s high society that Lady Danbury always hosts the first ball of the season, and there’s no sign that loves a party quite like Leo. The fire sign is also obsessed with appearances, and Lady Danbury wanted to be royal so badly that she was willing to marry a man she didn’t love just to reach a higher social status.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX As an overly organized sign, Virgos tend to have their own unique way of doing things. They like everything to be in tip-top shape, which is why Queen Charlotte gives off major Virgo energy. As a prominent member of the royal family, Queen Charlotte does whatever it takes to keep her kingdom, palace, and citizens in line — and it works every time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Libras love romance, and so does Daphne Bridgerton. The Duchess of Hastings also has the same natural charm, approachable nature, and alluring charisma that make Libras so endearing and pleasant to be around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Scorpios aren’t above sneaking around to get what they want, and neither is Portia Featherington. Her hunger for power gives her an intensity that not everyone can handle, and in true Scorpio fashion, the scheming mother isn’t afraid to use her sex appeal to nab a husband.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX As a sign that loves to travel, Sagittarians understand Colin Bridgerton’s need to traverse the Mediterranean better than anyone else. After all, Sags are fueled by passion, so you can’t expect the fire sign to stay in one place for long, not even one that lives in a palace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Once Capricorns set their minds on something, they refuse to let anything stand in the way of achieving their goals. They also have a tendency to repress their emotional side, which Simon Basset can relate to. When we first meet the heartthrob, he has no interest in finding love — all he cares about is dealing with his father’s estate. Real Cap energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Much like Aquarians, Eloise Bridgerton has an eccentric spirit that not everyone understands. She yearns for a world where she doesn’t have to follow the expectation of being married off and has a curiosity about how the lower class lives, which likely stems from the air sign’s innate humanitarian interests.