Here's Your April Horoscope

Proceed with caution in April as you enter the heart of eclipse season. Mercury turns retrograde in combative Aries on the first day of the month, challenging you to give more attention to your rushed decisions. Your impulses will lead to risky purchases and dangerous love affairs when Venus races through Aries on April 5. Reign in your passionate outbursts.

The total solar eclipse in Aries puts on a dazzling display on April 8, daring you to conquer your fears to become a better version of yourself. As you take charge of your destiny, don’t let the luxuries in others’ lives fuel senseless competition, especially once materialistic Taurus season begins on April 20.

Expect to release your heavy emotional burdens under the full moon in Scorpio on April 23. This intense and psychological lunation reveals what has held you back all along. Clear your mind, let go of the past, and you will have no trouble making straightforward decisions on April 25, when Mercury's backspin through Aries ends.

Venus is on the move again, magnifying your sensual and romantic energy when it rolls through Taurus on April 29. The next day, Mars returns home to firecracker Aries. Remember how good it feels to be alive. With renewed comfort and vigor, do what you love.

Happy birthday, Taurus!

Hustling and grinding to punish yourself for not being where you imagined you’d be will not pave a sustainable road to success. Reconsider your path in life and the promises you have made to yourself. The solar eclipse on April 8 will ensure that you move forward with the confidence to meet your own expectations.

The boost of energy and motivation you’ve been waiting for will kick in as action-planet Mars pushes you toward a new life direction on April 30. Trust your instincts.

Your resilience is tested by the solar eclipse on April 8, which challenges you to break the habit of holding yourself back. Stop acting against your best interest by resisting the measures that will set you free. Taurus season arrives on April 20, putting you in the limelight.

However, increasing tensions in your relationships will bring lessons about forgiveness. Let the people you love off the hook and free yourself from lingering regret. Your mistakes are behind you.

Let your competitors become your most valuable collaborators. Source inspiration from those you perceive to be a threat. Magic will occur when you release the burden of trying to make it on your own. Source strength from a community that wants to see you succeed, and your ambition will soar under the solar eclipse on April 8.

Not every thought needs to be shared. Keep your fiery opinions to yourself, or you might get lured into heated online debates by the end of the month.

Get back on your feet and assert a new beginning for your career. On April 5, if you have lost touch with your purpose, let Venus in Aries remind you of where your passion lies. When you rebuild your courage to forge your own path and stop seeking other’s approval, you will be unstoppable.

Standing up for what’s right will raise your glowing reputation, but engaging in bitter public disputes will damage it. Choose your battles wisely.

Mercury retrograde begins on April Fool’s Day, bringing opportunities to reflect on conversations you have with people who don’t share your values or beliefs. Strengthen your ability to communicate with those from different walks of life, and you will escape tense and opinionated debates in the future.

A chapter of deep healing is in store for you as the Scorpio full moon brings your childhood memories into focus on April 23. It’s time to release the grudges you hold toward your family members and liberate yourself from the past.

You deserve love, Virgo — even if you’re not “perfect.” Don’t turn down the affection and support that, deep down, you know you need. Seeing the world through a lens of suspicion is harming your intuition and optimism. Thankfully, the Scorpio full moon on April 23 will help you overcome your instinct to search for faults, flaws, and problems in your environment.

As the month winds down, avoid taking physical and financial risks. Cutting corners to get ahead is not worth the trouble it could cause.

Your experiences do not dictate your value. Free yourself from the burden of your pain that has shaped your self-worth. Lead with patience, kindness, and reassuring physical touch to ease arising disputes in your relationships. Look beyond your experiences to become a better listener and attentive lover.

The dominoes are falling into place, bringing magnificent outcomes to reward you for taking initiative. Ask someone on a date. Share your deepest fears with a trustworthy friend. Forgive the person who has wronged you.

Take care of yourself, Scorpio, even if that means shifting your priorities to accommodate your needs. Improve your lifestyle choices, and you will see rapid progress in your wellbeing. When you feel refreshed and rejuvenated, creating meaningful change in your work life will come with ease.

You will also see your romantic connections strengthen on April 19, when Venus moves into Taurus. Avoid acting recklessly as the month winds down. Unexpected injuries will throw a wrench in your plans.

The planets are lining up to instill you with passion and inspiration. Life can change in an instant. Expect sudden romantic encounters or the start of a new and fulfilling creative project. Beginning on April 5, Venus dares you to open your heart to love and reminds you of the importance of showing affection to the right people.

As you apply yourself to your career goals, be diligent even if progress is slow. Pursue your interests fearlessly and savor the moment as good things fall into place.

Has your patience been short and your temper quick? Mending your relationships by soothing tensions with family members will bring a restorative start to the month. Let the healing spirit of the Scorpio full moon inspire you to release long-held grudges on April 13. Do not let the actions of former friends prevent you from opening your heart to new people and experiences.

A date, creative project, new hobby, or luxurious treat may be just what you need to stoke your passions again.

Change your outlook to change your life. Monumental shifts occurring in April will help you identify where you have reacted prematurely. Acknowledge your missteps; don’t be too stubborn. As you take root in a deeper awareness of your core values, you will rise above other people’s inaccurate judgments toward you.

However, as the month nears its end, expect to attract opposition simply for being yourself and speaking your mind. Don’t be too hasty or aggressive to prove your courage.

You are more self-sufficient than you realize, Pisces. Assert your desires, but love yourself enough to avoid being influenced by external validation. On April 8, a powerful solar eclipse will remind you of your worth.

You may feel tempted to abandon a great idea just because someone else doesn’t believe in your vision. Let Taurus season, which begins on April 20, motivate you to stick to your plans. Push toward your financial goals and maintain a confident attitude. What’s the worst that could happen?