If you haven’t already been soaking in the springtime glow, you’ll feel plenty of magic ahead of the April 2022 full moon, which illuminates the skies on April 16. La luna is sashaying into the socialite air sign Libra, sprinkling a bit of romance and optimism into our lives. This lunation is also called the Pink moon, referring to the time of year in which the pink moss phlox blossoms, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. But the blooming of the rosy perennials isn’t the only reason for a burst of hopefulness. It’s accompanied by a special conjunction by Neptune and Jupiter, spelling harmony and balance for a select few zodiac signs least affected by the April 2022 full Pink moon.

In astrology, full moons designate more than just the brightest and fullest point in the lunar cycle — it’s also a time for reaping rewards. On the other hand, the luminary also heralds intense emotions and a bit of lunar drama. Since the moon ingresses into relationship-oriented Libra, expect to shift your focus on the power dynamics in your relationships. While Libra zodiac signs are fair and diplomatic, their neutrality can come off as non-confrontational, which is why the air sign has earned a reputation for being a bit passive — so this lunation is about how you show up in your relationships.

“As the first full moon of this astrological year, there is an opportunity here to clean up, release and let go of an internal or external struggle in order to set the groundwork for more stability and authenticity moving forward,” Noush, astrologer for Girl And Her Moon, tells Bustle.

But the enchantment doesn’t end there. Dreamy Neptune and lucky Jupiter — both stationed in mystical water sign, Pisces — form a once-in-a-lifetime conjunction on Apr. 12, charming the collective to speak their biggest goals into existence. This celestial hookup will inspire some to channel their inner Sabrina Spellman to materialize their dream life. If you’re one of the lucky few who will breeze by during the full moon, you may want to get clear on what that lifestyle looks like.

This lunar event may point out some of the relationship struggles, which can be intense for some. But for the others, it’s all about making magic. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the April 2022 full Pink moon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is all about your inner child, Gemini, so don’t be afraid to color outside of the lines and get in touch with your artistic side. Are you noticing any patterns in your current relationships that mirror those in your younger years? You may be called to revisit some friendship karma, so be ready to reflect on them and communicate your needs. “This full moon is a beautiful time to have honest conversations with friends and let them know your truth to build stronger and more meaningful connections moving forward,” says Noush. “There is also so much magic coming through in your career around this time, you might come upon opportunities to travel with friends or for leisure. I can highly recommend stepping into your playful spirit, getting out there and going on that adventure!”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) How the April 2022 full Pink moon affects Sagittarius zodiac signs Deep connection is on the horizon, Sagittarius, and it’s all thanks to the full moon moving into your house of friendships. Your independent side may struggle to ask for help from others, but you’ll learn in due time that the support from your community brings abundance. Take time to relate to others and don’t be afraid to ask your friends to share your posts that will help your business or creative projects. “If you have been too focused on your own joy in what you are creating or the hobbies you are involved in, this full moon can help you connect with friends or collaborators who can help you expand your dream and step into your true power,” says Noush. “There is wonderful support from your home and/or family in building a personal brand that is aligned to your higher goals!”