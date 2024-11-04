This week might feel particularly stressful, and you can blame Daylight Savings Time, the lingering effects of the new moon in Scorpio, or the fact that you haven’t cleaned your makeup brushes in [REDACTED] weeks. Relax, you’re human!

It’s always a good time to hit pause and go through your makeup bag. Don’t feel bad about getting rid of products that don’t work for you — I don’t care if it was expensive, it’s breaking you out!

Now’s a great time to really pamper your skin after a few days of heavy duty Halloween makeup. Double-cleansing, overnight masks, and hydrating serums are just what the skin doctor ordered.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions on how to honor your birth chart as well as your bathroom cabinet. Be sure to check both your sun and rising signs!

I know you love a scrub, but try a chemical exfoliant. The right one can give you an amazing glow.

When things feel frantic, calm the chaos with easy products that don’t require touch ups.

It’s time to lighten up — literally. If you’re feeling a bit blah, some highlighter can brighten your vibe.

Sometimes it’s easier to share the load. Invite a friend over for a wine and makeover night.

Savor the moments when the spotlight is on you, and remember how it feels when self-doubt tries to creep in.

When you get antsy, remember to breathe. This is not the time to pick up your tweezers

Set the scene before you start getting ready. Use fragrance to manifest the perfect beauty vibe.

Put your phone in another room, pick a soothing playlist, and treat yourself to the ultimate spa day.

Fortune favors the bold. Book a manicure and ask your nail tech to pick out a color.

It’s OK to admit when you don’t know how to do something. Ask your friend for an eyeliner tutorial.

Keep things simple with a streamlined routine that focuses on hydration — remember to sip plenty of water, too.

Switch up your routine. If you’ve had your eye on a beauty product for a while, this is officially your sign to buy it.