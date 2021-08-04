These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Confront Their Fears Under August's New Moon

With Leo season in full throttle, you can count on the lion’s passionate energy to gain momentum as we progress further into the lion’s territory with a super lucky lunation. The August 2021 new moon will take hold on August 8 at 9:50 a.m EST (6:50 a.m. PST) in the courageous and lively zodiac sign of Leo. Expect the vibes to be lush with abundance, as this lunation falls on the same day as the lucky “lion’s gate portal,” which signifies the time when our brightest star, Sirius (aka our Spiritual sun), ingresses in alignment with our sun. It’s considered one of the luckiest days of the year, making it the perfect time to manifest our ultimate desires. While this lunation is set to bring bouts of creative sparks, it comes with its own sets of challenges, too. For the zodiac signs most affected by the August 2021 new moon, this means overcoming your reluctance to share your talents with others and embrace the lion’s heartening affirmations.

New moons in astrology signify a clean slate. And, this lunation will ask us to review our current habits, set new intentions, and do away with what doesn’t serve us anymore. That said, August’s new moon will hold the key to garnering confidence in our creative pursuits and help us ditch the nasty habit of doubting ourselves. “The new moon in Leo arrives to teach us that we are all deserving of being seen and our desires fully acknowledged,” Ellen Bowles, astrologer, ancestral healer, and co-author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide To Life, tells Bustle. And if you tend to hide your creative talents due to fear, lack of encouragement, or modesty, you’ll be shoved outside your comfort zone.

Don’t get me wrong, the Leo new moon will be a lucky lunation nonetheless, even if you’ll have to shed some layers to get there. Being moved to harness your full capabilities can seem overwhelming at first, but if you’re one of the few zodiac signs the August 2021 new moon will affect the most, read on to find out how to conquer your challenges and bask in Leo’s courageous and crafty glory.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ll be called to embrace your most authentic self during this lunation, Leo, but not before you shed some skin. “The sun, moon, and Mercury meet up in your sign to usher in a new way of being. Over the past few months, you may have noticed things that were not in alignment for you may have started to fall away, or they may have completely crumbled,” Madi Murphy, astrologer and host of Cosmic RX Radio, tells Bustle. “Now’s the time to bring forward your purpose, passion, vitality, and vibrancy — lead with the heart.” While you’re adored for your generosity, remember that your health and stability matter. Take this time to focus on your needs for once — it’s OK to be selfish in that way sometimes.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re headed for some serious surprises, Virgo, and that’s because this powerful new moon forms a conjunct aspect with your ruling planet, Mercury. “Pay attention to the big ideas or moments of clarity you are having now,” says Murphy. “You may have something revealed to you or something come out into the light that changes everything.” While this colossal fire energy (thanks to the new moon being in Leo) bestows passion to all zodiac signs, you’ll find it especially valuable to ditch your to-do lists right now. Let spontaneous Leo help you tap into your inner child so that you can put your wild and seemingly impractical dreams into motion. You could impress yourself with a few new tricks up your sleeve — but only if you’re open to it.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Between Saturn and Jupiter both retrograding into your territory and the double full moon in Aquarius (better known as a full Blue Moon), you’re probably teetering on the edge of burnout. “Uranus, your ruling planet, is very active under this new moon, which means you may receive some information that changes something you were once very certain about,” says Murphy. With all this change in the air asking you to do away with old habits, such as being overly choosy with who you open up to and stifling your innovative ideas with a fear of judgment, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed. And who can blame you? You’re a fixed air sign — but an air sign nonetheless, and you have the grit, tenacity, and authenticity to transmute this chaotic energy in a way that helps you make progress. Open yourself up to sharing your art or innovations with new people or join a community for budding artists as a way to move your creative future forward.