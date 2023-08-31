Though Bridgerton Season 3 isn’t expected to arrive until later this year, it’s never too early to start brewing a warm cup of tea and tightening your corsets in anticipation. One of the ways you can prepare for the return of the steamy show is to figure out which regal, romantic, or royal character matches your zodiac sign once and for all. So if you’re waiting on the edge of your seat to see what secrets Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers will reveal next, at least you can use this list to channel your favorite member of Regency-era England’s high society in the meantime.
Everyone has a favorite Bridgerton character, but you might be surprised to discover that the character you love to live through vicariously might not be the persona you’re most spiritually connected with. To determine which character matches your zodiac, you need to know the personality traits your sign is most closely associated with first. If you’re a water sign, you’ll likely be represented by a sensitive, hopeless romantic type. If you’re an earth sign, you can expect your character to be headstrong, stable, and pragmatic. The kingdom’s most lofty and unpredictable personalities are the embodiment of air signs, while fire signs get to claim the most passionate and adventurous characters on the show. That being said, each sign has a character that’s specific to them, so to get a better understanding of how you would fit into London’s high society, make sure to revisit your birth chart before checking out this list.