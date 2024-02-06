Pink nail polish will always be a vibe, no matter the season. Long before Barbiecore was even a thing, the color had a chokehold on millions of folks who love all things coquette (before coquettecore was a trend, too).

Besides, there are countless shades of pink to play with — including fuchsia, pastel, bubblegum, and neon. So whether you’re into minimal or maximalist manicures, the color pink is fair play.

It’s All About Pink Polish

From sheer pink nails that scream “old money” to bright, watermelon-colored tips that are loud luxe, there is truly a shade of pink polish for every mood.

Think Pink: “Barbie pink was definitely a go-to this summer, but as a pink lover myself, I love it year-round. A pink French tip with a full-coverage chrome is so chic.” — manicurist Rachel Joseph on pink chrome nails

Pretty Coquette Details

In line with 2024’s total pink obsession, other girly aesthetics have been steadily on the rise — namely, all things coquette.

A big part of the coquette trend is ribbons and bows. Not only have they been spotted on couture runways and red carpets alike, but itty bitty ribbons are dominating today’s mani trends and are sure to be a go-to nail adornment throughout the year.

18 Pink Nail Art Ideas

Whether you’re more of a pale blush balletcore stan or a hot magenta Barbiecore lover, keep scrolling for pink nail art ideas that are sure to inspire your next set.

1 Soft Girl Rose Quartz @sansungnails Rose quartz is known to be the perfect crystal for empowering self-love — and this marbled pink manicure is sure to bring those same vibes to your nails.

2 Barbiecore Croc Print @brushedbyb_ Tap the trendy crocodile print manicure trend beloved by Hailey Bieber by getting the luxe handbag-inspired design in a vibrant shade of hot pink.

3 Hot Pink Micro French Tips @anouknailedit For a classic mani that stands the test of time yet still has an individual flair, try some micro Frenchies in your favorite shade of pink.

4 Y2K Holographic Flames @brushedbyb_ Bring some serious heat to your look with these holographic pink nails that feature Y2K-inspired flame designs — which cutely curl into a heart — on every single nail.

5 Fiery Two-Toned Ombré @avrnailswatches File this fiery red and fuchsia ombré manicure under the nail polish color combination you need to recreate ASAP.

6 3D Fuschia French Tips @beautyonmex For nail lovers who live for a “more is more” manicure, this 3D-textured French set features extra-long, coffin-shaped nails with hot pink chrome tips.

7 Elegant Pearl-Lined Frenchies @sansungnails This blush pink mani — with its pearl and 3D bow accents — is a work of art, and the epitome of coquette nails.

8 Abstract Pink Lines @nailslpc.xo Go for a groovy, abstract version of French nails with a set like this, which features swirled, double-lined tips in pink and white polish.

9 Two-Tone Pink Chrome Frenchies @bycheznails Take your chrome nail obsession to the next level by pairing it with French tips, which will allow you to stare down at two different shades of mirrored pink. Swoon.

10 XXL Pink Drink-Inspired Set @xxelenaolivaresxx Alongside ribbons, strawberries are the ultimate coquette addition to any manicure. This Pink Drink-inspired set is perfect for the Starbucks-obsessed.

11 Skittle Nails @beautyspace_charlotte Not sure which shade of pink lacquer to go with? Try the Harry Styles-approved Skittle nail trend with five of your fave hues.

12 Minimal Pink Swirls @nailsandbeautybytegan These simple pink swirls painted atop a neutral base is a look that’s easy to recreate — and an ideal design for the mani minimalist.

13 Shimmering Bubble Bath Nails @anouknailedit If you happen to love the look of “bubble bath” nails, try topping the shade with some soft pink shimmer for a simple manicure that will beautifully catch the light.

14 Layered Heart Design @jadeandpolished Wear your heart on your sleeve — er, your almond-shaped tips — by painting this design on a few statement nails.

15 Neon Pink Aura Art @disseynails Aura nails are still one of the trendiest designs out there. Rock it with hot pink in the center to really turn heads.

16 Romantic Watercolor Nails @samrosenails Made with a color palette of vibrant pink, white, and fuchsia nail polish colors, this watercolor-inspired mani is an artistic masterpiece.

17 3D Balletcore Manicure @yayanailz For a more maximalist ballet-inspired manicure, this baby pink set is adorned with 3D ribbons and lines that mimic the look of ballet slipper laces.

18 Bedazzled Frenchies @brittsnailss Make a basic set of pink French tips shine by adding some glittering rhinestones to each nail, which will effectively transform it into a 3D mani.