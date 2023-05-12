If you aren’t a fan of running even though you’ve tried so hard to get into it, go ahead and blame the stars. It’s possible that it simply isn’t the best type of cardio for your zodiac sign, so consider switching things up based on what astrology tells you is a better fit.

Each zodiac sign likes to express their energy in different ways, after all, says astrologer Stina Garbis. It explains why a Cancer will be drawn to a different type of cardio than an Aries, and vice versa. If you feel like a routine is too repetitive for your taste, or too strenuous, too dull, or too easy, think about the personality traits related to your zodiac sign — and use it as workout inspo.

According to astrologer Matthias Dettmann, the elemental makeup of your sign can also help determine what you’re looking for when it comes to fitness. Fire signs tend to like high-energy workout classes, earth signs are into all things grounding and methodical, air signs prefer variety and socialization, while water signs live for workouts that are calming and meditative.

There are so many different ways to get your cardio in, so don’t feel like you have to stick to one thing — especially if it doesn’t feel like you. Here, astrologers share the best type of cardio workout for each zodiac sign so you can refresh your routine.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Shutterstock

Aries is a cardinal fire sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action and energy, so you’ll have the best time in a cardio boxing class, like Rumble or FightCamp. “Aries likes to battle it out in a friendly environment full of competition and energy,” Garbis says. You’ll love learning new punch combos, being drenched in sweat, and pushing yourself as hard as you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Shutterstock

As a fixed earth sign, Taurus has strong stay-at-home energy, so go ahead and cancel your gym membership in favor of doing cardio-based yoga workouts on YouTube. “Taurus loves being in touch with deep breathing and full body sensual stretching,” Garbis says. Try a power yoga routine to get your heart rate up — and then enjoy your proximity to the shower and a fresh pair of sweatpants. If you do want to venture out, go for a hot yoga cardio class, like CorePower Yoga.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Shutterstock

According to Garbis, Geminis are mutable air signs ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and transportation — so if any sign is going to be into running, it’s you. Geminis enjoy running on the treadmill, practicing sprints, and popping outside for a long-distance jog. To play up your Gemini ways, keep your mind active the entire time by using a running app so you can work on your pace and better your time. A podcast won’t hurt, either.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Shutterstock

Since Cancers love to stay close to the water, see if you can gather your besties for a rousing game of beach volleyball. “With their cardinal water energy ruled by the moon, they would love some friendly competition with people they love,” Garbis says.

If the beach isn’t an option, try rowing. According to Dettmann, Cancers are nurturing and sensitive, so you might enjoy the repetitive, soothing, almost meditative experience of a rowing machine.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Shutterstock

Leo, get thy self to a dance cardio class, ASAP. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you’re all about loud music and a fun environment. You can recreate that at home with a pair of headphones and a dance workout app, like The Sculpt Society, or you can go old-school and hit up a Zumba workout — or even a salsa class. “Leos would love to move and shake to hot music and be the center of attention,” Garbis says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Shutterstock

“As an earth sign, Virgo is detail-oriented and practical,” Dettmann says. It’s why you’ll enjoy any type of cardio that allows you to track your progress, like running or cycling. (Virgos love a Peloton.) It’s not so much the type of workout you can do, but the fact you get to see yourself breaking records and improving each week.

Timing also matters when it comes to your cardio, so consider working out midday instead of in the evening when you’re probably pooped. “Virgos love to work out their stress and tension from a strenuous morning at work,” Garbis says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Shutterstock

Libra, you’re an air sign through and through. It’s why you’ve always hated solo workouts, like jogging and weight lifting, but thrive when you get to work out with friends. To lean into your airy energy, Dettmann suggests group fitness classes, like dance cardio or barre. It might also be fun to get outside and try tennis or pickleball. As long as you get to laugh as you sweat, you’ll be into it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Shutterstock

For Scorpios, the sweatier the workout, the better. As a fixed water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, you’re all about routines that boost your energy with a rush of endorphins, Garbis says. Look for things that’ll get your heart rate up, like Tabata classes with challenging circuits. Any type of high-intensity interval training — especially if it requires some mental focus — will be right up your alley.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Shutterstock

You aren’t one for the gym, Sagittarius, so don’t be afraid to look for something a little out there when it comes to your cardio routine. “As a fire sign, Sagittarius is adventurous and free-spirited,” Dettmann tells Bustle. “They prefer exercises that allow them to explore new places.” Trail running and hiking are two great options, whether that means jogging around your local park or taking the hills on the weekend.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Shutterstock

Capricorns are one of the most disciplined and hard-working signs in the zodiac. To fully embrace your earth sign, Dettmann suggests choosing a cardio workout that requires you to push yourself, whether it’s rowing, stair climbing, or training for a marathon. Anything that requires a slow and steady pace, as well as a lot of mental fortitude, will feel right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Shutterstock

Aquarius is a quirky air sign ruled by Uranus, which means you’re down for any type of workout that feels fun and creative, Garbis says. Usually, that means hitting up a group fitness class like SoulCycle, where you’ll get to dance on your bike, sweat out your stress, and feel part of a club.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Shutterstock

Represented by the fish, Pisces is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune, Garbis says, which is why you should try working out in a pool. Think swimming laps or a pool fitness class where you get to do exercises while splashing around.

If that isn’t an option, a walk outside is always a good go-to. According to Dettman, your sign is dreamy and intuitive, so you’ll feel the best while walking around in nature.

Sources:

Stina Garbis, astrologer

Matthias Dettmann, astrologer