If you’re a TV fan, you’re probably pretty used to the Emmys routine by now: Gather up some snacks, get comfy, and — with any luck — cap off your Sunday night with the vicarious satisfaction of your favorite shows and actors winning big.

On most levels, this year’s show won’t be too different — but for planning purposes, you should probably know that the 2022 Emmys will fall on Monday, Sept. 12, instead of the typical Sunday. (This happened back in 2018, too, due to a football conflict on NBC — and it’s the same case this year.) Aside from this year’s Emmys now taking place on a work or school night, you may be wondering about the rest of the evening’s schedule. Specifically, how long are the 2022 Emmys?

The NBC broadcast is set to last three hours, starting at 8 p.m. ET and ending at 11 p.m. ET — so if everything sticks to schedule, you’re looking at three hours, which is standard for the ceremony. (You can watch on TV or stream live on Peacock, BTW.)

Of course, if you care enough about these shows and celebrities to watch them at the show, there’s a good chance you also want to watch all the glam arrivals and interviews on the red carpet. In this case, you’ll want to watch or stream the red carpet as well — either on TV with E! News, or via YouTube livestream by People and Entertainment Weekly. Both events begin at 6 p.m. ET, so you can enjoy two extra hours’ worth of fashion and (here’s hoping) the kind of chaos only live events can provide.

So now, you know how long the 2022 Emmys broadcast will be — and can plan your snack run accordingly. But which shows and celebs will be dominating that runtime? Succession and Ted Lasso lead the drama and comedy categories, respectively, so each show has the chance to do pretty well (or even sweep it all up!) in its arena.

Neither series is a stranger to the Emmys, but there are also plenty of first-time nominees to get excited about — like Squid Game and Abbott Elementary, which both quickly amassed massive fan followings upon premiering. And as we say hello to potential winners, the 2022 Emmys will also mark the last ceremony for several shows that recently ended their run — such as Ozark and Killing Eve.