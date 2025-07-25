Here’s Your August Horoscope

Peaceful problem-solving is your driving force in August. When fiery Mars steps into cool and diplomatic Libra on Aug. 6, your actions may be stalled by indecision, but your patience will create win-win solutions.

Prioritize grace and tact over speed, and you could bring your team to the finish line by Aug. 9, under the Aquarius full moon. Stay close to people who share your vision and champion your dreams.

Mercury turns direct in charismatic Leo on Aug. 11, ending its backspin that forced you to take a deeper look at yourself. Misunderstandings are clearing, reigniting your confidence to speak up. Share what’s got you inspired.

On Aug. 22, the Sun enters dutiful Virgo, bringing a productive and grounded energy. The Virgo new moon is only a step behind, rolling in on Aug. 23 to help you get your priorities in order. Minor adjustments to your lifestyle or routine could boost your efficiency, vitality, and satisfaction.

Venus rounds off the month with its bold arrival in theatrical Leo on Aug. 25, bringing passion, playfulness, and drama to your love life. Being your most colorful, authentic, and fun-loving self will attract love and admiration. Don’t dull your sparkle.

Happy birthday, Virgo!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Redefine how you show up in relationships. Love doesn’t have to be heated and passionate all the time; it can be calm and peaceful too. Initiate deep talks on how to bring balance to your commitments in love, business, or friendship. Renegotiate, express your needs, cooperate, and compromise. Wrapping up a group project may give you a reason to celebrate under the full moon on Aug. 9. But you may realize there is nothing left to connect you with your team or community. Not all endings have to be sad. Move on and trust that you’ll meet more friends and collaborators elsewhere. Disruptions could come in the form of a last-minute cancellation or your favorite coffee shop closing unexpectedly. You may not feel in control in late August, but this is an opportunity to make a change. Find a new local hotspot and try to be flexible.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Making smarter choices requires strong boundaries, discipline, and clarity. Take your time to find your groove in August. Your routine may need several adjustments before you find your momentum. Prepare to ruffle a few feathers by standing your ground. Break the habit of over-extending yourself like you did in the past. Ending patterns of people-pleasing isn’t easy, but you’ll feel lighter when you start to prioritize your happiness and definition of success. Completing a career milestone may inspire you to switch up your role or aim for a promotion. But more responsibility comes with less energy or time to indulge in your hobbies. Take a break before you launch into your next initiative. Keep your calendar open for a spontaneous date.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You’re all fired up in August. Be brave enough to take a creative or emotional risk. Pour your most vulnerable feelings into a masterpiece or flirt wildly and express yourself without restraint. As you unscramble your post-Mercury retrograde thoughts, release the beliefs and opinions that no longer ring true. An open mind and eagerness to listen and learn from others could lead to an unforgettable conversation. Make sure your nearest and dearest know you value their support. Ask for their help around the house, whether it’s tackling a decorating project or planning your next dinner party. Drama could erupt as the month nears its end. However, your warmth and affection could steer conversations in a softer direction. Be loving and gentle.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Tough talks with a family member or roommate could ultimately be good for you both. Reinforce your boundaries and be calm and considerate. This may be good practice for more difficult conversations that arise later. Splitting bills, sharing a secret, or paying off a debt may be more awkward and uncomfortable at first. But managing your responsibilities will get easier overall once Mercury turns direct on Aug. 11. The month takes a turn on Aug. 22 when Virgo season sharpens your mind. Rather than pitching your next idea, you may be the point person who tidies up the finishing touches on old projects. Be helpful, but avoid nitpicking with your corrections. A boost of confidence toward the end of the month may inspire you to make a luxury purchase. Treat yourself — you deserve it!

