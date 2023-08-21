Do you feel that energy in the air? No, it’s not the early signs of fall — it’s Mercury retrograde, back to wreak havoc on all things travel, tech, and communication. The planet will be in retrograde from Aug. 23 until Sept. 14, so if the vibes seem seriously off, it’s not just you. Though some zodiac signs will feel its effects more than others, every sign will be impacted by the cosmic event in some way, shape, or form. To help you prepare for the chaos, this August 2023 Mercury retrograde horoscope breaks down everything that’s in store for your sign these next few weeks.

Since Mercury is the planet associated with messages, communication, and travel, Mercury retrograde often interferes with these things the most. However, each sign will feel the effects of the retrograde in a specific aspect of their life, such as work, relationships, family, and home. The aspect that affects you depends on which house the planet will be stationing retrograde in on your chart. If you’re not prepared for the madness, this period may feel completely out of your control. But if you know what to expect, you can face the infamous cosmic event head-on and hopefully come out of it (relatively) unscathed. Here, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares everything you need to know about how the upcoming retrograde will impact your sign, so you can brace yourself for the challenges that lie ahead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images According to Gerdes, this retrograde will affect Aries’ sixth house of health and daily routines the most, so you may feel the need to reevaluate your schedule and make adjustments to support your health to feel more energized. The fire sign within you may also feel extra activated this retrograde, but remember to “keep cool in your conversations” and be patient with others, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) YorVen/E+/Getty Images Don’t be afraid to let your creative energy flow, dear Taurus. According to Gerdes, this retrograde period will be a “beautiful time for you to double down on your creative projects,” which means now is the time to revisit that project you never finished. But don’t get too wrapped up in your creative endeavors, because the astrologer warns you may forget about other responsibilities as a result.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) skynesher/E+/Getty Images This retrograde won’t be easy for you, Gemini, especially if you’re remodeling your house or completing a DIY project. That’s because the cosmic event will highlight matters of the home and family, but don’t forget to focus your energy on yourself as well. Per Gerdes, you’ll want to use this time to reassess your “inner world” and “address what has been hidden” to gain a different perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) vorDa/E+/Getty Images Cancers should expect to be in touch with their nostalgic side this retrograde — but really, what else is new? According to Gerdes, there’s a chance your relationship with your siblings will be impacted, you’ll feel the need to reevaluate your neighborhood, or you’ll find yourself reminiscing about a former home. “You could also be reassessing your community, including your friend circle,” the astrologer says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images “If [Leo] season left you feeling introspective and introverted, Venus stationing direct will provide an energy boost,” says Gerdes. With this newfound energy, you can revisit your values, treat yourself to some self-care, and let your curiosity guide you to “form new connections or explore undiscovered places in your neighborhood,” per the expert.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Edwin Tan /E+/Getty Images Mercury retrograde will take place in your sign, which means the next few weeks are gonna be rough, dear Virgo. But it won’t be all bad, because according to Gerdes, the cosmic event will also inspire a new chapter — one that likely involves a “new relationship with yourself or a personal, authentic rebrand.” Just in time for fall! “While your relationships and the ways you relate to others are shifting, this retrograde is a returning to pieces of yourself,” remarks the expert. “You could find yourself shifting the ways you communicate.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) ingwervanille/Moment/Getty Images With Mercury retrograde stimulating Libras’ 12th house, this may inspire the air sign to explore its “subconscious beliefs,” and encourage “sublimated feelings to make themselves known.” Because Mars will also be in your sign, you might feel the need to let out “withheld feelings.” This can be good for you — just be cautious of your delivery.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) vorDa/E+/Getty Images Get ready to reevaluate your friendships, Scorpio, because this retrograde is bound to have an impact on your house of networks. “You’re likely to explore the investments of your energy and your friend groups,” says Gerdes. “Where is the support — both in giving and receiving? Are there new networks or communities you’re curious to explore? This is a great time for broadening your horizons and taking a risk towards a new activity that has been calling to you.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) visualspace/E+/Getty Images Though Mercury retrograde is typically associated with bad luck, this event may bring good things for your house of career, Sagittarius. “This can be a time of intense focus on your work and revising professional goals,” explains Gerdes. “You could find yourself revisiting groups or contacts from the past. It’s a powerful time to connect and say ‘yes’ to that random networking event.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Anderson Coelho/E+/Getty Images Don’t be surprised if this retrograde doubles as back-to-school season for you, dear Capricorn, as Gerdes shares you’re likely to “invest your energy into a course or explore your options for higher learning.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Wayakorn Neamklin/E+/Getty Images Aquarians have a lot on their plates this retrograde. Not only are they “on the precipice of big personal change,” but they’ll likely find themselves either involved in a legal matter or reevaluating investments as well. These aspects may also affect long-term partners, making them even harder to escape.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images Relationships are up in the air this retrograde, dear Pisces. According to Gerdes, things may come up with your current partner, or old relationships could resurface. You might also “reconsider the investments (business or romantic) you’ve already made.” This could include renegotiating a contact or altering your responsibilities in a partnership as well.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer