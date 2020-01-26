Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline Includes So Many Duets NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for about five years now, so it's safe to say that things are pretty serious
(after all, they . But prior to their engagement, the couple gave fans plenty of inside looks at their relationship, from social media posts and song collaborations to red carpet appearances and public performances. are engaged)
Still, it's important to remember that the pair's friendship predates their relationship, and their road to love includes the time they spent on
The Voice set, a Drake cover on national television, and even Halloween parties. Here, we break down Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship timeline — from The Voice, to the Instagram posts where they both agreed on forever. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
In July, Shelton and Miranda Lambert filed for divorce.“ This is not the future we envisioned,”
they announced in an official statement to the Associated Press. "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter" Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Not a long time later,
Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale. In a joint statement, they explained that, "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment." NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
In October, after their respective divorces, they both appeared on
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed Drake’s song “Hotline Bling." Though they weren't overtly obvious, fans couldn't help but notice their palpable chemistry.
Later that month,
Stefani and Shelton were seen leaving a Halloween Party together, further sparking dating rumors. Then, E! released some exclusive pictures where the couple could be seen holding and hugging each other at another Halloween Party. It was getting harder and harder to deny that something was going on.
Then, in an interview for "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," Seacrest asked Stefani about the Halloween pictures. Stefani didn't immediately confirm their relationship, but she joked that she "thinks he's hot," and proceeded to explain how they got close. "To be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time," she said about their respective divorces. Then,
reps for Shelton confirmed to E! News that the singers were indeed together.
Seven months later, Stefani posted their
first picture together on her Instagram. The caption — "[heart emoji] him." At that time, Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert and Stefani was still with her husband, Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Shelton were just friends.
With nothing to hide, posts on social media became more and more frequent — and funny.
Stefani shared a picture on Twitter where Shelton seems to be biting her shoulder. A weird modality of PDA, but still endearing. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Stefani and Shelton made their red carpet debut as a couple at the
Vanity Fair 2016 Oscars afterparty. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
In May 2016, they released what would be their first musical collaboration, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Adam Levine, who got to see the relationship flourish as he worked with the couple,
joked in an interview with Howard Stern that they were “so in love it's disgusting.” The Maroon 5 singer added, “I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man. I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife — this is a whole other level of vomit. They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”
Later that year, they released another song together, called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." In December,
they performed it together, showing just how much in love they were.
In May 2019,
Ellen DeGeneres gave Shelton a giant clock with a picture of him and Stefani as an encouragement for him to propose to his girlfriend.
"So you're saying ...there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her? You're saying with this clock," he responded after accepting the gift, joking that he was making it Stefani's responsibility.
"Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this, she'll ask you," DeGeneres promised.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
On Jan. 24, Stefani and Shelton released a very sweet
music video for "Nobody But You," where they share glimpses of their sweet relationship: cuddling up, eating french fries together, and playing with Shelton's dog. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
After 5 years together, Stefani and Shelton took to their respective Instagram accounts on Oct. 27 to announce their engagement. "@blakeshelton yes please!" the No Doubt singer wrote alongside a photo of them kissing as she flashed her brand new ring. Shelton shared the same photo to his feed, thanking his fiancée for bringing some light to what's so far been a less-than-fantastic year. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020," he wrote. "And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"