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Be the voice of reason, someone who is bold but fair when handling conflict. People trust and respect your point of view. Stick to the middle ground and help others reach a deeper understanding. When your love life takes center stage, practice what you preach. A breakthrough could lead to clarity, closure, or renewed expectations. Make sure you listen to your partner’s needs before declaring your own. Gradually, your values are becoming clearer. Unexpected social invitations will pressure you to make a mature decision: Spend or save? Sacrifices are necessary to create a strong financial future, but not always required. As of Aug. 25, when Venus ends the month in your sign, one thing's for sure: The party will be wherever you are.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) As work projects conclude, seize the opportunity to renegotiate your income. You may not get a raise, but you could be offered other company perks or benefits that put a pep in your step. Saying goodbye to a coworker or changing your routine may be bittersweet. However, as one chapter ends, a new one is ready to unfold, and it’ll arrive sooner than you expect. Soak up Virgo season’s productive energy on Aug. 22, and return to what you do best. Diligently working on a craft or skill (or simply putting your best foot forward) could lead to a surprising career offer. Brainstorm unconventional ways to monetize your talents.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) This August is about moving forward, but you shouldn’t place too much pressure on yourself. Perfection doesn’t exist, and sometimes, the best path is the one you’re already on. Changes in your love life will reveal incompatible relationships or a lover who’s ready for a permanent date night slot. Be honest about your feelings, desires, and where you see things going. Mid-month calls for rest and solitude. However, an afternoon nap may not be enough. Take a social media detox too. Disconnect, and you’ll find that your most brilliant ideas come to you when your mind is still and clear. The final week of the month may bring social invitations. Leave your cocoon and hit the town.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Motivation comes in waves. Don’t force your workflow; move at a pace that feels natural. Take time away from your responsibilities to rest and recharge, especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed, frustrated, or burned out. Consider therapy if you need more support. On Aug. 11, Mercury begins picking up speed, helping you clear up any public misunderstandings. But if the shame of your mistakes lingers, work on being kinder and more accepting of yourself. When inspiration strikes, work toward your goals by creating a meticulous plan. Remember, slow and steady wins the race. Collaborating with a team could bring unique challenges, but there is strength in numbers. By the end of the month, you could make important professional connections or rise as the leader of the pack.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Pitch, plan, and launch a group initiative. Bringing a like-minded team together to work toward one meaningful cause may have a tremendous impact on your community. Take the time to listen to everyone’s ideas. Someone might be an expert in areas where you are not. Your ambition soars during the second half of the month. A passion for adventure may keep you chasing greater horizons. However, the subtle nods of approval from those who admire your hustle will keep you motivated. When leadership roles open up, don’t feel guilty about switching focus and prioritizing your individual progress. Exploring educational avenues or travel could bring opportunities to fall in love —with a person, place, or life itself.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Receiving constructive criticism with grace will boost your reputation in August. Don’t lose your cool or get wrapped up in senseless competition. Stay in your lane and get laser-focused on your goals and ambitions. Mid-month, you’ll find clarity on the most efficient way to handle your finances. With practical concerns put aside, you can now begin planning your next travel adventure. Keep an eye out for last-minute openings on a yoga retreat or work trip that’s calling your name. A relationship could get intimate when you least expect it. Let someone in before the end of the month. Don’t miss the opportunity for a deeper emotional connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You may find yourself playing the role of mediator in early August. Keep conversations kind and balanced. Walk away if people cannot match your maturity and respect. A breakthrough could emerge around the Aquarius new moon on Aug. 9, clearing any confusion on what you want, but also what you need from your partner. Intimate conversations are in store. Ask for space or share your desires openly. Give your loved ones a chance to show up for you. Don’t race to fix your problems; ask for their support instead. Your love life will sweeten the moment you allow others to dote on you.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) This August brings dutiful energy, helping you balance the scales in your relationships. Reciprocity is important, Pisces. Offer your love to those who share your giving spirit. Show how much you care through meaningful acts of service. Get into a habit of asking the right people what you can do for them to avoid overstepping boundaries. Plans will run smoothly by mid-month, helping you get your work and well-being back on track. But stay light on your feet. Surprises may still be in store, forcing you to adjust your priorities or previous commitments. Make space for your passion projects and quality time with someone special.

