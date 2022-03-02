The Bachelor is hurtling toward its finale on March 14, meaning it’s about that time when viewers start workshopping their last batch of theories about who Clayton Echard ends up with. But the producers aren’t making it easy. As Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted in February, “This season’s finale of #TheBachelorABC is totally spoiler-proof. No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over…” True, no one really knows — not even Bachelor Nation spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve, who admitted he’s not sure who Clayton picks in the end. He does tease a pretty wild twist, but more on that later.

Ahead of fantasy suites, one trailer revealed that Clayton was intimate with multiple women (OK) and shared that fact with both of them (not OK — read the unwritten Bachelor rules, sir). But in an interview with E! News, the former football player revealed that he does, indeed, “find love” despite all the chaos. So, with all that information in mind... how might it all go down between Clayton, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey? Here are some of the swirling theories about Clayton’s Bachelor finale, ranging from the logical to the totally out-there.

Clayton Will Change His Mind And Pursue A Different Contestant

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Even if this Bachelor finale is “spoiler-proof,” there’s still some historical precedent we can pull from to make predictions. Like Peter Weber and Arie Luyendyk Jr. before him, Clayton could theoretically propose to one woman but change his mind because he loves someone else. Knowing how Clayton feels from that trailer, it seems plausible that his feelings for other women could jeopardize any engagement he enters.

A Rose Is Rejected

Instead of Clayton changing his mind, what if one of the women does? In the Feb. 28 trailer, many tears are spent on the fact that Clayton’s in love with multiple women. “I shouldn’t have to ask my future husband to not sleep with somebody else,” Susie says. Perhaps his ultimate No. 1 choice is so upset that they reject his rose altogether.

There’s A Relationship, But No Engagement

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph left their season together, but not engaged. Ditto for Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell. Yes, both of those relationships got fairly rocky after filming, but still — it’s a possibility that lines up with Clayton’s promise that he found love on the show.

This also tracks with Reality Steve’s prediction. Light spoilers ahead: In a Feb. 22 blog post, the Bachelor Nation expert said he felt “confident reporting” a few key tidbits he’d been told about the season, including the fact that it would “not have a traditional ending” and “there was no finality to the season in Iceland.” That still leaves things pretty open-ended for your theories, of course. Maybe Clayton reconnects with someone during After the Final Rose?

Clayton Will Get A Round 2

Redditor u/Elephant_homie posited a truly out-there ending — that Clayton might get another season of The Bachelor if the hurt feelings between Gabby, Rachel, and Susie prove to be too much for an actual engagement. “Because of that love from [the producers] (that I still don't understand), and all 3 are still gonna dump him, he's going to get a second chance at love,” the user writes. Commenters were pretty terrified at the thought, and if you’re one of the many who still don’t understand Clayton’s appeal, you also won’t like this possibility. But this has happened before — with Brad Womack, who helmed Season 11 and Season 15. But according to u/Elephant_homie’s theory, Clayton’s seasons would be back to back.