Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline Includes So Many Duets

In October, after their respective divorces, they both appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed Drake’s song “Hotline Bling." Though they weren't overtly obvious, fans couldn't help but notice their palpable chemistry.

Later that month, Stefani and Shelton were seen leaving a Halloween Party together, further sparking dating rumors. Then, E! released some exclusive pictures where the couple could be seen holding and hugging each other at another Halloween Party. It was getting harder and harder to deny that something was going on.

Then, in an interview for "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," Seacrest asked Stefani about the Halloween pictures. Stefani didn't immediately confirm their relationship, but she joked that she "thinks he's hot," and proceeded to explain how they got close. "To be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time," she said about their respective divorces. Then, reps for Shelton confirmed to E! News that the singers were indeed together.