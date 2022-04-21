Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 21, 2022.

With Taurus season now underway and the moon stationed in hardworking Capricorn today, there’s some juicy energy in the air to take advantage of if we’re in the mood to be productive. In the early a.m., la luna meets up with the sun in determined Taurus, followed by a meeting with ambitious Mars in creative Pisces. Under this cosmic combination, we can expect a nice mix of motivation and creativity to tap into, helping us bring our plans or dreams to life.

Towards the latter part of the day, the Capricorn moon receives some tension from wounded Chiron in Aries, which reminds us not to be too hard on ourselves. This Moon-Chiron aspect also encourages us to not let past failures or setbacks get in the way of what we’re aiming to achieve now.

By late tonight, the moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. With the help of this planetary pairing, we’re called to take a new or creative approach to reach a goal or put a plan into action. While change can be often hard to do, this Moon-Uranus combo should actually make it easier. As eclipse season is here, and bringing a ton of new developments with it, we’ll need to be as comfortable with change as possible.

It’s a good day for scheduling some quiet time for yourself. You’ll find that you’ll be able to get more done without constant interruptions or distractions deterring you.

If you’re feeling good today, why not share those upbeat vibes with others? Perhaps you you could spread a little light through social media or send some encouraging words to a friend.

Your intuition is as sharp as a tack today, especially when it comes to making a decision around your finances or your career. Don’t hesitate — go with what you’re feeling.

Positivity can be contagious today, so do your best to surround yourself with people that put you in a good mood. Establishing connections with some fun, new people is also encouraged.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or uninspired in your work life, you’re called to start doing something to change that. Restructuring your schedule or routine could be one option.

If it feels like your love life is starting to pick up, you’d be correct in making that assumption. Whether you’re single and looking or already partnered, take some time to enjoy the magic.

Instead of putting more tasks and responsibilities on your plate, what can you do to start taking some of those thing off? Honor your need for downtime. Ask others to pitch in.

You’re feeling the urge to brainstorm some new ideas. Whatever you come up with now could be something that’s both exciting and achievable. Be open to creative input from others.

You may be feeling the urge to upgrade your living situation or your home environment, especially if repairs are needed. Start putting together a budget so you can make it happen.

Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there today, whether it’s going after a new opportunity or finding new love. You’re encouraged to take a chance. You’ll never know where it might lead.

If you need to take a time out today, don’t feel guilty about it. You don’t have to look for excuses to take a break, you’ll have a good sense about whether something is truly worth your time.

Teamwork is the thing that will get your dreams to work. Keep this in mind as you take the next steps towards a goal or plan. You don’t need to go it alone. You’ve got people in your corner.

